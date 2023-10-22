15 Simple Words Everyone Mispronounces

The English language can be complicated, and pronouncing words correctly can be difficult, too. I’ve had my fair share of mess ups, and I’m a native speaker! Mispronounced words are everywhere, and you might not even realize it. Members of an online forum have collected the simple words they hear mispronounced the most often.

How many have you been guilty of saying wrong?

1. Espresso

For certain words, a letter may sound different than it looks. But for others, like espresso, the pronunciation is exactly like what you see on the tin. Instead of pronouncing the “s” at the beginning of the word, many have heard it replaced with an “x.” So instead of “espresso,” we get “expresso.”

This flip-flop can go for other words that start with “esp,” too. For example, one user shares that their wife and her entire family say “expecially” instead of “especially.”

2. Supposedly

This is another instance of letter swapping. Instead of pronouncing the “d” as a “d” at the end of the word, it will become a “b.” Funnily enough, pronouncing it this way makes it a whole new word. So, instead of saying “supposedly,” which means something is generally accepted or believed, it becomes “supposably,” which means it may be assumed. To put it in simpler terms, “supposedly” = “allegedly” and “supposably” = “possibly.”

3. Etcetera

I am confident enough to admit that this one gave me a lot of grief in my early years. When using the abbreviation, I would always swap the places of the “t” and “c”, making “ect.” and not “etc.” Luckily, I’ve finally learned my lesson. But enough about me, let’s go to the pronunciation! Again, we hear a lot of people pronounce the “t” as an “x” or even as “ck.” And before anyone says anything, the word can be spelled as “etcetera” or “et cetera.”

4. Nuclear

There are quite a few in the forum who brought this one up. It seems many people like to replace the “-lear” in nuclear with “-cular.”

Many have been reminded of Homer Simpson’s adamant belief that the word was pronounced this way whenever they hear it.

5. Asterisk

I’m beginning to see a pattern of replacing one or more letters with “x.” In mispronunciation, land “asterisk” goes by “asterix.” So, instead of talking about everyone’s favorite little star symbol, we end up talking about a French cartoon warrior.

6. Specific/Pacific

Depending on who’s talking, this may be more of a mix-up than a mispronunciation. Quite a few folks have continuously swapped the words “specific” and “Pacific” in their appropriate contexts.

7. Frustrating

This word has two different ways people mispronounce it, and one makes me more confused than the other. I’ll let you guess which one it is. To start, we have “frustrating” without the first “r,” turning it into “fustrating.”

Up second is “flustrating.” Yep, we seem to have combined the words “flustered” and “frustrating” to make a whole new one!

8. Wary

Alright, as I said earlier, the English language can be tricky. My attempt to explain this mistake in pronunciation solely through text will be proof of that. Here we go: “wary” should be pronounced “weary,” like something you wear or when you brush your hair, but some pronounce it “weary” like a teardrop falling from your eyes.

Does that make sense? Okay, good.

9. Chipotle

It is both funny and sad for me to see this word here because my family has been mispronouncing Chipotle as a joke for a while now. A common misstatement is “Chipottle”– like “bottle.”

The one my family uses is “Chipol-te.”

10. Realtor

I always find it a little funny when the word mispronounced is actually more complicated than the original word. The word “realtor” is an example of this. Some people give it an extra syllable by saying “real-a-tor” when it should just be “real-tor.”

11. Mischievous

I have heard this error so many times now that I sometimes forget it is even being mispronounced. Many have added an extra “i” to the word “mischievous,” making it “mis-chiev-i-ous.” Though it may make you sound like a mad scientist working on their newest experiment, it isn’t correct.

12. Sherbet

I’m a little ashamed at how long I spent misspeaking this one myself. Because of that, and because Bert and Ernie was my favorite segment of Sesame Street as a kid, I will let this excellent explanation speak for itself. The individual says, “It’s not Ernie agreeing to something Bert said; there’s only one “r”.

13. Ask

It’s the return of the x’s in words they shouldn’t be! Next up to the chopping block (pun intended) is the word “ask.” Quite a few people have replaced it with “ax,” like the tool used to chop wood.

Now, none of these words personally annoy me except this one. I think I heard it enough to know what it’s supposed to be, but not enough to completely ignore it. On the plus side, every time I hear “ax” instead of “ask,” I think of someone sending me a question via a thrown ax that has just landed in the wall, like a message sent by an arrow in an old medieval film.

14. Reese’s Pieces

There’s something weird about this candy, and I don’t exactly know what it is. I know how to say both words correctly, but it sounds completely different when they get put together. As one person puts it, “There’s a guy named Reese. Normal name. They’re his pieces. Pronounced normally. Where “Reeseez Peeseez” came from, I’ll never understand.” I wish I knew where it came from, too. Maybe it’s because I say it too fast.

15. Caramel

This one in particular gets under my mother’s skin. I always hear her complain about it if we go by a candy store or a place where they make caramel. Lots of people have decided that the second “a” in caramel is not there, making it “carmel.” In my personal experience, I swear I’ve even heard “carmle.”

