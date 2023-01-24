8 Fantastic Work from Home Non-Phone Jobs and Where to Find Them

Find your dream work-from-home job without the need to pick up a phone.

If you're an introvert, you may have been searching for work from home non-phone jobs. Many work from home jobs require you to make phone calls, but they're not good options if you hate talking on the phone.

The New Landscape of Remote Working

Here are some statistics that motivate you to work from home:

16% of companies globally have gone entirely remote.

In 2021, a Mercer study found that 75% of companies want to adopt a hybrid model.

This shows a lot of opportunities available for areas of work you can explore.

8 Ways To Work Remotely With no Phones

Perhaps you've been scratching your head, thinking about what virtual work you can do without talking on the phone. Here are eight ways you can work remotely without being on the phone.

Each is a legitimate method to work from anywhere you want. But the best thing is that these jobs don't require talking on the phone. So let's dive deep into these options to determine which one may be a good fit for you.

1. Survey Taker

If you're looking for extra pocket money, completing online surveys is a great way to do so in your spare time. There are two reasons companies use surveys.

To get feedback To research and find a need in the market

Being online means that this work from home job with no phones casts a bigger net for the companies, allowing them to get more information. It is an effective way of earning a few extra bucks, with most surveys requiring little time.

Creating a separate email for surveys will prevent your primary inbox from being flooded with unnecessary emails. Some legit online survey sites to sign up with include:

Branded Surveys

Sign up with your Facebook account and start completing online surveys. It is one of the world's leading market research communities. It harnesses the opinions of the survey takers. It is very flexible for people in the US, Canada, and the UK. Sign up with Branded Surveys here.

InboxDollars

InboxDollars targets the US markets. You can earn remotely by taking surveys, watching videos, and even playing games on the platform.

Swagbucks

One of the most popular survey sites, Swagbucks, rewards you with Swagbucks for completing surveys, searching the web, shopping online and other tasks. Simply create a free account and start earning.

2. Freelance Writing

Everyone has much to say, yet only some have adequate writing skills. So, if you have the skills of a wordsmith, this is the perfect remote work for you. Many companies are looking for diverse types of writers – this area is full of non-phone jobs.

Writers can earn an average of $42,000 annually. Popular freelance writing niches include:

Technical writing : Writing technical communication for fields related to Information Technology or Engineering

Copywriting : Writing for advertisement or marketing

Business writing : Writing for business proposals, reports, white papers, press releases, speeches, pamphlets, etc.

Periodical writing : Journalistic writing for newspapers or periodicals

Ghost-writing : Writing for blogs, books, articles, etc., for someone else to take credit

Curriculum writing : Writing educational content, specifically for lessons, tutorials, tests, textbooks, etc.

These websites will help you find virtual jobs:

Upwork

This is a wonderful place to find job posts and apply for work from home jobs. It takes time to build a profile, but slowly and surely, you'll get there. Upwork is one of the largest platforms today. Many companies use it to find people to work for them over a distance.

Verblio

This company is suitable for US-based writers seeking telecommuting work. It is a platform made by writers for writers. This makes it easy for you to look for your niche. Just sign up and apply for job posts that interest you.

Scripted

This flexible writing-only platform virtually connects writers to clients. You must first take a test to determine eligibility. Once approved, you can start looking for your specific niche.

3. Proofreading

If you love to read and you have a great eye for detail, proofreading is an excellent choice for working from home without having to make phone calls. Proofreaders catch mistakes like spelling, grammar, punctuation, and formatting errors.

Proofreaders can earn an average of $53,800 annually – with no phone work included.

Publishing companies and any other company that deals with writing need proofreaders to ensure their published work is error-free. These remote non-phone jobs proofreading are available for all types of writing mentioned above.

Check out these sites for proofreading work:

Sibia Proofreading

Sibia Proofreading hires native English speakers for their team. They primarily work with US-based clients and prefer if you have proofreading experience and a relevant Ph.D.

Scribbr

Scribbr is a company based in the Netherlands, primarily covering the academic industry. However, you can do more if you know additional languages like French, Spanish, and German. To get accepted, you must take an editor test for language skills.

They also offer a month-long course before your first job. Distance? Not an issue.

Cambridge Proofreading

Cambridge Proofreading has international clients from the USA and the UK. Their services include checking grammar and improving the document's tone and style. They require you to proofread at least 10,000 words per week if hired.

You can work from any location and earn between $20 to $30 an hour.

4. Transcription

This is a great remote job if you listen well and type fast.

Transcription is the conversion of spoken words into a handwritten or typed copy. These words come either from audio or video files. So all you need to do is write what you hear, no matter where you are sitting globally!

