36 Of The Worst Beers Ever, According To Beer Drinkers

If you're a beer fan in America, you're living in the golden age of the craft brewery revolution. It's never been a better time to be a beer drinker, but that doesn't mean every beverage is a home run. While it's fun to talk about the best-tasting brews in the world, sometimes discussing the ones that deserve to be poured down the drain is more enjoyable.

On behalf of Wealth of Geeks, I have scoured polls, forums, and my colleagues to determine some of the worst beers on the market today. If you're looking for drinks to avoid in the new year, there's no better place to start than here!

If your favorite beer is spared, consider yourself to have excellent taste.

1. Any Cheap College Beer

Step foot onto any college campus on the weekend, and you'll see the same thing: an endless parade of amateur drinkers tossing back a horrifying amount of the cheapest beer possible. Whether it's Natural Light, Beer 30, Milwaukee's Best Light, or a regionalized version of those unfortunate brews, all college campuses are the same. Looking back at my college years, I respect myself for putting myself through such punishment just to get a good buzz going. Would I ever do it again? Absolutely not. Do I understand that the typical student's financial situation warrants drinking such terrible beer? Of course. After all, that's what college is all about!

Does it taste good? Nope. But hey, remember, it's inexpensive; sometimes, that's all that matters. Cheers to living life recklessly in your early 20s!

2. Any Pumpkin-Flavored Beer

Why are seemingly all beverage companies obsessed with pumpkin flavoring during the fall months? Many drinkers lament that this trend has crossed over into the beer world. Countless people believe that pumpkin spice is a decent flavor to add to a coffee, which is fine, but not to an ice-cold beer. Yuck. What kind of psychopath came up with the idea in the first place? Were they actively trying to get themselves fired from the brewery?

For the next few minutes, I will put most of your favorite beers on notice. I suspect we're going to disagree a lot. However, I think you and I both know that pumpkin-flavored beer is a travesty, and the less we speak about these detestable brews, the better.

3. Coors Light

Coors Light is synonymous with many things. From professional football to the Rocky Mountains, it is one of the first beers that American consumers think of. Unfortunately, not everyone is a fan. (It shouldn't be surprising: Coors Light tastes objectively terrible.)

Granted, there are millions of satisfied customers worldwide, but most are people enamored by the company's marketing campaign revolving around cold mountains and even colder beer. I can't be the only one who doesn't enjoy freezing-cold beers, can I? At a certain point, a beer can absolutely get too cold for its own good.

4. Genesee Cream Ale

Somewhere along the way, the fine people behind Genesee Cream Ale thought, “What if we created a beer that tasted like wet paper?” This beer is one of the worst for one particular reason: it's a travesty of a beverage, and I seriously question the sanity of whoever buys it. If you don't believe me, buy a case for yourself, and I'm sure you'll come to the same conclusion.

On the other hand, fans of cardboard-flavored water must be overjoyed; Genesee Cream Ale is the answer to their sad little prayers. I hope you're happy, weirdos; you've got a weird little beer all to yourselves. Just never offer any to me, please.

5. Michelob Ultra Fruit Pomegranate Raspberry

What's with companies taking simple (albeit boring) and established beer recipes and adding copious amounts of fruit? The embarrassingly named Michelob Ultra Fruit Pomegranate Raspberry is a mouthful in more ways than one. I can't imagine any self-respecting man or woman asking a bartender for one of these beers with a straight face.

Individually, pomegranate and raspberry are fantastic flavors. I wouldn't say no to those fruits being integral to a breakfast parfait or dessert. However, I have an immense issue with those flavors colliding with the typical beer flavors. When will the insanity stop?

6. Heineken

The brewing process of Heineken is complicated, so quality control is not a hallmark of the brewery. As a result, many beer drinkers report that they don't enjoy the taste of the beer at all, despite the company's massive worldwide success. Fun fact: my parents gave me a Heineken as my first beer (as far as they were aware) for the sole purpose of trying to make me dislike the taste of beer. It almost worked, too; count me in as someone who didn't think they'd ever indulge in a cold brew based on their first experience with drinking one! Like many things in life, the taste of beer wears you down and beats you into submission until you convince yourself you enjoy it.

