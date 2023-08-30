Woman Shares The 99 Cent Secret Ingredient for Removing Stains From Car Seats Can Be Purchased at Dollar Tree

If you have ever driven a car with cloth seats, you already know that they get dirty and stained too easily. If your coffee dives into the seat, you're done for, and it will never look like new again.

If you're like me and have two toddlers hanging out in the backseat, you probably do what I do and close your eyes anytime you have to pass the car. I don't even want to see it!

In the past, I've tried carpet cleaners, pet odor removers, steam cleaners, and even the actual water hose. What did I learn? I need a car that has a leather interior, plain and simple.

However, our woes may be over if this woman's cheap cleaning hack works as well as she says it does.

The Ultimate Car Interior Cleaning Hack

Her TikTok video showed how she uses spray foam glass cleaner with added ammonia on her cloth upholstery. She sprayed the cleaner on the stains, and in the following clip, the stains magically disappeared.

She claims that you can purchase this glass cleaned for 99 cents from your local dollar store, and for that price tag, I'm willing to try anything.

Will This Hack Really Work?

But does this hack work, or will you be left with funky-looking–still stained–seats?

Good news: Handy Familyman tried this hack to see if it works. They found out that he did the trick by spraying the foam, scrubbing it quickly, and then wiping it away with a microfiber cloth, and his stains disappeared.

I want to note that this cleaner has added ammonia, which can damage fabric, so it's essential to test an inconspicuous area to ensure that you don't make your seats look worse than the stains made them look.

So, if you're looking for an answer to the stains on your car interior, this 99-cent glass cleaner can be picked up from the dollar store, and it just might do the trick.