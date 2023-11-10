The Worst Cartoons Ever Made According to IMDb

Since the history of animated shows, some have impressed us while others have disappointed us wholly, time and time again. According to IMDb, these 25 cartoons have failed to connect with viewers and have made a lasting impression for all the wrong reasons.

1. High Guardian Spice (2021)

A better premise and representation of minorities couldn't even save this series from the disappointment it brings viewers.

2. Miracle Star (2014–2017)

I guess one begins to get the hint that this series is one to bore from the series' logline: “The daily misadventures of a goat and a frog.” This Chinese animated cartoon is an odd imitation of the successful British-American Cartoon Network show, The Amazing World of Gumball.

3. Velma (2023)

Apart from having a questionable plot line that presents a political divide, Velma has provoked its viewers in many other ways; no wonder the hate around it is so overwhelming. From an awkward tone to a shallow sense of humor exemplified by the characters making nasty racist jokes, this series has failed to capture the interest of more viewers.

4. The Red Ape Family (2021)

What was supposed to be a hit comedy show of the time with unconventional NFT characters shifting between time and space lost its way entirely into becoming the uncontested mediocrity it became. The show needs better animation, characterization, and sense of humor.

5. Santa Inc. (2021)

You may have seen this title coming. Don't get me wrong. The title is quite catchy, and the series might start off promising us an explosive adventure, but what we find as we progress is a quirky adventure if there's ever anything adventurous about the series. The storyline follows the dreams of an elf working in a workshop called the Santa Workshop to become Santa Claus in the future.

6. The High Fructose Adventures of Annoying Orange (2012–2014)

Drum rolls for that series that lived up to its title! One would've thought those annoying oranges to be annoying, but truth be told, it's not just the oranges. The entire show is just annoying. It follows the story of Orange and his search for adventure with his friend. See wherever this tiresome adventure leads you to.

7. ThunderCats Roar (2020)

Thundera, Lion-O, and the ThunderCats narrowly escape the catastrophic destruction of their home planet when they crash land on the intriguing and exotic planet of Third Earth, home to the villainous Mumm-Ra and a bizarre assortment of other monsters and villains. Unfortunately (or fortunately), this show was canceled after its first season.

8. The Problem Solverz (2011–2013)

From terrible animation to underdeveloped characters, this show misses the mark. If you are looking for a film to snooze to, then The Problem Solverz is your problem solver.

9. The Nutshack (2007–2011)

One is left to wonder how this boring show survived four years of steady production. In the series, two cousins from very dissimilar backgrounds are compelled to live together by Uncle Tito, who doesn't like his words being taken for granted. The series might only impress you with good music but don't expect anything more.

10. The Adventures of Kid Danger (2018)

If you're a prime adventure lover and seek to find one through an animated show, please run from this one. Yeah, it carries the word “adventures” in its title, but the only adventure it takes you on is one of disappointment.

11. Mega Babies (1999–2000)

The mega babies won't rest until their home is secured from the evil eyes of the evildoers. They have plans, and their guardian, Nurse Lazlo, is willing to help them. Instead of bringing a mega screen experience, the mega babies brought mega disappointment from the animation to the plotline.

12. Pig Goat Banana Cricket (2015–2017)

What can you expect from a show titled Pig Goat Banana Cricket? The characters don't attempt to redeem the show, and neither does the plot. The show's creators were bent on creating something that would not resonate with the viewers at all.

13. Fanboy & Chum Chum (2009–2014)

Fanboy & Chum Chum, as a viewer says, takes immature to a whole new level. The movie does offer a promising premise, but that's just it. It fails to bring the story to life. In addition, the series' attempt at humor fails wholly, offering offensive, annoying jokes.

14. Sidekick (2010–2019)

Sidekick survived nine years of continuous viewership, and one is left to ponder how this came to be, given that the series fell flat across many fronts. How about we start with the many characters who we never get? Or the crude humor? Oh, please. Next!

15. The Powerpuff Girls (2016–2023)

What a relief it was to see this show finally end. The Powerpuff Girls was quite a popular show, but popularity doesn't save it from having a place on this list. It follows the familiar storyline of the Powerpuff Girls, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, who embark on several adventures while defending the world against crazy scientists, bank robbers, and aliens.

16. Dora the Explorer (2000–2019)

Yeah, this might be one of the most exciting shows for kids, but even some see how silly it is. The show is repetitive and quite unprogressive. For example, Swiper always steals items from Dora and Boots and exclaims: “You'll never find it now!” just for it to be found in the next few seconds.

17. Wild Grinders (2012–2015)

After praising the series's attempt at racial divides and its strong message about friendship, a critic bashes the main character's contempt for adults, skating culture tropes, and name-calling. But that isn't just this. The visually appalling animations and the boring jokes should probably never be forgiven.

18. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (2022)

Penny Proud's day-to-day activities as she delightfully copes with growing up in a boisterous home with a devoted mother and an overprotective father should've brought us a quality view time, but the reverse becomes the case. The show lacks any shine of the original.

19. Planet Sheen (2010–2013)

Against his friend's advice, Sheen presses a button in a ship that automatically transports him to an entirely different planet where no human lives. Now, he has to survive Dorkis' chase to apprehend him. The series is built on a questionable plot and fails to impress or entertain.

20. Breadwinners (2014–2016)

Breadwinners had trouble with its crude humor and uninteresting characters. Any potential for exciting storytelling was eclipsed by the show's emphasis on potty humor that annoyed rather than intrigued. There's just so little to take from the show; it instead succeeds at sapping your energy.

21. Ridley Jones (2021–2023)

If there is one nice thing about this Netflix animated series, it is the animation style. The other stuff, including writing, character development, and plot sequences, doesn't just work. It takes the same path as most Netflix series deserving a spot on this list.

22. The Patrick Star Show (2021)

Here's a cartoon character in a show hosting another show with the support of his family. How interesting? To some extent, as agreed by many viewers, this series renders a huge disrespect to SpongeBob SquarePants, the series from which it was adopted, and Patrick himself, a character we all love.

23. Almost Naked Animals (2011–2013)

Almost Naked Animals centers on the adventures of a pack of animals that manage a beach resort hotel. The show is another reminder that titles can mean more or less to a film's value. The first sin this show commits is presenting bad flash animation. Another is the portrayal of characters that have you questioning the authenticity of the series' story.

24. Magical Girl Friendship Squad (2020)

Kelsey Stephanides' Magical Girl Friendship Squad portrays a sense of humor that is the exact definition of bland and unfunny. Let's save that part. How can you forgive a show that is both vague and random for no particular reason? Stephanide could've saved herself from the embarrassment of this show and the viewers from the disaster waiting to be unleashed through the series.

25. Caillou's New Adventures (1997–2018)

The series used the long airing period to grow progressively worse. While the premise of an extraordinarily brilliant four-year-old who imagines the world in such unique ways as he learns new life lessons from his friends and family is an exciting perspective, how the series portrays this has become its massive failure.

Source: (IMDb).