The 12 Worst Book Club Picks (And What To Choose Instead)

They say reading is subjective. You bring your opinions and feelings into each book you read, so can any book honestly be labeled as bad? We think so. Some books should be entirely avoided as book club picks and read altogether. There's nothing worse than having to drag yourself through a book that's just plain bad, so it may be wise to avoid the following titles.

1. Twilight by Stephenie Meyer

While Twilight became a famous five-part movie series, it’s not a good book club pick. The book series follows a teenage girl named Bella, who moves in with her dad and unknowingly falls in love with a 104-year-old vampire. You'll have to sit through this book's many mundane details, boring explanations, and an unrelatable and unlikable protagonist.

2. Life of Pi by Yann Martel

Many people have Life of Pi on their must-read classic book lists, but just as many hate this novel. The protagonist of the story, Pi, is stranded on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, whom he has to learn to trust and co-exist with to survive. One of the most common complaints about this novel is that readers feel cheated by the ending, and the plot can be lengthy and slow.

3. Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L. James

To many people's surprise, Fifty Shades of Grey became famous and topped bestseller lists. This steamy romance novel is everything but that and instead depicts a pretty unhealthy relationship dynamic that’s far from alluring. Plus, it will be more than a little awkward to discuss this title with casual book club acquaintances.

4. Scientology: The Fundamentals of Thought by L. Ron Hubbard

Choosing a controversial book for a book club is never a good idea, and this one is definitely on the list of books to avoid. The topic is provocative, and although some may be open-minded enough to read it, the text doesn’t make it easy for readers. The book is challenging, with endless footnotes and words that are a pain to understand.

5. The Davinci Code by Dan Brown

You may be surprised to see this book on the list, as The Davinci Code is a revered classic. This mystery thriller follows Robert Langdon, a symbologist who becomes involved in solving a murder that leads to questions that can change the very foundations of Christianity. The plot limps on and needs more excitement.

6. The Shack by William Paul Young

The Shack is a novel about a man named Mack whose life takes a tragic turn, causing him to lose faith in God. He receives a note from God that alters his life and stance, taking him on an unexpected journey. Firstly, the book does center around religion, which doesn’t appeal to all readers. Many reviewers have called this book “pure drivel,” and others who are religious found it to contradict the Bible.

7. The Catcher in The Rye By J.D. Salinger

The Catcher in the Rye was a book many of us had to read in school, but there’s no reason you should force your book club to. This is one of those books that people either love or desperately hate, making its way onto many more than a few did not finish lists. This novel can be painfully repetitive, and Holden is a protagonist many struggle to connect and sympathize with.

8. Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert

What’s meant to be a story of a woman in her thirties who is on a journey towards finding herself through travel after a divorce is instead a story of entitlement and self-obsession. While she may not mean to, Elizabeth sometimes comes across as self-centered, entitled, and slightly shallow.

9. Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler

If you’re considering recommending this book to your club, you’ll want to rethink your choice. Adolf Hitler wrote this book in 1925 as his autobiography, where he explained the reasoning behind his racist views and dangerous ideology. Many consider it one of the worst books ever for a reason, so it’s best to leave this one on the shelf- and in history where it belongs.

10. Uninvited by Amanda Marrone

With a mere 2.94 star rating on Goodreads, you should trust the reviews on this one. The story follows a woman named Jordan, whose boyfriend leaves her and then ends his own life, only to haunt her outside of her window every night, asking to be let in. It’s a poorly written young adult book- yes, this was made with a target audience of teenagers in mind- with a painstakingly slow plot that’s not worth investing in.

11. The Eye of Argon by Jim Theis

This novel, written by Jim Theis when he was just 16 years old, follows the adventures of Gringr, a hardy barbarian. It’s been hailed as “the worst book in the world,” with “the worst writing ever,” and that’s not an exaggeration. It’s packed with adjectives and is so dreadfully bad that it’s kind of entertaining in a way.

