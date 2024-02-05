Super Bowl Spectacles: The Best and Worst Venues Among 27 Host Stadiums

Looking back in time reveals that not every Super Bowl venue is equal, and some Super Bowl site selections remain downright puzzling. While there is some justification for choosing these host cities and stadiums, better options were available. You'll find many of those better options on this list, too.

1. MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ: Super Bowl XLVIII (48)

Why wouldn't you host the Super Bowl in America's most iconic city, the concrete jungle where dreams are made (of), per Alicia Keys? Well, MetLife Stadium opened in 2010, so its hosting of the 2014 Super Bowl between the Seahawks and the Broncos made some sense. Except that MetLife Stadium ranks among the most lifeless stadiums in the league, designed in the well-known prison chic style.

With New Jersey weather routinely dipping below the freezing point in early February, hosting the big game in an open-air stadium makes even less sense. The game was a blowout (43-8, Seahawks), and we can't help but think the game was doomed from the moment the venue was selected.

2. Rice Stadium, Houston, TX: Super Bowl VII (8)

It's difficult to fault the NFL for choosing less-than-stunning venues in the era before the NFL was a multi-billion-dollar business. However, Rice Stadium opened in 1950, making it a concrete dinosaur when Super Bowl 8 kicked off in 1974.

3. Pontiac Silverdome, Detroit, MI: Super Bowl XVI (16)

The 1982 Super Bowl between Joe Montana's San Francisco 49ers and Paul Brown's Cincinnati Bengals was competitive, with the Niners pulling out a 26-21 victory. The Detroit Lions played their first regular-season NFL game at the Silverdome in 1975, so it was still a relative baby by the time it hosted the 1982 Super tazon (that's Spanish for Super Bowl, hombre).

However, there is little super about the Pontiac Silverdome, a warehouse with a Teflon roof that collapsed multiple times throughout its sordid history. Factor in the general hassle of winter in Detroit, and you have one head-scratcher of a Super Bowl venue. The Lions' current stadium, Ford Field, is a far more suitable home for a game as consequential as the Super Bowl.

4. Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis, MN: Super Bowl XXVI (26)

The Hubert Humphrey Metrodome was 80s sporting venue construction at its worst. A slate gray foundation grounded a massive white dome that resembled a monstrous spectator pot pie. However, the winter-proof stadium became a Super Bowl host in 1982.

Even if your team plays in a tundra, NFL owners know the deal. If you negotiate the rights to build a stadium, you get a Super Bowl as a reward for finessing the taxpayers.

5. Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LA: Super Bowls IV, XI, IX (4,6,9)

Before New Orleans had a Superdome, it had Tulane Stadium. The open-air, brick-and-concrete venue occupied New Orleans' Uptown sector near the Tulane Campus. Women's restrooms were among the “modern” amenities when Tulane Stadium opened in 1926.

The stadium was the original site of the Sugar Bowl, and its presence in New Orleans made it a logical destination for out-of-town fans to visit. However, as far as the sheer impressiveness of the venue, Tulane Stadium lacks the trademark ‘Nawlins flair.

6. Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, FL: Super Bowl XXXIX (39)

In 2023, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced plans to construct a stadium that fits right in with all the recent UFO talk. For now, though, they play at EverBank Field, formerly Alltel Stadium. Alltel Stadium had just opened when Super Bowl 39 kicked off between Tom Brady's New England Patriots and Donovan McNabb's Philadelphia Eagles.

Alltel Stadium may have been new, but it was not eye-catching and had no shade to block the Jacksonville heat. Alltel Stadium would never have hosted a Super Bowl were it not for the quid-pro-quo that comes with building a new arena in the NFL.

7. Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA: Super Bowl XIX (19)

Stanford Stadium, nestled among the campus' lush foliage, has plenty of history as the host of multiple World Cups. Still, critics weren't enthused about the splintery seats and other decades-old amenities at Stanford Stadium, the site of Super Bowl 19 in 1985.

“Stanford Stadium was constructed in just 18 weeks by teams of mules and men,” Mercury News columnist Mark Purdy wrote in advance of the big game. “From appearances, the mules won.”

8. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA: Super Bowls I, VII (1, 7)

Known casually as the “LA Coliseum,” Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has hosted the Olympic Games, countless monumental USC home games, and Super Bowls 1 and 7. Yet, the Trojans started playing in the Coliseum in 1923. By the time the AFL and NFL squared off in Super Bowl I in 1967, the LA Coliseum had plenty of tread on its tires (and stadium seats).

9. Tampa Stadium, Tampa, FL: Super Bowls XVIII, XXV (18, 25)

One of the few venues on this list that is no longer standing, Tampa Stadium hosted its first football game in 1967. Known by the fans as “The Big Sombrero,” Tampa Stadium had continuous aluminum benches for seats, no overhangs to shade spectators from the Tampa heat, and concrete-heavy construction that Joseph Stalin would have been proud of.