This is the perfect non-phone call work from home job. Transcribers can earn an annual average of $ 43,300.

Find remote transcription jobs here:

GoTranscript

GoTranscript is a global transcription and translation agency. Top earners easily make $1,000 per month. But the rates are lower for beginners; many average members earn around $150 monthly.

Scribie

This transcribing company hires transcribers who have yet to gain prior experience globally. You can earn anywhere between $5 to $20 per audio hour. The remarkable thing is that they provide you with automated transcripts. So 60% of the work is already done. Your responsibility is to ensure its accuracy.

TranscribeMe

TranscribeMe prides itself on providing transcription services by humans. They offer multiple languages and work with many complex cases. You can earn up to $20 per audio hour. Plus, you'll have an edge if your niche is medical or legal.

5. Virtual Bookkeeping

Virtual bookkeeping is in demand for anyone looking to work from home. This type of bookkeeping is just as it sounds: conducting financial activities for a business, but online. Many start-ups are looking for someone to take care of their finances. This remote work doesn't require phone calls to get the job rolling.

Bookkeepers online can earn an annual average of $51,250.

You do not have to be on-site or even call the business. All communication can be done via email and documents uploaded to the cloud. It is entirely work from home – no phone calls needed. However, a lot of businesses need someone to manage their books. Here are some places that help bookkeepers like you find work:

Accounting Department

Accounting Department is a virtual company that specializes in accounting services. You can apply through their website to find a job as an online bookkeeper.

Flexjobs

Flexjobs is another platform for remote and virtual online work. Established in 2007, the website helps freelancers find vetted work online easily. They work with over 5,500 companies everywhere in the world.

Belay

Belay helps companies find online solutions for virtual assistants, bookkeepers, web specialists, and social media managers. The consultancy focuses on the services they provide. And it helps that they are award winners in their game.

6. Selling on Amazon

Another non-phone work from home job is to become an online Amazon seller. On average, 50% of digital sellers can earn between $1000 to $25,00 a month. With the volume increasing gradually, there is potential for massive earnings.

There are a few prerequisites before you begin, though, including:

An Amazon account created by an existing customer account or one with a business email address

A credit card that works internationally

A government identification document

Tax information

Phone number for verifications and notifications

A bank account to receive payments

To sell on Amazon, you will also need a product. Eligible categories include:

Amazon device accessories and Amazon Kindle

Beauty

Beauty tools and accessories

Books

Business products

Electronics and electronic accessories

Fashion jewelry

Groceries and gourmet food

Home and garden

Luggage and travel

Musical instruments

Office products

Outdoors

Shoes, handbags & sunglasses

Software & computer games

Sports

Tools and home improvement

Toys and games

Video games & video game consoles

To get started, you'll need to:

Create an account

Select your product category

Create a product listing

Set up pricing

Add information about the product, images, product descriptions, etc.

Make sure the product is in-stock and available to sell

You can stay home and handle everything from behind the computer without picking up the phone.

7. Social Media Manager

This is one of those best remote jobs that doesn't require phone calls. As a social media manager, you'll manage a brand's online presence. This includes tasks like:

Strategize content

Produce content

Analyze user data

Facilitate customer service online

Manage projects and generate campaigns

Knowledge about social media platforms is required to successfully align the business with the right audience and engage with them online. Of course, the best part of all this is 100% work from home, no phone calls.

Here are virtual platforms that you can use to find remote jobs in this area:

Upwork

Belay

Flexjobs

8. Website Tester

A website tester's job is to assess a website's performance. You help a company remotely determine issues with their web APIs. Essentially, you are performing quality assurance and may work on different websites or iterations of the same site.

Most companies do not ask for educational experience, but a computer science degree is a definite plus. If this sounds like a good fit, check out these sites for opportunities:

Userlytics

On Userlytics, you will assess online websites and apps. Each test takes about 20 – 40 minutes and pays around $10.

UserFeel

UserFeel tests websites only. Each test can last between 10-60 minutes and earn you $10.

TestingTime

TestingTime evaluates more than just websites. The tests can last between 30-90 minutes. In addition, you get to earn about Euro 50 per study.

Final Thoughts

Working from home offers lots of benefits and remote flexibility. You control your time and workload. Still, the best part is that many work from home no, phone jobs offer you peace of mind!

From writing to bookkeeping and other entrepreneurial endeavors, it is a time for a digital remote work revolution. Gone are the days of having to show up to an office daily, as plenty of non-phone work from home jobs are available in the current digital landscape.

This list of legitimate non-phone work from home jobs will help you find a position that adds value to your lifestyle and leverages your skills. You can now earn money and stay happy working from home anywhere in the world without having to make phone calls all day!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.