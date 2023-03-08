World’s Longest River Cruise Debuts, Taking Travel Trends to New Waters

The debut of the world's longest river cruise – a regal 51-day journey of almost 2000 miles along 27 rivers crisscrossing India and Bangladesh has river cruises hitting novel waters and reaching new heights.

The new Ganga Vilas cruise is a far cry from the gentile river cruises down the Danube that first popularized this travel trend. This record-breaking, boundary-pushing travel experience is just the beginning for an industry sailing toward a bright future.

Back and Better Than Ever

While river cruises represent just a small part of the global cruise industry, they mark a growing trend set to break records. River cruises now carve out a lucrative share of the ever-increasing cruise market – nearly 1.5 billion dollars worth.

After a challenging few years, the cruise industry is back and better than ever, and river cruises, in particular, are projected to continue to grow rapidly in popularity.

At the heart of river cruises' appeal are more intimate experiences onboard smaller luxury ships headed to off-the-beaten-path destinations that larger liners can't access. They set themselves apart from ocean cruises at every turn.

However, companies eager to meet growing traveler demand aren't immune from taking a page out of the “bigger-is-better” playbook of ocean liners. Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, weighs in on new river cruise trends: “[A] trend we're seeing are very long river cruises, lasting a month or longer. This mirrors the popularity of grand voyages or even world cruises that we're seeing on the oceans.”

The Ganga Vilas cruise isn't anything if not trending. Departing from the northern Indian city of Varanasi in January, the cruise crisscrosses 27 rivers during its 51-day journey, covering nearly 2000 miles of some of the most scenic corners of India and Bangladesh.

Overseeing the launch of the inaugural voyage was India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the record-breaking new route will “herald a new age of tourism in India.”

The new route through India and Bangladesh is catching on in more ways than one.

Visiting New Waters

While river cruises in Europe remain more popular than ever, hitting new waters in unexpected destinations is a trend in river cruises that shows no sign of slowing down. McDaniel continues, “Now that people are more excited to travel internationally, we're seeing interest in some of the more far-flung destinations.”

From the Mekong River in Vietnam to the largely unspoiled destinations in India on the Ganga Vilas cruise, 2023 marks an exciting opening for the industry, poised to draw travelers looking for something new.

The uniqueness of the journey isn't lost on Rainforest Cruises, the company behind the new Ganga Vilas cruise.

“This is a historic step forward for the river cruise industry that will be showcasing a spectacular route between these two South Asian countries for the first time,” says Jeremy Clubb, the founder of Rainforest Cruises.

With several sailings of the Ganga Vilas cruise already sold out well into 2023, it looks like a journey that is quickly becoming a favorite.

A New Grand Tour

This unparalleled cruise would impress even the Maharaja himself. Carving a path through northern India with its departure from Varanasi, through Bangladesh and India's Assam Valley before ending its journey at Sivasagar, the new route will allow passengers to visit some of the most impressive destinations in the region, visiting hidden gems that few travelers get to see.

Passengers can take part in incredible Hindu religious ceremonies. There are opportunities to explore national parks and spot elephants, rhinos, and Bengal tigers. And voyagers get up close and personal with some of the most important historical and religious destinations in the region, all while retreating to the luxurious Ganga Vilas boat at the end of each day.

With a maximum of 36 guests on any cruise, this handcrafted boutique ship boasts just 18 suites for the ultimate in personalized service. Modern furnishings in colors reflecting the vibrance of India, an industry-leading crew-to-guest ratio, and plenty of onboard educational chats, classes, and performances hit all the musts for the discerning river cruise traveler.

Passengers can also choose to take one of two unique legs of the journey should their itinerary not allow for the entire 51-day cruise, with shorter routes departing from either Varanasi or Kolkata, allowing travelers to visit other favorite Indian cities like Jaipur or the Taj Mahal in Agra as well.

The Best Way to See India?

Despite its unique destination and unexpected features, the Ganga Vilas cruise hits very much at the heart of river cruise travel, offering a travel experience unlike any other. “This new itinerary truly is an experiential voyage of epic proportions, not only in terms of its duration, but also in its exploration of the riches of the Indian Subcontinent, encompassing art, cuisine, wildlife, spirituality, and so much more,” Clubb extolls.

No navigating busy cross-continental trains or flights or packing and unpacking suitcases every few days. Simply retire to your cabin and awaken in a new destination.

McDaniel can't think of a better way to see the subcontinent: “A river cruise is a fantastic way to visit India, as you get to see the incredible sites the country has to offer while someone handles all the logistics for you. For many people, a visit to India is the trip of a lifetime, and river lines know how to do it right. It takes the stress and guesswork out of it.”

The Ganga Vilas cruise certainly packs an enormous punch for travelers looking for the next biggest and best thing from this booming travel trend.

This article was produced by Explorers Away and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.