10. Raymond James Stadium

Construction began on Raymond James Stadium in 1996, the first step towards an upgrade on the dated Tampa Stadium. The stadium hosts an iconic pirate ship, where the line between Jack Sparrow and Jack Lambert blurs. As the host of three Super Bowls, “Ray Jay” has served admirably as host in a warm-weather party city.

However, Raymond James is a middle-of-the-pack venue compared with newer and more iconic stadiums on this list.

11. Qualcomm Stadium San Diego, CA: Super Bowls XXII, XXXII, XXXVII (22, 32, 37)

A now-dated Qualcomm Stadium (also known as San Diego Jack Murphy Stadium) was one of the reasons owner Dean Spanos relocated the Chargers to Los Angeles in 2017. The stadium opened its gates in 1967 and received a facelift in 1997 , including more than 10,000 new seats and revamped suites.

While the city of San Diego was a logical place to hold Super Bowls 22, 32, and 37, the host stadium was well past its prime (especially in the latter two games).

12. Orange Bowl, Miami, FL: Super Bowls II, III, V, X, XIII (2,3,5,10,13)

The Orange Bowl hosted five Super Bowls. How bad could it be? It's not that the Orange Bowl was an awful stadium—in fact, it had a rich history replete with college football championships, Super Bowls, and iconic Miami Dolphins victories.

History alone allows the Orange Bowl to rank this highly on the list. Since we are evaluating the venues themselves, know that the Orange Bowl was demolished in 2008 and is a mere memory today.

13. Georgia Dome, Atlanta, GA: Super Bowls XXVIII, XXXIV (28, 39)

Replaced by the newer, sleeker Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Georgia Dome deserves credit for being a frequent site for big games. During the Michael Vick years, the Georgia Dome was a raucous powder keg of Atlanta culture. The Dome's presence in one of the nation's leading party cities made it an easy choice to host Super Bowls 28 and 39.

The 2017 implosion of the Georgia Dome was FUBAR, and it was a fitting sendoff for a fixed-roofed relic of 90s-era dome construction. The Georgia Dome was only built in 1992, so it had a relatively short but eventful lifespan. Still, nobody will claim that the Georgia Dome is a marvel of modern construction.

14. Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ: Super Bowl XXX (30)

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers duked it out in 1996 in Sun Devil Stadium, the rare Super Bowl played in a college team's (Arizona State) arena. The Arizona Cardinals had played in Sun Devil Stadium since moving from St. Louis in 1988 and would continue to do so until 2005.

Opened in 1958, Sun Devil Stadium underwent renovations in 2019 to modernize a more than half-century-old structure. Yet, in 1996, the arena was far from a Super Bowl-caliber venue. We have to suspect the NFL was covering its tracks for relocating another franchise eight years prior.

15. Ford Field, Detroit, MI: Super Bowl XL (40)

The 2024 playoffs have proven how special Ford Field can be when the Lions are competitive. The warm interior of the brick facade dome creates a welcome contrast from the frigid winter outside, heightening the gameday experience. Marketed as a sign of downtown Detroit's rebirth, Ford Field is now more than 20 years old but maintains a modern feel.

With Ford Field slated to host the 2028 Super Bowl, the NFL power brokers think highly of the stadium's (and city's) performance during the penalty-marred Super Bowl XL in 2006. The Pride Plaza on Brush, expansive food and beverage options, and turn-of-the-century amenities make Ford Field a stadium built to last.

16. Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN: Super Bowl XLVI (46)

Lucas Oil Stadium is a fine, modern NFL arena. Opened in 2008, the stadium encompasses 1.8 million square feet, contains 980,000 bricks, and has a refined, timeless look fit for the Midwest. A retractable roof and glass panes beyond each end zone allow the Colts to run in open air, weather permitting.

The Giants once again thwarted a daunting New England Patriots team in Super Bowl 46, delivering a classic showdown. Thanks to Lucas Oil Stadium's modern design, every spectator in the house had a good view of Mario Manningham's iconic sideline toe-tap.

17. NRG Stadium, Houston, TX: Super Bowls XXXVIII, LI (38, 51)

NRG Stadium certainly has a Super Bowl-sized capacity, as it is specifically designed to also be a rodeo. The retractable roof facility spans an enormous 125,000 square feet, with broad concourses meant to accommodate the foot traffic a Super Bowl attracts. NRG Stadium is practical and sufficiently modern, but it's not incredibly endearing or memorable when compared with the broader crop of NFL stadiums.

18. Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA: Super Bowl L (50)

They're the San Francisco 49ers, but Levi's Stadium is over an hour from the Bay City. While Levi's is a sleek stadium with top-shelf dining options and unobstructed sight lines, its distance from the city and lack of eye-catching features make it a good-but-not-great place to watch a Super Bowl.

