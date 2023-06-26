Unlocking Sovereignty: The World’s Freest Nations Revealed

Freedom is one of the most important markers of quality of life in a country. In addition to making life easier for citizens, freedom also recognizes an individual's dignity and inherent value.

Human Freedom Index

It is difficult to objectively judge the level of freedom in a country. Thankfully, the World Population Review put together the Human Freedom Index, which helps us to measure the level of freedom in 165 countries. Here's what they had to say.

10. Luxembourg

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.80

Luxembourg is the tenth most free country in the world.

9. Sweden

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.83

Sweden makes the list as being the ninth most free country in the world.

8. Australia

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.84

With an index score of 8.84, Australia ranks as the eight most free country in the world.

7. Canada

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.85

Canada ranks seventh on the list of the most free countries.

6. Finland

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.85

Finland is at the top as well coming in at number six.

5. Ireland

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.90

Ireland is in the top 10 most free countries in the world and is in the number five spot.

4. Estonia

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.91

Have you been to Estonia? It's the fourth freest country in the world.

3. Denmark

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.98

Denmark is the third most free place to live in the world.

2. New Zealand

Human Freedom Index Score: 9.01

Taking the number two spot, Denmark ranks as the second most free country in the world.

1. Switzerland

Human Freedom Index Score: 9.11

Taking the number one spot is Switzerland.

Notable Mentions

Here are a few more countries outside of the top 10 freest countries in the world.

14. United Kingdom

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.75

The United Kingdom takes spot 14.

15. United States

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.73

And the USA is right behind the U.K. in spot number 15.

16. Japan

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.73

Japan is also high on the freedom index score ranking number 16 according to data.

165. Syria

Human Freedom Index Score: 3.66

On complete opposite sides of the data, Syria is the 165th least free country in the world.

164. Venezuela

Human Freedom Index Score: 4.03

Venezuela ranks 164th.

160. Iran

Human Freedom Index Score: 4.53

According to the study, Iran takes the 160th spot.

150. China

Human Freedom Index Score: 5.57

China is in the 150th spot.

126. Russia

Human Freedom Index Score: 4.03

Russia's human freedom index score is 4.03, putting them at spot 126.

98. Ukraine

Human Freedom Index Score: 6.86

Ukraine takes the 98th spot for most free countries around the world.

