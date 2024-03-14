The 24 Women Leading Culture and Politics in 2024

There is no shortage of strong, prominent women in the world. Whether it be in the political field, within entertainment circles, in the boardroom, or on the humanitarian front, women continue to blaze a trail across the globe, allowing younger generations to soar even higher in their endeavors.

However, not all women see the limelight that they deserve. In the United States, women were not able to vote until 1920, and Black women were not eligible to vote until 1965. Regardless of your political or social leanings, women lead the way as some of the most influential and successful people this generation has ever seen.

Kamala Harris

The first female Vice President the United States has elected, Kamala Harris, has been a rising star on the political stage for many years. She began her career in the District Attorney's office of California's Alameda County and then was elected as California's Attorney General Office, serving from 2011 to 2017. In 2016, she ran for US Senator against fellow Democrat Loretta Sanchez, winning the seat by nearly 60% of the vote.

Vice President Harris is currently leading the charge on a national reproductive freedom tour and is the presumed running mate of President Biden for the upcoming election. If victory is again secured, MVP Harris will remain second in charge.

Greta Gerwig

Following her 2023 hit film, Barbie, director Greta Gerwig was honored with one of Time's Women of the Year awards. Gerwig's film resonated with girls and women (and many men) everywhere with its message that women can be leaders and don't have to give up their seats at the table to appease the men who want them to “stay in the box.”

Nominated for multiple awards during her career, Gerwig is setting the world on fire with her strong female characters and screenplays. The films Ladybird and Little Women, both featuring Saoirse Ronan have both been nominated for Academy Awards.

Shannon Watts

Activist and founder of Moms Demand Action, Shannon Watts, has led the charge regarding gun reform. Watts started her non-profit shortly after the Sandy Hook tragedy with the hope of bringing about change to America's mass shooting problem.

Her grassroots organization now has a chapter in every state and is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, the country's largest gun violence prevention organization. Watts is an outspoken opponent of the National Rifle Association and shared with LA Review of Books in 2019, “How do you change it? How do you keep gun lobbyists from writing our nation’s gun laws? It’s twofold. One, we need to show how toxic the NRA’s agenda is.”

Kathy Hochul

Hochul assumed the New York governorship in 2021 after her predecessor was ousted due to lurid behavior, but ultimately, Hochul secured her seat in the 2022 midterms.

New York's first female governor faces an uphill battle after delivering a lackluster State of the State Address earlier this year and demonstrating poor judgment regarding multiple issues related to running mates and budget planning. She first selected former state senator Brian Benjamin as her lieutenant governor, but he had to step down from the position after federal prosecutors charged him with bribery, fraud, and falsification of records.

However, after the Supreme Court stripped away abortion rights and diminished commonsense gun reform, Hochul led the way in protecting reproductive rights and strengthening gun safety laws for New Yorkers.

Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James is the first woman and first Black person to win this role, and she is proving her worth every step of the way. James took former President Trump to trial for defrauding the state of New York and won, resulting in Trump paying a penalty of $355 million and not conducting any business in the state for three years.

James has recently become more X (Twitter) famous by posting a daily tally of the interest accrued by Trump for every day he doesn't pay his fine. Preparing to face the NRA's former head honcho, Wayne LaPierre, over allegations of tax fraud and her commitment to confronting ghost gun manufacturers like Indie Guns, the AG isn't afraid of a fight.

Fani Willis

The first woman to hold the title of District Attorney of Fulton County, GA, Fani Willis, has been making a name for herself as the hard-hitting lawyer prosecuting Donald J. Trump for alleged election interference in the 2020 Presidential Election.

However, she has recently been in the spotlight even more due to allegations of an improper romantic relationship with the special prosecutor in the case. The presiding judge is to make his decision in the coming days on whether to remove her from the case or not.

With vast prosecutorial experience, Willis has led over 100 jury trials in her nineteen years as an attorney. She is known for her no-nonsense approach to prosecuting RICO charges, murder cases, and domestic violence offenders.

Barbara Lee

Since 1998, Californian Barbara Jean Lee has been a politician and social worker who has served as a U.S. representative. Although she recently lost to Adam Schiff to fill Diane Feinstein's seat, Lee has helped shape American politics for over thirty years.

She contributed to and wrote several of California's policies regarding the Violence Against Women Act and the California Schools Hate Crimes Reduction Act, as well as advocating for cannabis justice reform and HIV/AIDS victims.

Lee has been a member of several committees and caucuses during her tenure as a representative, most notably as a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, which controls the federal purse strings.

