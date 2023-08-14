Seeking Solitude: Real Women Discuss Their Solo Travel Beginnings

There's nothing quite like traveling alone. It means you don't have to negotiate your itinerary with anyone or compromise on visiting a particular museum because your kids would find it boring. Initially, it can be a daunting experience, especially when you're female, because, in some countries, a solo woman traveling alone is not only dangerous but not a standard practice.

It's something that I have been doing for at least ten years now. It started with me traveling to Italy to study as part of my college course, but I decided on a solo trip to Poland before then — after that, I was hooked. I saved and traveled to various places and never regretted a moment of not having any travel companions.

I'm not the only one who enjoys this lifestyle; women on a popular internet forum recently discussed how they started traveling solo and why they love it.

1 – Inspired by Loss

One traveler says that she initially planned a trip with a friend who passed away the day after they planned a trip. This traveler went through the grief of losing a friend but finally reasoned that this person would want her to take the journey, and she has traveled solo ever since.

2 – The Trip From Hell

Sometimes the people you travel with can make or break a vacation. After backpacking with friends, one person vowed to never travel with others again and has gone by herself every single year since. Another explorer agreed, saying that once you experience your first solo trip, it's hard to agree to take one with others.

3 – The Travel Bug Is Too Strong

The bug is strong with this one. That's something I can relate to. As a kid, I had an old desk with a map of the world on it, and I often dreamed of where I would like to go. Sometimes, your travel bug is much stronger than those you're close to. One commenter said her urge to travel is greater than the group of people she would want to go with.

4 – Didn't Want To Waste Money

Imagine planning a trip with a friend and spending a lot of money on it only to have them cancel on you. Would you still go? This particular traveler decided to take the plunge: she bought an expensive ticket to a festival about an eight-hour drive from her home, then, the friend she was going to go with canceled. Not wanting to be out of hundreds of dollars, she decided to go alone. Ever since then, she's been apt to travel by herself.

5 – Less Stressful

When the only person you have to worry about is yourself, it can reduce anxiety about making sure everyone's plans align, and everyone is happy.

6 – Tired of The Same Trip

Some people plan the same trip every year, go to the same holiday home or location, and that's fine if that's what you're into. One traveler was always invited to the same vacation by a friend, and while they were grateful, they realized that they wanted also to do different things or their own schedule. Traveling alone granted her the ability to do what she wanted without feeling guilty for not spending time with her friend.

7 – Introverted

For the introverted amongst us, our happy place is sometimes enjoying things without the company of others; therefore, solo travel makes sense.

8 – Stepping Out of The Comfort Zone

Challenging themselves and stepping out of their comfort zone is a fantastic achievement for many people. Several forum members say they wanted to push themselves to things they wouldn't usually do to overcome that fear.

9 – Started Young

When you've traveled with your family from a young age, it makes sense that you'd almost be a seasoned traveler, and the step to go solo isn't that far-fetched.

10 – Getting Away From Everyone

Sometimes you need to put distance between yourself and everyone in your life, and what better way to do that than go where they can't follow? One forum member had a bad breakup and needed a getaway, which became an impromptu trip where they knew no one would be able to go last minute. The time away allowed her to clear her head and realign herself before getting back into her daily routine.

Source: (Reddit).