Fighting Bias: How Women in Hollywood Are Shattering the Glass Ceiling

At the 95th Academy Awards, Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian actress to win the Best Actress Award for her role in Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. Her pathbreaking work in the movie shattered the glass ceiling and hopefully paved the way for women and people of color after her.

In the film industry, women have almost always had to deal with cultural and corporate barriers seemingly designed to keep them from making strides. Yet many are taking it upon themselves destroy those barriers and tell stories of diverse people. They fight against film narratives promoting the male gaze and diminishing the female experience. Women and minorities face plenty of stereotypes and prejudices in the entertainment industry.

For example, Hollywood has shown inclinations against casting actresses after a certain age in the roles of protagonists. Times are changing and some movies explore diverse tropes, themes, and narrative structures in their films. Still, a major percentage of Hollywood material still tend to relegate female protagonists to the role of damsel in distress.

In 2000, Julia Roberts stood up against the film industry’s inherent biases when she demanded 20 million dollars for her role in Erin Brockovich. At that time, she was one of the most well-known faces in the movie world, but she wasn’t getting paid as much as her male counterparts. It's 2023, yet somehow, the wage gap discussion is still relevant. In 2022, women in the United States made 82 cents for every dollar earned by their male counterparts. Thankfully, there are many women like Yeoh and Julia Roberts who are fighting hard against such biases in the industry.

The Case of Michelle Yeoh

Martial artist and stunt artist Michelle Yeoh beat fellow nominees Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, and Andrea Riseborough to become the first Asian actress to win the Best Actress Award at the 95th Academy Awards. And while that’s cause for some celebration, it is true that the industry has been taking its sweet time to wake up and smell the coffee.

After all, people have been aware of and fighting against the glass ceiling for ages. And yet it is only now that the Malaysian actress has been able to set a precedent that should ideally have happened a while back.

Yeoh’s career spans four decades, and she has stellar performances everywhere, from British to American to Hong Kong cinema. She has been appearing more and more in films of late. So much so that if you are at all fond of binging and streaming movies, you will have seen her somewhere. Her work in Everything, Everywhere, All at Once won her another feather to add to her resplendent cap.

Her speech at the Academy Awards ceremony echoed the sentiments of many a person of color hustling away at the industry, fighting a daily battle against an seemingly insurmountable barriers.

“It’s not just the Asian community. This is for the Asian community and anyone who has been identified as a minority. We deserve to be heard; we deserve to be seen; we deserve to have the equal opportunity so we can have a seat at table. That’s all we’re asking for. Give us an opportunity. Let us prove we are worth it,” she proclaimed. Her speech also urged women all over the world to recognize their potential. Don't let the world ever tell them they are past their prime; instead keep working and make strides in their careers.

Marlene Forte Against Biases

Hollywood actress Marlene Forte started her career at the age of 30. She did this in a film industry that is known for having a particular bias against women over a certain age, often relegating them to minor roles. The Cuban actress hasn’t let that stop her, though, and she has appeared in diverse roles across the board.

She was in the Star Trek reboot, Our Song, Knives Out, The Mentalist, Community, and many more shows and movies. No one would argue that she has not had a successful career so far. She has broken stereotypes left and right, both when it comes to how the industry treats women over a certain age and how it stereotypes Latina women.

And she's not the only one.

There are several other instances of women rising against their circumstances to forge ahead in a film industry biased against women. Thirty-eight-year-old Issa Rae made strides with the help of her media production, Hoorae. The company works to help the Black community, especially Black women, get ahead in the industry and in society.

Producers and actors like Tina Fey, Margot Robbie, Shonda Rhymes, and Queen Latifah herself have been working on projects that have been shattering the glass ceiling for years.

This article was produced by Joy and Thrill and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.