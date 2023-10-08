15 Things Women Think Men Love but Hate

Men, like women, are particular about their partner's appearance and behavior. According to male members of a popular online platform, here is a list of things women think men love but hate. Listen up, ladies!

1. Playing Hard To Get

The male online users agreed that playing hard to get is exhausting. They don’t want to chase you for years before giving in to their charms. Ideally, they prefer straightforward women who don’t mind giving things a try if they share similar feelings.

2. Making Them Jealous

Women know the best way to make a man jealous is to frolic with another. But to this, one male user said, “No, we don’t want to ‘fight’ for you or see you out with another man.”

3. Playing Mind Games

The men on the platform admitted that they lose all interest when women play mind games. Some women say “no” when they mean “yes” and vice versa. It’s best to be honest and mean what you say.

4. Mystery

Men want you to be forthcoming and direct. Well, for many years, women have learned the power of mystery. Pick up any dating guide, and it says men love women who are a little mysterious. But on an online platform, men dispel this and say they run from mystery.

5. Mind Reading

Often, women expect men to know what they want or are thinking. After all, there’s nothing like being in sync with your partner. Wrong! Men complain about this behavior and say that they prefer a woman who is forthcoming with her needs over one who expects a lot of mind reading.

6. Too Much Makeup

“Much more than a handful is a waste” is a phrase my dad used in countless situations. It is also befitting for those who wear too much makeup. A little goes a long way!

7. Excessive Lip Fillers

Lip fillers are the “in thing” in the cosmetic world. Unfortunately, some women take fillers too far and exaggeratedly wear them. This leaves much to be desired.

8. Overly Long Eyelash Extensions

Worn to accentuate beauty, long lashes have earned a bad reputation with men. They say it looks fake and doesn’t do anything for beauty. However, women will argue and say they wear it to enhance their beauty and not for the man.

9. Doormatting

No one wants to be a doormat, let alone be with someone who is a doormat. You may think that saying yes to everything and letting a man walk over you is acceptable, but it isn’t. Even men online say they consider it a turn-off.

10. The Damsel in Distress Ploy

It worked in the movie Princess And The Frog, but in real life, showing you’re not capable of taking care of yourself is unappealing. Usually, women who do this are hardly capable of a healthy relationship.

11. Acting Like a Diva

Many dating guides will tell you that being a diva will help you stand out and get attention from the man you desire. Granted, you should be assertive, but being rude and demanding is not for many men.

12. Pretending To Be Someone You Aren’t

Many women do this so that they can impress a man. Sadly, I did a bit of shameless self-promotion, too, at one point, but I realized there’s nothing more important than being myself. Men online claim that authenticity is everything. I would agree.

13. The Sudden Emotional Outburst

Men are not emotional creatures and may even wonder why you’re emotional every now and again. They may tackle it several times but run away if it persists.

14. Overreacting

Men agreed that overreacting is more than many of them can handle. Instead, sit them down and discuss what they’ve done. Talk about it!

15. Constant Criticisms

Just like women, men don’t appreciate when they are criticized constantly. It becomes annoying for them and something they don’t want to deal with.

Source: Reddit