7. Icehouse

Another relic from many drinkers' college years, Icehouse has a reputation for being a bottom-of-the-barrel beverage in terms of quality. So, if you attended college in the Midwest and Bud Light was just too expensive for you, Icehouse took up a permanent spot in your refrigerator. I refuse to include it in the “terrible college beers” category because let's face it: their packaging and name are pretty fantastic. Also, I never once suffered through an Icehouse-related hangover in my college years, so that's an undeniable checkmark in the “plus” column for the men and women behind this beer. It still tastes awful, though!

8. Bud Light Lime Straw-Ber-Rita

Oh goodness. Do yourself a favor. Round up all your friends and fire all bottles, cans, and kegs (if you're strong enough) of Bud Light Lime Straw-Ber-Rita directly into the sun. Some flavors don't go well together, and this bizarre summer-themed Bud Light concoction is what nightmares are made of. Arguably, the only thing worse than this brew's flavor profile is its cringeworthy name. Go ahead, say “Straw-Ber-Rita” without hating yourself. I'm telling you, it can't be done. Low self-esteem would arrive quickly. Whoever thought of combining the flavors of beer and margaritas should be fired.

9. Michelob Ultra

Billed as the “superior light beer,” Michelob Ultra is bizarrely marketed toward active people as if there's some nutritional benefit for slamming down a few Mich Ultras after a particularly intense weightlifting session. Spoiler alert: there isn't, and there's nothing noteworthy about this beer except its utterly confusing marketing strategy. Michelob Ultra exists despite its poor marketing and underwhelming flavor, making it all the more puzzling why so many men and women swear it's their favorite beer.

I knew someone who liked Michelob Ultra. The key word there is “knew.”

10. AleSmith Speedway Stout

Make no mistake about it. Speedway Stout is a heavy hitter, clocking in at a 12% ABV. With classic chocolate, molasses, dark fruit, and toffee notes, the beer's flavor is unrivaled. Unfortunately, it's exceedingly easy to drink despite its high alcohol content, which translates into drinking it far too quickly, which ultimately turns into even the most experienced drinker feeling sick to their stomach. I've had the honor and privilege of chugging an entire bottle of Speedway Stout in a moment that can only be described as “boneheaded,” and I must confess: the taste of the beer was far worse coming up than it was going down.

11. Rolling Rock

To some people, Rolling Rock is even worse-tasting than beers like Icehouse. Many view this beer, first made in 1939, as undrinkable. Maybe it's time to update the recipe! Many companies like Rolling Rock could stand to revitalize their trademark beverages and inject some much-needed changes into their brewing process. It would completely change the way the average consumer views their product! If I were in charge of brewing Rolling Rock, I'd immediately add an essential ingredient clearly absent from their original recipe: flavor.

12. Kirkland Light

While it's common to dislike a beer's taste, it's increasingly rare to hate a specific beer so much that you throw out an entire case in disgust! While Costco offers many unbelievable deals, this subpar beer is definitely not one of them. So, by all means, grab cases upon cases of frozen salmon, a year's worth of toilet paper, and a few generic-brand pairs of jeans every time you enter your local Costco. All I ask is that you stay far away from Kirkland Light. It's the least you can do for me after all this wisdom I've imparted to you in the last few minutes.

13. Pabst Blue Ribbon

The unofficial beer of hipsters nationwide, countless people believe that Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) is nothing more than cheaply-made swill enjoyed by elderly mechanics and ironic college students. PBR's popularity confounds a lot of people in America, myself included. I have so many questions, namely: how does such a terrible-tasting beer ascend to such popularity? Are most Pabst Blue Ribbon drinkers masochists, and do they love the feeling of something unpleasant sliding down their throat? I'll be honest; it seems that way. I'd choose (almost) any beer instead of struggling through a can of PBR.

