8 Women-Led Crypto Projects You Should Know About

This Women’s History Month, we’re recognizing women-led cryptocurrency projects, focusing specifically on NFTs, a rapidly-growing area of crypto.

Still very much a boy’s club, the crypto space is home to significantly fewer women and female-led projects. Twice as many men are invested in cryptocurrency compared to women. Recent data also shows that works created by female artists account for a mere 5 to 15 percent of the multibillion-dollar NFT industry. This concentration of capital in primarily male pockets is something that many in the industry are trying to shift.

Even when women enter the crypto space, their contributions are often overlooked by the industry’s male-dominated buzz. For example, did you know that the lead artist behind the #2 ranked NFT on the OpenSea marketplace, “Bored Ape Yacht Club,” is a woman named Seneca?

There is plenty of demand among women and other non-male genders for crypto. In fact, according to a January survey by crypto finance company BlockFi, 1 in 3 women are planning to buy crypto in 2022. To promote a greater awareness of the many contributions of women in crypto, here are eight fabulous women-led projects that are working toward global representation in the NFT space.

World of Women NFT

The World of Women (WoW) NFT by Yam Karkai has made its name in NFTs, gaining celebrity endorsements from celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Viola Davis, crypto influencer Gary Vee, and more. The collection by illustrator Karkai debuted in July of 2021 at a floor price of 0.07 ETH, selling out all 10,000 tokens. Since then, it has gained widespread interest and partnerships from big names like manager Guy Oseary, who also signed Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Today, World of Women has a floor price of 7.2 ETH, or $18,708.77.

Friendly Black Hotties

Friendly Black Hotties is an online social club that empowers specifically Black women to enter Web 3.0 and crypto space and build collections, as well as community. Founded by entrepreneur Simone Banna, FBH’s mission is to grow a network of 980 Black women thought-leaders across Web 3.0. At least for starters.

With a price of 0.75 SOL or $61.78 each, the NFT is available on the Solana blockchain.

Boss Beauties

A global women-led initiative, Boss Beauties has long been focused on female empowerment in the NFT space and beyond. Founded 10 years ago, the Boss Beauties project partners with the charitable foundation My Social Canvas, funding internship and scholarship opportunities for female changemakers. The Boss Beauties collection originally sold out in less than an hour and became the inaugural NFT collection to get a feature in the New York Stock Exchange.

Boss Beauties’ floor price is currently 1.6 ETH, or $4,157.50.

Flower Girls

Flower Girls is another NFT collection with a passion for charitable causes. Donating 20% of its primary and secondary profits to select children’s charities, Flower Girls also allocates 5% to collecting children’s NFT art.

The 10,000-NFT project launched in December 2021 and made a name for itself with a wide variety of 950 aesthetically pleasing, hand-drawn traits. Illustrator and graphic designer Varvara Alay is the artist behind the collection who celebrates beauty and femininity in her surrealist abstract art.

Currently, Flower Girls’ floor price is 0.469 ETH, or $1,218.67.

Remarkable Women

This next crypto project just dropped in February 2022: Remarkable Women is an NFT project by Rachel Winter, a Canadian illustrator.

It’s an homage to all women, created to uplift and empower women with its message of inspiration available in ten languages. Philanthropy is also integral to the DNA of Remarkable Women. It gives 10% of its drop proceeds to the Fund for Women’s Equality and 10% of secondary sales to its own Impact Fund which supports women’s causes.

At the time of writing, Remarkable Women’s floor price is 0.059 ETH, or $153.31.

Women of Crypto

Women of Crypto also dropped in early February of 2022. From entrepreneur and founder Amy Matsushima, it includes 8,888 NFTs rendered from 111 physical traits and 3D rendering. The diverse collection is designed to celebrate the uniqueness of women across the world.

It sold out its first collection in just one day.

Women of Crypto’s floor price currently sits at 0.04 ETH, or $103.94.

Rebel Society

Rebel Society is a collection of 7,000 NFTs that honor women who have defied objectification and discrimination. Launched by husband-and-wife duo Frida and Elric in October 2021, Rebel Society aims to empower women by giving part of its sales proceeds to sponsor up-and-coming female blockchain artists.

Rebel Society’s NFT has a floor price of 0.09 ETH or $233.86, at the time of writing.

Women Rise

Women Rise is a 10,000-NFT collection created by Maliha Abidi, an artist, social justice activist, and writer. The Women Rise collection consists of a diverse collection of women, embodying female enfranchisement as coders to artists to scientists and more.

The project focuses particularly on the empowerment of women and girls in the Web3 and metaverse space. To further this mission, Women Rise’s ultimate goal is to launch the first school within the metaverse designed to service children around the world who don’t have access to quality education.

Currently, Women Rise has a floor price of 0.36 ETH, or $935.44.

There's no reason women can't be as strong as their male counterparts in the area of Crypto and NFTs. In many ways, they're even more qualified. With clear goals and vision to make their dreams come true, these women have already proven themselves – and in many cases are shepherding the next generation along the way.

We just need to recognize and support their efforts to reach their dreams – and help others do the same.

