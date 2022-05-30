15 Women From The 90’s Everyone Had A Crush On

In the 1990s, actresses like Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore and Julia Roberts were some of the most popular women in the world. They starred in blockbuster films, graced the covers of magazines, and had legions of fans. While their careers have changed over the years, these women remain iconic figures from the 1990s. Here is a look at 15 women from the 90s that everyone had a crush on.

15. Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher was one of the most popular actresses of the 1990s. She starred on the hit television show, “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in the film, “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

Hatcher has continued to work steadily over the years, appearing in films and television shows like “Desperate Housewives” and “The Odd Couple.”

14. Jeri Ryan

Jeri Ryan was another popular actress from the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, “Star Trek: Voyager” and had a recurring role on “Boston Public.” Ryan has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like “Leverage” and “Body of Proof.”

13. Tiffani-Amber Thiessen

Tiffani-Amber Thiessen was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, “Beverly Hills, 90201” and had a recurring role on “Saved by the Bell.” Thiessen has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like “White Collar” and “Franklin & Bash.”

12. Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, “The X-Files” and had a recurring role on “Bleak House.” Anderson has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like “Hannibal” and “The Fall.”

11. Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, “Married… with Children” and had a recurring role on “Friends.” Applegate has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like “Up All Night” and “Samantha Who?.”

10. Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, “Dawson’s Creek” and had a recurring role on “Goosebumps.” Holmes has continued to work in film and television, appearing in films like “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight” and TV shows like “Eli Stone” and “Ray Donovan.”

9. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and had a recurring role on “All My Children.” Gellar has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like “The Crazy Ones” and “Ringer.”

8. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston was another popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, “Friends” and had a role on “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Aniston has continued to work in film and television, appearing in films like “We’re the Millers” and “Horrible Bosses” and TV shows like “Cougar Town” and “The Morning Show.”

7. Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, “Party of Five” and had a recurring role on “Beverly Hills, 90201.” Hewitt has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like “The Client List” and “Criminal Minds.”

6. Marina Sirtis

Marina Sirtis was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and had a recurring role on “Cheers.” Sirtis has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like “NCIS” and “Grimm.”

5. Lisa Bonet

Lisa Bonet was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, “The Cosby Show” and had a recurring role on “A Different World.” Bonet has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like “Highlander” and “New York Undercover.”

4. Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, “Beverly Hills, 90201” and had a recurring role on “Fortress.” Garth has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like “What I Like About You” and “Mystery Girls.”

3. Jane Leeves

Jane Leeves was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, “Frasier” and had a recurring role on “Murphy Brown.” Leeves has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Middle.”

2. Kelly Hu

Kelly Hu was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, “Martial Law” and had a recurring role on “Nash Bridges.” Hu has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like “Arrow” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

1. Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, “Charmed” and had a recurring role on “Who’s the Boss?.” Milano has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like “Mistresses” and “Melissa & Joey.”

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced by Max My Money and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Fernando-Leon