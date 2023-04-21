Women and Professional Athletes Are Breaking New Ground in The Real Estate Industry

Real estate has proven to be the most viable and stable industry anyone can invest in, with the value of properties appreciating annually. In a bid to cash in on this opportunity, many professional athletes and women are taking to entrepreneurship as they invest heavily in properties, pumping in millions of dollars from their sports earnings.

According to reports, the number of active and retired athletes getting into real estate has increased significantly. From basketball to football stars, boxing, and even tennis players, professionals like Matee Ajavon, Robbie Fowler, and Shaquille O’Neal, amongst many others, have successfully diversified their money from sports into real estate and grown their earnings significantly.

Although there is a level of expertise required for success in real estate, some athletes have the support and partnership of real estate gurus to put them on track. In addition, many of these sportsmen and women coming into the industry have award-winning entrepreneurs like Lorraine Jordan to shine a light on them.

Long-Term Projections of Real Estate Investment

Despite the occasional fluctuation in the prices of properties, the long-term projections remain mostly in favor of real estate investment, and it’s one of the most stable industries around. While some athletes are interested in buying and renting out properties, others prefer to flip or hold on to them to grow their real estate portfolio.

Lorraine Jordan is a coach and the CEO of Team Jordan, a leading real estate firm in Canada. She ranks as the number one for gross income at Keller Williams, and will soon be a TEDx speaker.

For athletes and other people in entertainment coming into the real estate business, it’s a healthy move and a way these people can secure their future. Because, at the end of the day, “they’re not going to be actively participating in physical activities that made them millions of dollars forever,” Jordan says.

They'll retire someday soon, and when that time comes, it's important that they already have a backup plan. It starts now, with the little bits of money they put down towards buying a rental property for investment purposes.

About Lorraine Jordan

With over 34 years of industry experience behind her, Lorraine Jordan believes it’s essential to help people achieve their goals and build financial security through real estate investment. For her, people must be free to pursue their dreams and live happily.

Jordan, who started investing in real estate early in life, is on fire – sharing that with the proper orientation and training, women can give a good account of themselves in real estate investment, as the improved figures already show.

Jordan has recently launched, with a couple of partners, a coaching company she calls Endgame, to do what she's most passionate about – empowering people, especially women, to learn about the power of investing in real estate and how to go about it smartly.

Although the company launched just a year ago, she explains that it is already gaining traction and positively impacting people.

“It's plugging them into the fundamentals and teaching them the benefits of following a schedule. It’s built a great community and that’s happening every day. So, they are on call five days a week. I call it real estate immersion,” she says.

Making Leaders Out of Ordinary Women

Ultimately, the company's goal is to make leaders out of ordinary women.

In Jordan's words, “There's a saying that if you would do what people don't want to do for the next five years of your life, you'll be able to do things that others only dream of for the rest of your life. I think that is a massive thing. I would like to see the people that joined, in the beginning, become leaders, leading others who will join the group,” she says.

Furthermore, the savvy entrepreneur notes that real estate investment is a serious industry that calls for commitment from those who would launch their property businesses. Laser focus, efficiency, professionalism, and competence are always required to pursue success, regardless of gender.

And that’s why Jordan has been so upfront and committed to her job for over three decades, delivering value-added services to her partners and clients through Team Jordan.

And her expertise in the industry has enabled several interesting opportunities to come her way. Jordan will compete in the ‘Against All Odds’ Speaker Slam in Toronto on April 25th. Ten inspiring speakers will take the stage to share their stories of perseverance and determination in the face of adversity. And who is a better fit for that than Lorraine Jordan herself?

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.