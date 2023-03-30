How To Plan Your Vacation Around The World’s Most Popular Casinos

Travel continues to bounce back in 2023. Booking.com notes that 49% of travelers are planning to spend even more this year than last on spring and summer vacations.

Whether gambling is the sole focus of travel this year or simply an activity you fit into your vacation itinerary alongside beach time and sightseeing, here are 11 of the world's most popular casinos where you can find a new spot to hit the tables and slot machines, according to a study by Online.Casino.

Foxwoods Resort Casino, Connecticut

Foxwoods Resort Casino ranks as the world's most popular casino. Located in Ledyard, Connecticut, this casino and resort are operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe Reservation. The casino opened in 1992, and the hotel complex followed in 1997.

The casino stretches 344,000 square feet and has over 5,500 slot machines and 250 gaming tables. Hotel amenities include luxurious rooms and suites, a spa, music and comedy shows, and a family zone with offerings such as go-karting, an indoor driving range, virtual reality, and more. The resort recently announced a partnership with Great Wolf Lodge, slated to open a waterpark hotel in 2025.

Casino Baden-Baden, Baden Germany

Despite being Germany's oldest casino, the vibrancy, and elegance of the casino allows visitors to enjoy games of roulette, poker cash games, blackjack, and over 140 slot machines.

Casino Baden-Baden is a standalone casino and not a resort, although its website offers recommendations for nearby lodging and other things to do in the area. Casino tours are also available.

Casino Lisboa, Lisbon Portugal

While gambling might not be the major draw for a trip to Portugal, one of the world's most popular casinos is in the country's most popular city. Casino Lisboa, tied for third place on the list, opened in April 2006 at Parque das Nações, Lisbon, Portugal. The casino offers 1,100 slot machines, live table games such as blackjack and roulette, and free entry.

Casino Lisboa has several onsite restaurants and bars as well as a variety of entertainment. Check their website for the schedule of shows.

WinStar World Casino, Thackerville, Oklahoma

Also tied for third, WinStar World Casino is the largest casino in the US and has been in operation since 2003. The total gaming space is 370,000 square feet, filled with over 8,600 electronic games, 100 table games, and boasting a 55-table poker room.

The non-gambling amenities are in step with the title of “America's largest,” offering two hotels plus an RV campground and an entertainment venue with artists such as Miranda Lambert and Rod Stewart on their lineup. Other things to do include shopping, dining, and golf. There's also a luxurious pool with cabanas available for an additional fee.

Rio Casino, Kerkdorp South Africa

If you want to combine a safari or other international vacation with a bit of gambling, look to Rio Casino in South Africa. This Rio de Janeiro Carnival-themed casino opened in May 2022. It spans 266,000 square feet, making it one of the largest casinos in the Southern Hemisphere.

The onsite three-star hotel has clean, modern rooms and suites. There are musical shows and comedy to fill your non-gambling hours, two restaurants – one fine dining venue and one cafe, and a bar.

Sun City Casino, South Africa

Located on Sun City Resort in the North West Province of South Africa, this casino opened its doors in 1979. It offers an array of slot machines and over 40 table games and is perfect for both experienced and first-time gamers.

The onsite resort has several amenities, including a pool, entertainment venue, and restaurants, but space is limited to Sun City Resort Club members. Contact the hotel directly with questions about reservations or the possibility of getting a day pass.

Other Popular Casinos Worldwide

The online casino experts at Online.Casino looked at the most searched-for casinos worldwide, and combined it with Ahrefs search volume data to establish how many Google searches each of the most famous casinos around the world receives on average per month.

The study gave honorable mention to these popular casinos that rank sixth through tenth:

The Wynn, for anyone wondering when Vegas would make its appearance on the list;

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore;

Casino de Monte-Carlo, for the true James Bond experience;

MGM Grande Casino, another Vegas favorite;

Grand Lisboa Casino, Lisbon, Portugal, not to be confused with Casino Lisboa.

The Popularity of The Casino

If you've ever wondered why cruise ships and resort casinos are always hopping, a spokesperson for Online.Casino offers some insight.

“Casinos are a great way to share memories with others, whether during a vacation or a regular occurrence for any experienced casino-goer. It is incredible to see how casinos have evolved and changed over the years. Many venues continue to promote old-school styles of games as well as incorporate new and exciting technology which allow both tech-savvy players and classic gamers to thrive in the same place.”

From exciting European destinations to the plains of Oklahoma, you can place your best bets at one of these casinos around the world. Remember to carve out time for non-gambling amenities, too. Most of these popular casinos offer other things to do from first-run entertainment to kid's activities.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.