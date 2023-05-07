12 Women Villains Who Best Delivered Their Roles

Historically, women have been portrayed as the fairer sex, with qualities like kindness, compassion, and gentleness. However, some female villains have defied that cliché and shown they are just as cunning and scary as any male antagonist. Stealing the show with their outstanding performances in classic literature and contemporary film, here are 12 female villains in popular culture who have impacted audiences worldwide.

1. Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her work in I Care a Lot (2020). Rosamund plays Marla Grayson convincingly in the dark comedy. Grayson is a con (wo)man from Massachusetts who takes advantage of older adults' vulnerability to steal their assets by posing as their guardian.

2. Charlize Theron

Theron pursued the part of Monster (2003) with an intense desire, searching for hints about her past rather than trying to make a stereotypical character out of the role. And boy, she accomplished this role with remarkable aplomb, winning the Best Actress award from the Golden Globes, the Broadcast Film Critics Award, the Screen Actors Guild Award, and an Academy Award.

3. Sharon Stone

Stone portrayed crime writer Catherine Tramell, the main suspect in a homicide inquiry in the 1992 movie Basic Instinct which became a cultural phenomenon. Stone's performance gained plaudits for its sensuality and audacity, earning her MTV Movie Nominations for Best Villain, Best Female Performance, and Most Desirable Female. She won the latter two.

4. Nicole Kidman

Kidman got a British Academy Award (Best Actress in a Leading Role) for her alliance in To Die For (1995). As she guides us through Suzanne Stone's fame-obsessed path and mind, Nicole Kidman delivers a memorable performance that reeks of manipulation in the satire.

5. Mary Tyler Moore

You know you have performed an antagonistic role well when you suddenly transcend from America's television sweetheart to the big screen's most hated mother. Such was the case with Moore, who exhibited grit working through her troubles at the time to offer a stunning performance of her role as Beth Conrad in Ordinary People (1980) that shocked viewers. She got an Academy nomination for Best Actress.

6. Julianne Moore

Roles like Poppy in Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) show Moore's versatility as an actress. Though a sociopath, Moore balances her character between sanity and psychotic snap.

7. Joan Cusack

Viewers will hardly relate her to an action thriller. However, Arlington Road (1999) is an excellent reflection of Cusack's depth as an actress. She pairs up with Tim Robbin as a couple whose terrorist plans may be foiled by a professor and neighbor.

8. Louise Fletcher

Wicked Nurse Ratched instills fear in many as the supervisor heading a mental institution. Fletcher received an Academy Award and BAFTA Award as Best Actress and Best Actress in a Leading Role for this psychological film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) which will be remembered.

9. Catherine Keener

Keener tries her hand beyond successfully portraying one of the most despicable monsters in actual criminal history in An American Crime (2007). She received two nominations with Golden Globe Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards as well-deserved returns.

10. Marcia Gay Harden

In the 2007 movie The Mist, Harden portrayed a violent fanatic. Yet, even she was taken aback by how many people wished her character had perished. But that was enough to win the Saturn Awards for Best Supporting Actress.

11. Rebecca De Mornay

De Mornay's acting oscillates between warm solicitude and frigid murderousness so erratically that it causes as many gasps as laughs in The Hand The Rocks The Cradle (1992). Her Best Villain Award from MTV Movie Awards was duly earned.

12. Tilda Swinton

Swindon received a remarkable 10 nominations for her supporting role in Michael Clayton (2007), capping her effort with four wins. She has been praised for her excellent portrayal of a ruthless corporate lawyer.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.