Liz Cheney

The daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, Liz followed in her father's footsteps and has pursued conservative politics since 2017. She was the first woman to be elected to a House seat previously held by her father.

As Wyoming's representative in the U.S. House, Cheney served as vice chair of the bipartisan House Select Committee investigating former president Trump and his involvement in inciting a mob to attack the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, costing her re-election and losing favor in the Republican Party.

It has been rumored since last year that she might run for president as an independent in the upcoming election, but she has not confirmed the rumor yet.

Mini Timmaraju

With over 20 years of experience leading and advocating for local, state, and federal efforts surrounding reproductive health and gender and racial justice, Mini Timmaraju is a force to be reckoned with. As President and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All, formerly known as NARAL, Timmaraju has been spearheading efforts to keep abortion legal and safe throughout the states.

From 2008 to 2013, she held several different positions within the non-profit Planned Parenthood and served as chief of staff to U.S. Representative Ami Bera. In 2016, she was the National Women's Director for Hillary Clinton's campaign. She is the first woman of color to head Reproductive Freedom for All.

Claudia Goldin

Economic historian and labor economist Claudia Goldin was one of Time's Women of the Year honorees. Goldin is best known for identifying trends in women's employment in the United States that had been obscured by misleading official data (or the absence of official data) and reporting them in her book Understanding the Gender Gap: An Economic History of American Women, published in 1990.

Goldin is a Professor of Economics at Harvard University and won the Nobel Peace Prize in Economic Sciences in October 2023. Throughout her career, she has authored eight books on socio-economic differences between men and women, education and finance, and America's economic history centering around corruption and reform.

Xiye Bastida

Twenty-one-year-old climate activist Xiye Bastida has been recognized nationally and internationally for organizing one of the largest grassroots campaigns to combat climate change. A native of Mexico's Otomi-Toltec Indigenous community, Xiye co-founded Re-Earth Initiative, a youth-led non-profit focusing on ecosystem restoration and social injustices. She is also the recipient of the 2018 U.N. Spirit Award.

A child of long-time environmental activists, Bastida has embraced her role in making a difference regarding climate change. Currently a student at the University of Pennsylvania, double majoring in Environmental Studies with a concentration in Policy and Latin American Studies, she leads the way with other young people to save the planet.

Tirana Hassan

A recent honoree of Time's Women of the Year, Human Rights Watch Executive Director Tirana Hassan is helping to shape the rights of the underprivileged globally. She has vast knowledge of conflict resolution in war-torn nations.

She co-founded legal assistance programs for refugees and international humanitarian operations, specializing in child and civilian protection in complex emergencies.

Hassan recently shared on X, “International Women's Day should remind us that women can be a powerful force for change when they can speak freely – every single day – and advocate for the right to education, work, vote, participate in political and public life, and access abortion.”

Leena Nair

For the first time in 68 years of reporting statistics, Forbes has shared that 10% of Fortune 500 companies are led by women, and Leena Nair is among those numbers as the Global CEO of Chanel.

The British-Indian business executive previously served as the Chief Human Resources Officer and Leadership Executive of Unilever before taking the reins at Chanel in January 2022.

Among many other awards and recognitions she has earned, the 54-year-old executive made Forbes India's Top Self-Made Women‘s List in 2022 and Fortune India's Most Powerful Women‘s List last year.

Ada Limon

Another one of 2024 Time's Women of the Year, poet laureate Ada Limon, will have one of her poems launched into space. Last year, NASA contacted the poet and asked her to write a poem that would orbit Jupiter by 2030. “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa” will be engraved inside the Europa Clipper, which is set to launch on October 10th.

Having written seven critically acclaimed books of poetry, including The Carrying, which won the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2018, Limon has grown accustomed to the spotlight and using her voice to uplift those who need uplifting.

Jacqui Patterson

Jacqui Patterson, founder and Executive Director of The Chisholm Legacy Project is no stranger to advocacy work related to climate justice leadership. The non-profit, named for Shirley Chisholm, helps connect Black communities disproportionately impacted by the climate crisis.

Patterson has been in the spotlight for many years, working on women's rights, violence against women, HIV/AIDS, racial, climate, and economic justice.

A national best-selling author of the book, All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis, Patterson has made it her life's mission to educate global citizens on the intersectionality of race and climate change.

Nikki Haley

Although she ended her presidential campaign on March 5th, Nikki Haley has been a staunch supporter of conservative values that some would even consider extreme, supporting DeSantis's “Don't Say Gay” bill and never faltering when it comes to backing strict abortion bans.

Haley, born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa Haley, is the first Indian American to serve in a presidential cabinet. She was nominated for the Ambassador to the United Nations position under former President Trump. Although she has ended her 2024 presidential bid, she is the first woman to have ever won a Republican presidential primary.