19. State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ: Super Bowls XLII, XLIX, LVII (42, 49, 57)

A mere 25 minutes from downtown Phoenix, State Farm Stadium rests in the suburb of Glendale. The stadium was cutting-edge when opened in 2006. The retractable roof and mobile grass surface that could slide outside to grow in the sunshine were notable for the era, and it still ranks among the more futuristic-looking stadiums with all the modern trappings.

Private lofts, party lofts, field boxes, club cabanas, and other premium seating set the standard for how groups could enjoy a live football game (including the Super Bowl). Phoenix also offers plenty for Super Bowl patrons to do before and after the game.

20. Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL: Super Bowls XXIII, XXIX, XXXIII, XLI, XLIV, LIV (23, 29, 33, 41, 44, 54)

Opened in 1987 to replace the historic Orange Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium has undergone substantial upgrades since its inception. Once a wide-open stadium with minimal outdoor entertainment, Dolphins ownership has invested in 360-degree awnings (a necessity in the Florida heat), field-level seating, new suites and boxes, and artwork infusing character and Miami culture into the once-bland stadium.

These upgrades have made Hard Rock Stadium a perennial contender for Super Bowls, which has already hosted six.

21. U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN: Super Bowl LII (52)

When the NFL decides to host the Super Bowl in a frigid locale, it's typically because it has a brand-new stadium to showcase. That was the case when Minneapolis became the host city of Super Bowl 52 in 2016. U.S. Bank Stadium had opened its doors that same season, giving Vikings fans a hyper-modern arena complete with a massive Viking horn, tailgating garden, and the Viking Village for pre-game festivities.

U.S. Bank Stadium remains one of the standard bearers for stadiums with modern amenities and ample team-centric character.

22. AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX: Super Bowl XLV (45)

Also known as Jerry World, AT&T Stadium was a marvel of modern NFL engineering when it opened in 2011. With the largest scoreboard to date, a massive seating capacity, and ample tailgating-related entertainment. The Miller Light House hosts live music, contains a faux turf field, and is one of many revenue streams built into the Herculean sporting venue.

Owner Jerry Jones has been miffed about not receiving another Super Bowl bid since the 2011 game, but inclement weather and a seating-related snafu made the first attempt less than idyllic. Even so, AT&T Stadium remains one of the go-to destinations for big games, as it was constructed with great attention to detail.

23. The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA: Super Bowls XI, XIV, XVII, XXI, XXVII (11, 14, 17, 21, 27)

There is a reason the Rose Bowl has not hosted a Super Bowl in decades. It's old. Modeled after the Yale Bowl, the stadium was constructed in 1922 and initially seated 57,000 spectators. Since its opening, the stadium has hosted many iconic Rose Bowls and five Super Bowls, making it an arena that exudes tradition and history.

Even today, fans are awe-struck every time they enter the Rose Bowl. The Rose Bowl deserves its respect even if it no longer has the panache to warrant a Super Bowl bid.

24. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA: Super Bowl LIII (53)

As time passes, contractors piggyback off the ideas and technology of stadiums built before theirs. Modernity, therefore, is an inherent advantage when constructing an NFL arena. This is why Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium (opened in 2017) ranks so high on the list of Super Bowl venues.

The arena is nothing if not practical, with a 360-degree video board, varied vantage points, a technology lounge, and a one-hundred-yard-long phalanx of concessions known as the 100 Yard Club. Just as importantly, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is beautiful. A retractable roof design like a flower petal and glistening concourses with tasteful design flair make this stadium a genuine pleasure to visit.

25. Caesar's Superdome, New Orleans, LA: XII, XV, XX, XXIV, XXXI, XXXVI, XLVII (12, 15, 20, 24, 31, 36, 47)

A stadium does not host seven Super Bowls (and counting) by accident. While the City of New Orleans deserves credit for being the final boss of American party cities, Caesar's Superdome has held up its end of the bargain on game day. While the notorious blackout in Super Bowl XLVII was peak New Orleans, few atmospheres rival the raucousness of a packed Superdome.

In-progress stadium upgrades will keep the Dome on the heels of other newer, more modern arenas.

26. Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV: Super Bowl LVIII (58)

Sometimes, newer is better. Opened in 2020, Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium is the NFL arena equivalent of the Death Star. An all-black, ultra-modern arena has an unlikely coziness. At the same time, the 92-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch is a fitting tribute to the man who made the Raiders organization the massive brand it currently is.

You can now attend an NFL game during your whirlwind weekend in Sin City, which is an added bonus.

27. SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA: Super Bowl LVI (56)

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has a background in real estate, so the pristine design of SoFi Stadium should not be especially shocking. Considered an indoor-outdoor stadium, SoFi is the first of its kind and takes full advantage of LA's year-round sunshine. The two-sided, 360-degree scoreboard, sightline-rich concourses, and fine touches (waterfalls, anyone?) make SoFi the premier NFL stadium until further notice.