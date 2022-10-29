10 Wonderful 90s Films No One Talks About Anymore

Are you tired of seeing the same 90s movies on the nineties' recommendations list? Same! The decade produced so many legendary films that these are often underrated. Or at least not discussed as often as they should be. So please enjoy these ten films that deserve a second chance.

1. Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken (1991)

Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken is a drama based on events in Sonora Webster Carver's life as told in her memoir A Girl and Five Brave Horses. Gabrielle Anwar stars as Sonora, a rider of diving horses known as a Diving Girl. It's an incredible tale of overcoming adversity and pursuing your dreams. Watch Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken on Disney+.

2. Captain Ron (1992)

Captain Ron is an underrated 90s comedy that stars Kurt Russell as the title character. After inheriting a yacht, Martin Harvey (Martin Short) hires Captain Ron to help him and his family sails it through the Caribbean. Captain Ron is an unconventional captain with a sorted past. Martin quickly despises Captain Ron as he grows closer to his family while outcasting him. The film is full of action, laughs, and the pirates of the Caribbean.

3. Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Conspiracy Theory is a political action thriller following an eccentric New York City taxi driver Jerry Fletcher (Mel Gibson), who believes many world events are government conspiracies. Because he once saved her from a mugging, Justice Department attorney Alice Sutton (Julia Roberts) humors him. Alice quickly pulls into Fletcher's world and begins questioning reality vs. conspiracy in this action-packed comedic thrill ride.

4. National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1 (1993)

National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1 is a hilarious parody film primarily spoofing the first three Lethal Weapon films and TV series such as CHiPs. However, it also references The Silence of the Lambs, Wayne's World, 48 Hrs. Die Hard, Dirty Harry, Rambo, and Basic Instinct. It stars an ensemble cast of Emilio Estevez, Samuel L. Jackson, Tim Curry, Kathy Ireland, William Shatner, and Frank McRae.

5. Surviving the Game (1994)

Surviving the Game is loosely based on Richard Connell's 1924 short story The Most Dangerous Game. It follows a homeless man, Mason (Ice-T), who attempts suicide before being saved and referred to businessman Thomas Burns (Rutger Hauer) for employment opportunities. Despite his apprehensions, Mason is swayed by the money and agrees to a hunting guide job.

However, after being flown to a remote cabin surrounded by acres of wilderness, Mason learns he's not the hunting guide. Instead, he's being hunted by a party of men who paid $50,000 each to attend the hunting party. The film stars Charles S. Dutton, Gary Busey, John C. McGinley, William McNamara, and F. Murray Abraham.

6. Love Potion #9 (1992)

Love Potion No. 9 is a silly romantic comedy following a lonely biochemist Paul Matthews (Tate Donovan) and his unavailable co-worker and crush, biologist Diane Farrow (Sandra Bullock). He acquires a love potion from a fortune teller who alleges it makes people of the opposite sex become entirely infatuated with them by when they speak. Naturally, he's skeptical, but it works. So he and Diane take the potion as human test subjects in their scientific experiment.

7. Powder (1995)

Powder is a sci-fi fantasy film starring Sean Patrick Flanery in the title role. Jeremy “Powder” Reed has albinism, hence the name. He is an incredible intellect and telepathic with paranormal abilities like manipulating lightning and magnetism. As a result of being struck by lightning while pregnant, Powder's mom died, but he survived the strike. It stars Jeff Goldblum, Mary Steenburgen, Lance Henriksen, and Bradford Tatum.

8. The Bodyguard (1992)

The Bodyguard was a significant box office success but received mixed reviews and seven nominations for The Golden Raspberry Awards. It follows a former United States Secret Service agent turned bodyguard (Kevin Costner) hired to protect Rachel Marron (Whitney Houston), a famous actress and singer harassed by an unknown stalker.

The story engages with a shocking surprise. It also features a phenomenal soundtrack by Houston that became, and still is, the best-selling soundtrack album of all time. Watch The Bodyguard on HBO Max.

9. What About Bob (1991)

What About Bob is one of the funniest films of the decade. It follows psychotherapist Dr. Leo Marvin (Richard Dreyfuss) and his obnoxious new patient, Bob Wiley (Bill Murray), following him on his family's vacation. Dr. Marvin acknowledges it's a breach of trust and insists that Bob returns to New York City until his vacation is over. However, the townspeople and Dr. Marvin's family grow fond of Bob, pushing Dr. Marvin to his limits.

10. Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is a charming comedy following lifelong best friends Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michelle (Lisa Kudrow) going to their ten-year high school reunion in Tucson, Arizona. The dynamic duo was outcasted in high school and plan to impress their classmates as businesswomen at their reunion.

So they invent fake careers and show up in business attire. However, plans go awry, and the shenanigans are hilarious. It stars Janeane Garofalo as Heather Mooney. The characters are from the stage play Ladies Room, also featuring Kudrow.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of 90s films no one talks about anymore. Check out these best 90s movies to watch when feeling nostalgic.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.