12. This Is Why I Hate You: The Tragic Story of Arthur Gale by Onision

With a low 1.81 star rating on Goodreads and 74% of reviews being negative, don’t get your hopes up for This Is Why I Hate You. This book tells the story of a teenage boy named Arthur, who struggles with his hateful thoughts and inner darkness. This book is riddled with grammar, spelling errors, plot holes, and a character as unbearable as the book itself.

What To Read Instead

Now that we’ve gotten the worst books out of the way, it’s time to dive into the books worth reading. Captivating books that spark a conversation are the kind of reads you’ll want to suggest for your next book club pick.

1. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover

Named one of the ten best books of the year by The New York Times Book Review, Educated is a must-read. This book is impossible to put down and will have you feeling all the feels. It tells the story of Tara Westover, who grew up in a family of survivalists and didn’t step into a classroom until she was 17. Her father forbade hospitals and isolated them from mainstream society, and Tara shares how she broke free of the chains of her upbringing.

2. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

This gripping thriller has a 4.18 star rating on Goodreads and is well-deserving of it. Alicia Berenson lives a seemingly ordinary life with her husband, Gabriel, until one day, she shoots him five times in the face and never utters another word. With all the unexpected twists and turns, you won’t get this novel off your mind.

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Where The Crawdads Sing is the captivating tale of a young girl named Kya, who is abandoned as a girl and raises herself in North Carolina’s marshlands. Isolated from the rest of society, she finds love and heartbreak and explores a life she never knew was possible. The beautifully written story will capture your heart as you follow Kya’s journey.

4. Wrong Place Wrong Time by Gillian McAllister

Wrong Place Wrong Time is about a mother who sees her son murder someone outside of her home, only to wake up the next morning and realize it is yesterday. Each day she wakes up, she moves further into the past—with a chance to stop the murder before it takes place. This book is intriguing and will keep you on your toes until the end.

5. Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

Winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Fiction, Yellowface is a gripping story that your book club will thank you for recommending. The story is about a woman named Athena Liu, who is beloved by many, and June Hayward, who is the complete opposite—an outcasted nobody. After Athena dies tragically in an accident, June steals her manuscript and publishes it as her own. It explores the dark sides of social media, privilege, alienation, and moral choices.

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

You’ve probably heard of Fourth Wing or seen it plastered all over BookTok, as it's taken the reading world by storm. This romantic fantasy is about a young cadet, Violet Sorrengail, who is training to become a dragon rider in an unforgiving and dangerously competitive environment. This enthralling read tells a story about strength, vulnerability, and uncovering secrets, making it a book you won’t want to put down.

7. Holly by Stephen King

If you’re on the hunt for an excellent horror to recommend to your book club, you can’t go wrong with a Stephen King novel. The novel follows Holly Gibney, a private detective who is called by Penny Dahl to help her find her missing daughter. While she’s initially reluctant to accept the case, something pulls Holly towards it. You’ll be terrified and enthralled as you read this gripping novel.

8. A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman

Ove is a grumpy man who prefers to spend his time alone, but all that changes when a young, friendly family moves in next door. This heartwarming tale is about surprising friendships that will make you laugh and feel unexpected sadness.

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo follows Evelyn Hugo, a Hollywood star who decides to share her life story with reporter Monique. She opens up about her climb to stardom, her seven husbands, and heartbreak. As she tells her story, Monique realizes their lives are connected unexpectedly. This book is compelling from the start and will have you hooked.

10. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Lessons in Chemistry is an intriguing read about a chemist named Elizabeth Zott, who finds herself a young, single mother who has to take on a job as a television chef. This inspiring story explores equality and how women can change society.

11. Happy Place by Emily Henry

Happy Place is the perfect book club choice if you’re looking for a lighthearted romance that will tug your heartstrings and make you laugh. The book follows Harriet and Wyn, ex-fiances who broke up six months ago but still haven’t told their best friends. They’ll have to share a room and pretend they’re still together at an annual cottage getaway planned with their closest friends.

12. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

This book is a fantasy tale about Nora Seed, who finds a magical library with endless shelves where she can choose to live different versions of her life. It has an intriguing plot and will have you thinking about the importance of choices, living with regrets, and embracing one’s life.