14. Iron City

Proudly brewed in Pittsburgh, suffering through a can of Iron City is a rite of passage for many college students in western Pennsylvania. Unsurprisingly, plenty of people equate drinking this beer with vomiting and having the worst hangovers the next day. I've had Iron City before and can confirm that this beer is the pits. The only worse than Iron City is Iron City Light, which keeps the same trademark bad flavor profile while having the bonus of not getting the drinker nearly drunk enough after a few cans! How's that for wasting your time?

15. Any India Pale Ale

While the craft beer boom of the 21st century brought India Pale Ales (IPAs) to the forefront of American beer drinkers' consciousness, it still has plenty of detractors due to its unique taste. Countless people express dismay over the overly-hopped and bold flavor profile that defines IPA, especially older drinkers.

This shouldn't be a shock, given that many IPA fans are younger. As a perfectly healthy 40-year-old man, however, I proudly admit I love the taste of these innovative beers! However, in the spirit of the general tone of this entire endeavor, I'll lie and profess that IPAs are far too bitter to be enjoyable.

16. Bud Light

I debated excluding Bud Light from this “worst beers” conversation but couldn't do so in good conscience. Bud Light is what my friends and I bought in college for beer pong if we had any extra cash at all come weekend time. Looking back, it was not nearly the impressive flex we all thought it was. I know I'm not alone when I think of endless, bone-crushing hangovers from drinking this unexciting beer. I thank my lucky stars that I (barely) now make enough money in my 40s to enjoy higher-quality beers these days.

17. O'Doul's

Technically classified as beer, even though its alcohol content (0.5% ABV) allows it to be marketed as non-alcoholic, O'Doul's is a feasible option for anyone who doesn't want to feel the effects of a few beers. Unfortunately, it's also a feasible option for anyone who desires to sip an underwhelming and ultimately tasteless brew. To those who frequently drink O'Doul's, I must ask: why? Wouldn't chocolate milk or a soda be far more enjoyable on your palate? Why do people insist on drinking something whose primary purpose (getting people drunk) is effectively eliminated? It makes no sense.

18. Pacifico

It takes a lot of arrogance to produce a beer in direct competition with beloved Corona Extra, but what's even sadder is that it doesn't taste half as good as the more popular Mexican lager! Pacifico is what happens when a large beer company (cough, Constellation Brands, cough) attempts to infringe on the market share of an established beer brand. It's a story as old as time: a massive, faceless company tries to steal market share from an established leader. Does it ever work? Shame on you, Constellation Brands! Stay away from our Corona.

19. Any Overpriced Draft Beer

If there's one thing consumers of all ages can agree on, it's that everybody hates being overcharged for something that should be affordable. Is there anything worse than visiting a trendy craft brewery or tap room and being forced to pay sky-high prices for weird, unknown beers? If craft breweries want more men and women to enjoy their creations, they should ensure that none of their beers ever approach the $8 or $9 mark in their breweries. Let's all agree that no craft beers should ever be served at a higher price than $6.

20. Miller High Life

Billed as the “champagne of beers,” Miller High Life has cornered the marketplace of people who are too cheap to buy Miller Lite. When I think of champagne, I think of an effervescent and bubbly drink that can be raised in a toast for nearly any occasion. There's only one occasion suitable for drinking Miller High Life, though, and that's for when the apocalypse happens, and the only beverage that survived the nuclear blast is one sad can of High Life. If you're a Miller High Life enthusiast and took the preceding statement personally, let me just say that I'm honestly surprised you know how to read.

21. Bud Ice

Anheuser-Busch set out on a unique mission when they brought Bud Ice to market. Apparently, they planned to take everything people enjoyed about Budweiser (which was never the best-tasting beer to begin with) and add copious amounts of alcohol and terrible flavors. Let's be honest; the only people buying Bud Ice are college students looking for the world's worst hangover and people without taste buds. How this made it through the brainstorming process is beyond my comprehension; the fact that Bud Ice is still on the market today makes me want to cry.

