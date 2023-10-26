Women Agree These 25 Restaurants Are Unacceptable First Dates Choices

First dates can be nerve-racking to the degree that Match.com says a 2018 study showed 89% of people suffer a case of the nerves before a first date across all age brackets.

Thankfully, there are ways to even the odds that a first date will go smoothly. To help out all you first-timers, we've compiled a short list of places women don't want to go.

1. Applebee's

Whether you check Yelp or the White Pages, Applebee's Neighborhood Bar and Grill gets a terrible rap. Even if the food is good, most women don't consider a crowded restaurant a great first date. It's hard to talk if you have to yell over the din of voices.

2. Any Buffet

Buffet-style restaurants might not be so great on a first date, usually meant for groups of people and not a single couple. Skip the buffets because your date definitely won't be happy.

3. Any Fast Food Chain

Fast food is a last-minute option that most people aren't happy about. First dates should take a little planning, and a fast-food chain is not the way to show your date you thought ahead. Skip McDonald's and Burger King for something classier.

4. Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is a hit or miss, with reviews equally from one to five stars. Service can be sketchy, as can the food and drink options. If you want to impress a lady right out of the gate, steer clear of this place.

5. Bowling

Bowling can be a fun, family-centered event, but as a first-date option, it doesn't rank. It's not an excellent choice for a single couple as it pits you against your date. Not to mention, bowling alleys are notoriously loud, obnoxiously so, and your menu for food and drinks probably could be better.

6. Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is such a wrong choice for a first date that one woman refused to get out of her date's car when he pulled up to the popular restaurant. With mixed reviews, it's easy to see why there might be a better selection for a first date than this food lover's paradise. Once again, loud, overrun restaurants score low on the list.

7. Chili's

Like its rival, Applebee's, Chili's is not on the favorite list for most women on a first date. Just cheap enough to be ‘too cheap' Chili's gives off a vibe that speaks to budgetary concerns that might raise a red flag on a first date. If you've given your date the idea that you're wealthy, Chili's isn't how you reassure her.

8. Chipotle

Let me stop you if you think Chipotle counts as classy Mexican food because it's more like pricey Taco Bell. Considered fast-casual, their Mexican-inspired menu will satisfy your hunger but probably doesn't meet your date's standards. Cross it off your list if this was a consideration for a first date.

9. Church

No offense to religion, but church and especially religious beliefs are a hot topic and much too heavy for a first date. Your potential partner must learn about your likes and dislikes, not your religious convictions, that first time out. This advice goes for politics, too, in case you were wondering.

10. Coffee Dates

A general lack of privacy, awkward conversation, and a lousy atmosphere are all clues that a coffee date is not the best alternative for a first date. Getting to know someone is hard enough without others watching and listening to your polite conversation.

11. Family Functions

If there was ever a worse place to take a woman on a first date, it was to meet your crazy family. If she hasn't gotten to know you, how overwhelmed do you think she'll be by your siblings, weird Aunt Mary, and your oversharing Grandpa? Give her a chance to settle into you before she gets bombarded by all your relatives.

12. Hookah Bar

This pick is right up there with nightclubs and other noisy places. And if your date isn't a smoker, you can see where this would be a bad first date. The last thing you want is to pull up to an establishment and have your date ask you to take her home. There's no quick exit out of that sort of encounter.

13. Ice Cream Dates

The days when ice cream socials were all the rage have long passed. Ice cream is more of a novelty, and what if your date is lactose intolerant? Imagine going to Dairy Queen for your favorite blizzard and having an embarrassing conversation about your date's internal workings. It's not a good first impression by any means.

14. IHOP

Everyone likes breakfast, but your date isn't a toddler, and an IHOP date screams low class. This eatery is also a horrible option if your date is on a keto diet or isn't a big fan of eggs, bacon, and pancakes drenched in butter and syrup. Imagine ordering your food, only to have your date sit there and watch you eat it before taking an awkward drive back to drop her off. If you want a second date, don't pick IHOP for your first one.

15. Movie Night

Movies alone are a fantastic way to spend an evening, but not on a first date. When you're just getting to know someone, a dark movie theater, where you're preoccupied with a giant screen, isn't the best way to communicate. Nix this plan if you're working on first-date activities.

16. Nightclubs

We've covered loud, crowded restaurants and nightclubs, which also fits the bill. A woman doesn't want to compete with noisy dance music or the people bumping and grinding beside her all night. If this was your go-plan, go back to the drawing board.

17. Olive Garden

Olive Garden is another “I've got some money, but not enough” restaurant. It'll give you pre-cooked food with little imagination and isn't worth the price you'll pay. Women want some thought to go into a first date, not just a last-ditch effort.

18. Red Lobster

If mood counts for anything on a first date and a lovely setting, Red Lobster is not where you want to go. Loud, bright, and full of people, this restaurant serves cheap seafood, steaks, and fries that can leave you feeling jaded by the night's end. If you aim to have a lively interaction and great conversation on a first date, pick somewhere other than Red Lobster.

19. Starbucks

Known chiefly for its selection of coffee and coffee-inspired drinks, Starbucks is a no-go for many women. Afternoon caffeine runs can cause an interruption in sleep cycles and can also lead to panic attacks. It's also not an excellent choice for a midday or lunch date as it will be busy and loud.

20. Sporting Events

Even if your date likes sports, there might be better choices than taking her to a live event. Competitive activities can spell disaster, even if you're rooting for the same team. Also, concession-style food can leave you hungry for real sustenance, leaving a bad taste in your date's mouth.

21. The Gym

There's no better way to tell your date she needs to lose weight than to accompany her to the gym on a first date. Exercise is great, healthy, and might have its place and time in a relationship, but on a first date, steer clear of making her a ‘workout buddy.'

22. Way Off the Beaten Path

Long drives to nowhere are also out when taking a lady out for the night. Most women want privacy and somewhere relatively close to home, especially on a first date when everything's uncertain. If she hates the experience, she doesn't want to have to get an Uber for an hour's drive back home.

23. Waffle House

Waffle House isn't a great date pick for any date, let alone a first one. Food can be a great opener to amazing conversation and social interaction, but Waffle House isn't where you'll find incredible food. Leave behind the pre-made for a more upscale experience.

24. Wingstop

Order from Wingstop for the Superbowl or game day. Don't go there for a first date. First dates need an authentic atmosphere, real, hearty food, and great interactions. Wings, as good as they are, especially at a stop-n-go restaurant, might not be the classiest place to pick for a first date. Take a chance on something other than a trip to Wingstop.

25. Your House

Okay, we get that you are most comfortable when you're home. Unfortunately, it's also the place that might make your date the most uncomfortable. your home will offer an unfettered glimpse into so much of who you are that your date could run (and possibly scream) down the drive before you can say, “Welcome to my home.” Save your proclivities about home and hearth for at least a few dates down the road.

Alternative Perspectives

Okay, some places on this list could absolutely work for a first date. If you need help determining where the lady you asked out might want to go, you could ask her what sort of food she likes best or what activities she finds entertaining. It's not a full-out cheat, but it will at least give you an excellent direction to head in.

Source: (Bro Bible), (Best Life Online).