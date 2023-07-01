How To Convince Your Boss To Let You Work From Home Forever

The ability to work from home has changed the way we do business.

The global workforce has recently witnessed a significant shift towards remote work due to technological advancements and the COVID-19 pandemic. And if you like ditching your commute for home-based work, you probably like the changes.

As the world adapts to these changes, many employees have found that remote work offers numerous benefits, including improved work-life balance, increased productivity, and reduced commuting time.

If you have discovered the advantages of working from home and want to convince your boss to let you continue doing so permanently, here are some key strategies to help you make a compelling case.

How To Convince Your Boss To Make WFH Permanent

Highlight The Benefits

Begin by compiling a comprehensive list of the benefits associated with remote work. Don’t worry, the benefits of working remotely are well-documented.

These benefits can include increased productivity (especially with a productive working space), reduced absenteeism, cost savings for the company (office space, utilities, etc.), and improved work-life balance.

Present this information to your boss, emphasizing how these advantages can positively impact you and the organization in the long run. Also, speak to how these benefits will help make you a more productive employee. For instance, no commute means you’re available earlier in the morning and probably later in the afternoon.

Showcase Your Track Record

If you had the ability to work from home in the past, showcase your past accomplishments and highlight any notable achievements during the remote work period.

Use evidence of increased efficiency, meeting deadlines, and successfully collaborating with colleagues using remote tools. Quantifiable data and positive feedback from clients or colleagues can prove your productivity.

For instance, you may respond to emails quicker due to the absence of office-related distractions. Without the constraints of rigid office hours and commuting allows the customization of work schedules to align with peak productivity periods.

Address Potential Concerns:

Anticipate and address your boss's concerns about remote work before they ask.

Common worries include reduced communication, team collaboration, and accountability. Offer solutions to mitigate these concerns, such as implementing regular check-ins through video conferencing, using project management tools to track progress, and sharing frequent updates with your team.

Assure your boss you are committed to maintaining effective communication and teamwork while working remotely.

Create a Detailed Remote Work Plan

Develop a well-structured remote work plan that outlines how you will remain organized, meet deadlines, and stay connected with the team. This shows that you take working from home seriously and your primary motivation is to do better work.

Include a daily schedule, preferred communication tools, and a strategy to maintain team cohesion. Demonstrate your willingness to be flexible and adaptable to meet the organization's needs.

A solid plan will illustrate your commitment and help alleviate your boss's doubts about remote work arrangements.

Highlight The Cost Savings

One of the most persuasive arguments for permanent remote work is the potential cost savings for the company.

Calculate the expenses of maintaining office space, utilities, and other overhead costs, and present this information to your boss. Obviously, these numbers will need to be educated guesses as most employees don’t have access to their company’s expense reports.

Allowing employees to work remotely can significantly reduce these expenses and allocate resources to other business areas.

Offer a Trial Period

If your boss hesitates to commit to permanent remote work, propose a trial period to assess its feasibility.

Suggest a reasonable timeframe (e.g., three to six months) to demonstrate your productivity and adaptability in a remote work environment.

This trial period will provide an opportunity to address any concerns and prove the viability of permanent remote work arrangements. Of course, do your best during the trial period to encourage your boss to make remote work permanent.

Provide Examples and Case Studies:

Support your argument with real-world examples and case studies of companies successfully transitioning to remote work models.

Showcase organizations (especially those similar to your employer) that have seen increased productivity, reduced costs, and higher employee satisfaction after adopting remote work policies.

These success stories can serve as persuasive evidence and inspire your boss to consider the benefits of permanent remote work.

Convincing your boss to let you work from home permanently requires a thoughtful and well-structured approach by highlighting the benefits, showcasing your track record, addressing concerns, creating a detailed remote work plan, emphasizing cost savings, offering a trial period, and providing real-world examples.

Remember to focus on the advantages for yourself and the organization, highlighting the potential for increased productivity, reduced costs, and improved work-life balance.

Remote work promotes better work-life balance, directly increasing productivity. Employees can allocate more time to personal activities, hobbies, and family commitments without commuting or spending time in a physical office. This balance between work and personal life reduces burnout and fosters overall well-being, enabling individuals to approach their work with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

With careful preparation and persuasive arguments, you can increase your chances of securing a permanent remote work arrangement.