22. New Belgium Fat Tire

Drinking a pint of Fat Tire without coming off like a desperate hipster is impossible. New Belgium is a fantastic brewery, but like a few other beers I've discussed, they're content with resting on their laurels with this specific beer. Fat Tire has a distinct “bite” on the tongue and an unpleasant aftertaste that is a turnoff for beer lovers everywhere. One has to imagine a recipe update is coming down the pike soon. Until then, drinking a Fat Tire remains the single greatest way to pretend to be cooler than you are in 2024.

23. Miller 64

A few years back, the beer industry launched countless beers designed to be somewhat healthier than usual. In theory, a beer with only 64 calories seems like a good idea – until you taste it. Like most low-cal, low-carb options, Miller 64 is bland, uninspired, and, worst of all, costs more than a typical Miller Lite! Whose bright idea was bringing a beer like this to market? Also, I can't be the only one who thinks of the Nintendo 64 and its collection of classic video games whenever I see a Miller 64 out in the wild, can I?

Playing a theoretical game of Miller 64 on Nintendo's classic console sounds much better than suffering through a bottle of this beer.

24. Budweiser

Even though Budweiser is extremely popular in the United States, many don't enjoy drinking it because it was often their first introduction to beer. Take me, for example. My first sip of beer came from a warm Budweiser can, and even to this day, I can't bring myself to drink one. It was that bad. If it was cold, maybe I'd have a more positive memory, but all I recall is the disgusting warmly warm and bitter liquid hitting my lips and recoiling in horror. Some moments stay with you forever, and although I'm not as opposed to Budweiser as I once was, I nevertheless attempt to avoid it at all costs.

25. Red Dog

I must admit, I admire Red Dog for having the guts to market its low-class beer via a cartoony-looking mascot. I guess they're catering to dog owners or pet owners in general? Unfortunately, they went about it wrong: the dog featured on their label isn't lovable or endearing. In fact, the pup looks like it can't believe it was forced to participate in this particular act of lousy marketing.

I have only seen someone drink Red Dog twice in my lifetime. Once, I was in college, and the other time, a recently divorced friend offered me a can. Take that information however you like.

26. Samuel Adams Boston Lager

Samuel Adams is masterful at advertising and marketing. Unfortunately, their beers leave a lot to be desired. While Boston Lager was revolutionary when it first burst onto an unsuspecting beer scene in 1984, the iconic brew has been passed by thanks to countless breweries making better-tasting beers. It's fine in a pinch but no longer feels innovative, and its taste reflects that. In addition, it doesn't help the brand that every loud-mouthed, Red Sox-loving man, woman, and child from Boston thinks this beer is the best thing since sliced bread. It makes me hate it even more!

27. Keystone Premium

Suppose you've ever bought a case of Keystone Premium. In that case, it's time to realize something: you are nothing more than a hapless consumer easily susceptible to a marketing strategy. Keystone Premium is not premium; it's a garbage beer presented in a shiny new package. If you're among the unlucky few who noticed this beer in the store and picked it up while thinking the taste would be any more palatable than standard Keystone Light, I would love to hear first-hand stories of how disappointed you were. I can't imagine the experience was enjoyable.

28. Any Sour Beer

What brainiac thought that beer needed to be sour? And which friend of that brainiac decided to make sour beers far more expensive than they need to be?

I enjoy bold flavors in my beer. I enjoy creativity. However, adding an abundance of fruit flavors to a brew and then aging it in barrels until the ingredients physically turn sour is a process that makes my stomach turn. To make matters worse, most sour beers are borderline undrinkable and have such off-the-wall flavors that they are immediately unenjoyable. I'd rather not un-pucker my lips every time I take a sip; thank you very much.

