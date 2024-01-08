Not Your Mother’s Grilled Cheese Sandwich: World’s Most Expensive Menu Items To Try

Since 2014, New York City’s Serendipity 3 restaurant has offered customers the world’s most expensive sandwich: a grilled cheese with a $214 price tag. It features a half pound of rare caciocavallo podolico cheese, a generous application of white truffle butter, and a gold-flecked white truffle oil garnish. The sandwich is served with a South African lobster tomato bisque instead of a traditional canned condensed tomato soup.

Fortunately for adventurous diners with deep pockets, pure 24K gold leaf is considered safe to eat (albeit indigestible). However, the Wagyu beef hamburger or the gourmet grilled cheese sandwich garnished with it is often served with a side order of sticker shock.

It’s not unusual for restaurants to include higher-end entrees on their standard menus, such as fresh seafood, hand-cut steaks, or imported specialties. But some establishments have taken this concept a step or three further, featuring over-the-top entrees that incorporate expensive alternative ingredients or are paired with other ultra-gourmet dishes. In some cases, it’s the sheer volume or portion size of the dish that accounts for the three and even four-digit final bill.

The food magazine The Daily Meal compiled a list of the 11 most expensive dishes currently on American restaurant menus.

Priciest Menu Items to Order in American Restaurants

Oops! I Dropped My Ice Cream, $225 (Barton G., Los Angeles)

The sheer volume of this ice cream cake from Barton G. accounts for the $225 price tag. The dessert contains 25 pounds of strawberry ice cream alone, masterfully combined with layers of vanilla cake, chocolate frosting, chocolate crumble, and whipped cream. To ensure freshness, the ingredients are combined just before service with a freshly baked 4-foot-tall cinnamon sugar cone topper.

Sealand, $325 (Restaurant Guy Savoy, Las Vegas)

One of the higher-end options at Restaurant Guy Savoy is the Sealand, an entree consisting of A-5 Japanese Wagyu beef and lobster, carrot and coral jus, and a signature artichoke and black truffle soup with toasted mushroom brioche and black truffle butter. The meal is finished with Ocoa pur noir (dark chocolate) and salted caramel.

Tomahawk Ribeye, $339 (Barton G., Los Angeles)

Another item on the Barton G. menu is a 45-ounce bone-in Tomahawk ribeye cut from Australian Wagyu stock. The portion size is large enough for at least two diners to share, and the steak is served with asparagus and whipped potatoes, a nod to traditional steak house sides.

The Gold Experience, $400 (212 Steakhouse, New York)

The 212 Steakhouse is currently the only restaurant in New York City certified to serve authentic Japanese Kobe beef, with a retail price of $25 per ounce. The Gold Experience consists of a 6-ounce Japanese Kobe steak, which is wrapped in edible 24-karat gold leaf just before service.

24 Karat Gold Wings, $400 (The Ainsworth, Rockville Centre)

Gold leaf makes another appearance in the form of chicken wings at The Ainsworth, an upscale interpretation of a traditional sports bar. The chicken wings themselves are brined for 12 hours before being flash-fried and coated with a sweet barbecue sauce. A generous amount of gold dust or gold leaf is then added as a final coating just before service.

A5 Wagyu Duo, $445 (Bourbon Steak, Washington D.C.)

Located in Washington, D.C.’s Four Seasons hotel, Bourbon Steak offers customers a special combination of A5 Wagyu steaks produced by Miyazakigyu and Uenae, Japan’s leading exporters of the highly marbled beef. The two steaks in the dish represent regional variations of wagyu beef created by different diets and environments.

Baked Potato With Selection Oscietra Caviar, $540 (Caviar Kaspia at the Mark, New York)

What begins as a standard Yukon Gold twice-baked potato at Caviar Kaspia in New York City soon becomes a once-in-a-lifetime indulgence with a generous dollop of Oscietra caviar, accompanied by a whipped chive grand reserve crème fraiche and fresh bite-size blinis The $540 price reflects the premium of Oscietra caviar, but less expensive options are available.

Gold Standard Hamburger, $700 (Drury Beer Garden, Philadelphia)

The Drury Beer Garden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has created an ultra-gourmet 8-ounce wagyu beef hamburger dressed with caviar, black truffle, cognac-flambeed lobster, and a topping of aged Irish cheddar cheese. The bun is garnished with gold leaf, and the meal does include french fries. Diners also receive a one-ounce serving of Louis XIII Cognac, which retails for $5,000 a bottle.

Golden Opulence Sundae, $1,000 (Serendipity 3, New York)

New York City’s Serendipity 3 offers an exclusive ice cream sundae made with three scoops of Tahitian vanilla ice cream, almonds, caviar, and a sugar-forged orchid, garnished with 23 karat gold leaf. The dessert must be ordered days in advance and is served in a $350 Baccarat crystal dish. The fruit garnish is imported from Paris, and the serving spoon is 18-karat gold plated.

Golden Amor, $1,500 (Nusr-Et, Miami)

Nusr-Et in Miami, Florida, includes a gold-covered tomahawk Wagyu ribeye steak on its menu, but the four-digit price tag has been a source of debate among customers and critics. The gold leaf itself adds no flavor to the meal but does add to its bottom line. For critics, the Golden Amor represents style over substance, with the cost of individual ingredients not justifying the final price for the customer.

24K Pizza, $2,000 (Industry Kitchen, New York)

The 24K Pizza offered by New York City’s Industry Kitchen is a prime example of a comfort food writ large. This $2,000 pie must be ordered 48 hours in advance, partially to give the squid ink-infused dough time to rest before preparation. The stretched dough is topped with Stilton cheese, followed by truffles, foie gras, caviar, and edible 24K gold leaf.

What’s the Appeal of Over-The-Top Menu Items?

Few, if any, destination restaurants anticipate a rush on $214 grilled cheese sandwiches or $700 gold-plated hamburgers, but these menu items do provide much-needed word-of-mouth advertising. While only a handful of customers would ever order the “world’s most expensive steak,” dining at the restaurant that offers it has a cache of its own.

“Sometimes, it's worth indulging in certain extravagances purely for the experience – if not necessarily for the taste,” says Sarah Borg Barthe from Dukes Avenue. “The 24K gold cappuccino may not compare to the amazing coffee at, say, a small cafe somewhere in Italy, but the experience of drinking any cappuccino in such an opulent setting is truly the epitome of luxury.”

For some, taking an everyday menu item to its ultimate culinary conclusion also holds a special appeal. Instead of the standard mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, and pepperoni, creative chefs can offer aged Stilton cheese, black truffles, and Wagyu beef as a luxurious alternative. While caviar and gold leaf garnishes may add to the price of an entrée, it’s the skillful blend of gourmet ingredients that holds the most appeal for adventurous customers.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.