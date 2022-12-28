World Economic Forum Meeting Has Many People Furious

With inflation hitting every primary global economic market in 2022, governments and businesses everywhere are looking for answers. The World Economic Forum is ramping up for its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in the middle of January 2023.

Many people want you to remember that companies like BlackRock, Vanguard, and Bank of America aren't your friends.

Twitter user @RWMaloneMD posted the original tweet gaining the attention of several on social media.

Please pay attention. The WEF, Blackrock, State Street, Vanguard, Bank of America etc. are not your friends. https://t.co/N9MgJFI8hn — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) December 27, 2022

User @gmelanie954 put up a play on words for one of the largest financial institutions in the United States.

My late eldest sister used to call Bank of America the Bank of Antichrist in the 1990’s. — Desert Dweller (@gmelanie954) December 27, 2022

@JDesimone22 thinks Bill Gates has some plans in the works for 2025.

User @ArcusAngeles doesn't want people to forget the threat China poses to the United States.

The CCP plan in their own words. pic.twitter.com/ffmVvAp4ym — Arcus Angeles (@ArcusAngeles) December 28, 2022

@gunthertree2 warns of the dangers of an all-digital world.

@WolfMann1973 is skeptical about BlackRock's motivations in buying up land and property.

Blackrock is buying up every single piece of land in our community and for some reason liberals are pouring into here. There are no jobs, no shopping, no nightlife, bad schools, and overcrowded. We are being priced out. Property taxes went through the roof. — Wolf of AYCE 🥓 🍺 🐺 (@WolfMann1973) December 27, 2022

User @AlanGil84366375 thinks there might be some collusion going on.

They want to combine government and corporations to gain complete control. — Alan Gillespie (@AlanGil84366375) December 27, 2022

@williamrno makes a point that BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street have c-suite influence on several hundred companies that leverage authority on what consumers can access.

Those three companies (Blackrock, State Street & Vanguard) have voting shares and c-suite influence in over 1700 companies, and they manage over 20 trillion dollars that we know of. — William Thomas (@williamrno) December 28, 2022

User @1Lowprofile called for a boycott of companies linked to World Economic Forum partners.

@booboobrown33z couldn't have agreed more and posted a chart to prove it.

Yup! To name but a few pic.twitter.com/lkC0gmQvIs — seeds of freedom 🌱 (@Booboobrown33z) December 27, 2022

@JohneeeSmoke felt compelled to post the question, “Who's friends are they?”

@ChristinaSly4 makes a point about dictators and the power they love.

From a dictator’s point of view the Chinese system is communism perfected. Capitalism for the elite and obedience for the rest. Sometimes the sheep get out of line a little but that never lasts long and is easily squashed. What dictator wouldn’t want that? — Christina Sly (@ChristinaSly4) December 27, 2022

@Zer07jk posted an interesting quote by Aldous Huxley.

In 2023 the WEF will be meeting to discuss: Cooperation in a Fragmented World.