29. National Bohemian

I love my Baltimore friends more than anything, but I'm constantly perplexed by their undying love for the unequivocally terrible National Bohemian. “Natty Bo,” as they call it, is Baltimore's version of Natural Light. For those unaware, that means that this beer is devoid of flavor, has a weird smell, and comes with a symbolic flashing red light that tells strangers, “I drink bad beer!” To make matters worse, Natty Bo is often for sale at dirt-cheap prices at drinking establishments around Baltimore, further convincing millions of men and women that it's a bargain-basement beer only worthy of a few dollars.

30. Sharp's

Miller Brewing Company's attempt at a non-alcoholic beer falls short. I will not mince my words: it's basically water. While that may be a plus for many discernible drinkers looking to abstain from getting drunk, for the vast majority of beer lovers, Sharp's offers nothing that a typical person couldn't find pouring out of their kitchen faucet. So save your hard-earned dollars and belly up to the sink!

Imagine all the hard-earned money you'd save by bypassing Sharp's and drinking out of your faucet like an animal every evening. It's not how anyone saw their life panning out, but you can't argue with the savings!

31. Any Beer From Belching Beaver Brewery

Sometimes, a beer's branding does considerable damage to its reputation to the point that it overshadows the brews themselves. Take Belching Beaver Brewery, for example. I'm a fan of beer-related puns as much as anybody. Still, this brewery's outright childish and immature wordplay turns me off from their brews. Even the logo of San Diego-based Belching Beaver is cringeworthy, and it makes me think they're more concerned with sophomoric humor than creating quality drinks.

32. Yuengling Lager

America's oldest brewery produces Yuengling, a beer that has somehow gotten so entangled in the current U.S. political discourse that it has turned off millions of customers, myself included. Why can't beer companies be beer companies and not take a political stance on every issue? To make matters worse, the general taste of Yuengling is off-putting. Sadly, this used to be one of my favorite beers, but those days are long gone.

33. Dos Equis Amber

Ah, Dos Equis Amber, the beer of choice for anybody dining at a Mexican-inspired bar filled with countless health code violations. I don't think I've ever tasted this beer from a bottle. Even if I've had a few in me by the time a Dos Equis Amber hits my lips, I know what I'm in for: a decidedly flat-tasting beer that is only saved by the critical piece of lime that the bartender graciously attached to the rim of my pint glass.

34. Schlitz

A favorite of grandfathers everywhere, Schlitz is a must-drink for anybody wanting to wax poetic about their days in Vietnam or for “the good old days” in general. I get it; Schlitz reminds the greatest generation of a simpler time when America was united in its beliefs, and beer was straightforward and a reward for a job well done.

For everybody else, it's a must-avoid-at-all-costs beer. Let's be honest: it's terrible. How is this brew still in production in 2024? Its flavor profile resembles the vulgar word its name nearly sounds like. (Sorry, it had to be said. I appreciate your service, Grandpa!)

35. Blue Moon Belgian White

There was a time in my life when Blue Moon was my go-to beer when enjoying a night out. Those days are behind me, and I'm left to come to terms with the fact that I paid tons of money to “enjoy” an orange-flavored, under-hopped white ale that (let's be honest) drinks way too sweet. Sweetness should be found in the flavor profile of a full-bodied brew, not in an easy-drinking light ale. I blame many of the hangovers of my 20s on Blue Moon, and I know I'm not alone. The beer's popularity was arguably at its peak in the mid-2000s, and many men and women suffered in silence with me every Sunday morning. (At least, that's what I tell myself.)

36. Guinness

As one of the easiest-drinking stouts in the world, Guinness has enjoyed massive popularity since its inception in 1759. It's one of the most well-known beers ever created, and its faithful fanbase will support the company behind it through thick and thin.

Unfortunately, just because something is popular doesn't mean it's good. Why is this beer so bitter on the front end? Why does it take so long for a bartender to pour it into a pint glass? (These are rhetorical questions, of course.) Many believe Guinness is an acquired taste, but a great beer should taste fantastic from the first sip. Tell me when I'm telling lies, people!