Coco Gauff

Top-ranked tennis pro-Coco Gauff might seem like she's at the top of the world these days. Winning her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open, the soon-to-be 20-year-old is now taking center stage on the cover of Vogue, photographed by acclaimed photographer Annie Liebowitz.

Gauff was recently honored as one of Time's Women of the Year and shared, “Being a Black woman in a sport that isn't as diverse as others are, it means a lot to me.”

She also shared how the Williams sisters are her idols with The Mirror, “It's crazy (to see my name on the trophy with theirs),” Gauff said. “I mean, they're the reason why I have this trophy today, to be honest. They have allowed me to believe in this dream, you know, growing up. You know, there wasn't too many just Black tennis players dominating the sport.”

Cherelle Parker

Upon winning the Philadelphia mayoral election, Cherelle Parker knew she had a lot to live up to as the first woman elected to the position. On her first day, she hit the ground running, signing three executive orders outlined in her 100-day plan to help provide more safety in the City of Brotherly Love.

A graduate of the public school system and a former member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2005 to 2015, Parker is no stranger to politics and strives to be an exceptional civil servant working on HB 1264, which amended state law to allow expert testimony in sexual assault cases.

Olivia Julianna

Native Texan activist Olivia Julianna has been a voice of reason for Gen Z to get out the vote to turn Texas blue. She garnered more national attention after getting into an online spat with Matt Gaetz, who mocked and body-shamed her. She took that opportunity to raise more than $700,000 that was donated to abortion rights groups across the states.

Julianna was honored in May 2023 at the Ms. Foundation for Women, along with Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, community organizer and political strategist LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, and many other notable key women bringing about global change.

Yael Admi and Reem Hajajreh

Two prominent Israeli and Palestinian women working to bring peace in a war-torn land, Yael Admi and Reem Hajajreh, were honored as Time Women of the Year this past month.

Admi, co-founder and Israeli leader of Women Wage Peace, and Hajajreh, the leader of the Palestinian organization Women of the Sun, organized a peace march of over 1,500 women who descended on the shores of the Dead Sea.

Reem shared, “We started out as a movement with a few lone women, and now we are thousands. We no longer take the back seat.”

LaChanze Sapp-Gooding

LaChanze, who does not use her last name professionally, has been a Broadway star for over four decades, receiving several awards and honors along the way. She tragically lost her husband in the 9/11 World Trade Center terrorist attack when she was eight months pregnant with their daughter, but she has taken that pain and channeled it into something positive.

Noticing that Broadway lacked diversity throughout her tenure, she decided to rectify that. Rarely were Black directors, producers, or choreographers being represented, LaChanze stepped off the stage and became a producer in addition to being president of the advocacy group Black Theatre United.

Elise Stefanik

Elise Stefanik is the fourth-ranking House Republican. She represents New York's 21st District and chairs the House Republican Conference. However, her political stances have not always been well-received, and she has often felt the heat blowing back on her.

Stefanik refused to recognize President Biden's 2020 presidential election victory and tried to get the results overturned in favor of Trump, all while promoting debunked election lies.

However, she has recently garnered more favor after she grilled three university presidents for their views on antisemitic hate speech on their campuses. Boldly stating, “One down, two to go,” about the University presidents.

Moms for Liberty

Founded in 2021 and reporting over 120,000 members nationwide, the ultra-conservative grassroots organization Moms for Liberty has been helping to reshape GOP policies for the last three years.

Fierce proponents of the anti-LGBTQ legislature, the group works predominantly in schools, getting book bans enacted and policies that ostracize people of color. The Southern Poverty Law Center recently declared them a far-right extremist group.

On a side note, co-founder Bridget Ziegler has been asked to resign from her position on the Sarasota, Florida, school board after recently being embroiled in a scandal involving herself, her husband, and their lover. Unfortunately, board members cannot remove other members, and Ziegler has refused to step down.

Lauren Underwood

Lauren Underwood is the youngest Black woman sworn into the U.S. Congress. This rising political star works quietly and efficiently behind the scenes for her Illinois constituents and American citizens. Since 2019, she has tirelessly introduced multiple bills and amendments that have passed the House or become law, such as the Veteran's Care Quality Transparency Act.

The millennial Congresswoman is a registered nurse and the co-founder and co-chair of the Black Maternal Health Caucus. With over 100 members, the caucus has become one of the most significant bipartisan caucuses, focusing on elevating the Black maternal health crisis within Congress and advancing policy solutions to improve maternal health outcomes and end disparities.