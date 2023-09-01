Man Builds a Fully Wooden Lamborghini Vision GT by Hand for His Son It’s Highly Impressive

Woodworking is a lost art that this creator has revived with a stunning passion. TikTok creator ND-WoodArt has an impressive portfolio of miniature cars he handmade from wooden pieces. Each vehicle was assembled like a model car but big enough for his young son to drive in.

His portfolio includes the Ford Raptor, BMW 328 Hommage, Rolls Royce Boattail, Mercedes ATVR, and a huge wooden tank. But to me, his most impressive work is this entirely handmade, wooden Lamborghini Vision GT that he pieced together for his son.

Check it out:

The process in the video starts with a solid frame; from there, the wooden pieces come together to build the Lambo. He has the metal framework for the chassis and real tires, so his son can take it for a spin once completed.

He uses beautiful wood for each exterior curve and then creates the interior with wooden seats, a wooden steering wheel, and a wooden floorboard.

The details on the exterior were stunning. He made the Lamborghini emblem from wood, as well as the exhaust pipes and wheel covers.

Once the raw wood was assembled, he covered the whole thing in a beautiful stain and clear sealant, bringing the entire project together beautifully. He used glass for the windshield and windows and installed hydraulics on the top to make it automatically open and close. He also added the perfect lighting details to make it shine.

The final shots of the footage featured his children taking this famous car for a drive, and the finished results were awe-inspiring.

ND- Woodworking Art has an impressive YouTube channel where he shows off his talents on many projects. He currently has 2.5 million subscribers after only posting 82 videos, which is a remarkable accomplishment.

On his YouTube channel, he shares that the Lamborghini Vision GT project took him 96 days to complete, which makes his results all the more impressive.