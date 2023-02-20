Woman’s Heartless Reaction to Cousin’s Tribute to Late Husband Goes Viral

Sometimes even a happy occasion needs to take a backseat for someone who's grieving.

Redditor @lateatdinner is learning the truth about grief and consideration, as not very many are sympathetic to her issue.

Here's The Story

OP, 30, is soon to be married and went with her cousin, 33, on a bachelorette party trip to New York City. According to OP, there were eight women total that went. Knowing how expensive destination events can be, OP only asked her guests to cover their own flights and hotel. She planned on paying for everything else.

On the last night in town, OP made early dinner reservations so the women could enjoy dinner and another activity later in the evening.

OP says that her cousin mentioned wanting to go to the cemetery to visit her late husband's grave and OP agreed, stipulating that she'd like her to be back in time to go to dinner.

Dinner reservations were for 5PM and, at 4:30 OP and a couple of the other girls tried calling her cousin, but she didn't pick up. When Haley showed up, it was closer to 6. So OP talked to her after. “This was supposed to be a girls' trip,” OP says she told her cousin, “not so she could go running off to do her own thing.”

OP says her cousin got pretty upset and when they flew back the next day, she stayed quiet. OP admitted her sister told her their cousin was crying on the flight back home.

Now OP wonders if what she said makes her TA.

Redditors Speak Out

@coastalkid92 had the top comment and thinks OP should ‘grow the **** up.'

“Holy **** OP, absolutely YTA. I can understand that this was your bachelorette but read the **** room. It wasn't like she went off to go pay respects to a dead celebrity buried nearby, it was literally her husband. Show a bit of compassion and grow the **** up.”

User@9-1-fcking-1 agrees, thinking OP's upcoming wedding could have brought Hayley some painful memories.

“And I’m sure the friend seeing OP getting ready to get married dredges up old painful memories of her own wedding and DEAD husband…whose grave she just visited…for the first time in who knows how long.”

Redditor @Strange-Bed9518 thinks OP is so cruel she's not even worthy of forgiveness.

“Yup, a more tone deaf, all-around unpleasant person is a rare find. Don’t think you can even claim bridezilla here, OP. The fact your widowed cousin is celebrating you should humble you, not induce you to kick her when she is down. YTA, big time. I wouldn’t forgive you if it was me.”

In The End

Whether OP is narcissistic or suffering from a bad case of Bridezilla isn't apparent from the story. Everyone seems to agree, though, that she could have handled her cousin Hayley's circumstances with a lot more grace and compassion. What would you have said to Hayley if you were OP?

