10 of The Worst Christmas Gifts People Pretended To Love

While taking my daily scroll, I discovered a question that triggered a core memory. “What's the worst Christmas gift you've received that you had to pretend to like?” When I was a kid, my grandmother handmade our Christmas gifts. I'm not sure which was worse: the blue Hanes sweats suit from K-Mart that she sewed red lace ribbon on or the plastic canvas yarn camping bag she made me with ruffles.

What I do know is – that I'd give anything to possess those items still. Check out other gifts the internet received that they had to pretend to like in their giving moments.

1. Miniature Butter Knives

One user shared, “A set of miniature butter knives with ceramic fruit and vegetables as the handles. From an aunt who said I was ‘So hard to shop for I was seven.” Another person admitted, “Oh shoot got me beat. Twelve years old, boy, my grandmother gave me one single decorative plate. I only ever saw it that one time.”

2. Geography Book

Another shared, “I got a geography book when I was twelve. I had mentioned to my dad that I was terrible at everything geography related, and I guess he thought it was a nice gift that I could use for something. I had no interest in geography, and like the stupid kid I was, I didn't appreciate it that much.

“I still have the book and have begun using it to learn as my dad intended so many years ago. I realize now that while the book wasn't a fantastic fit for a child my age, it was a well-intended and thoughtful gift that showed how much my dad paid attention to what I said.”

3. My Boss's Book

“Eons ago,” one said. “I worked for a company owned by the wealthiest man in Minnesota. So one year, all of us peons (a couple thousand of us) got a copy of his book; it was about how he became the wealthiest man in Minnesota. Cheap fill-in-the-blank.”

“Well, you don't get rich by spending money on your employees,” said one. “You get rich by having your company pay for copies of your book and writing it off as a business expense!”

4. Set of Assorted Combs

One amazing grandson shared, “My grandmother gave me a set of assorted combs! I know what you are thinking, that's not a bad gift, right? However, the part I left out was I had no hair! My grandfather had died a few months before, and it was clear she'd already bought his Christmas gifts, and to save wasting them, my cousins and I received them instead.”

“I worked it out as soon as I opened the present, so when people inevitably started to laugh, I told them I thought it was a thoughtful present and pretended that I'd told my grandmother I was growing my hair back. Then I fully committed to the bit and grew my hair back for the first time in years.” I'm not crying; you are.

5. Backstreet Boys CD

One person shared an endearing story about their sibling, “When my brother was about four years old, someone gifted him a Backstreet Boys CD, and when he opened it, he said Oh, no thank you while shaking his head.”

6. Weight Watchers Subscription

“My nan got me a weight watchers six-month subscription three months after I had a baby,” one admitted. “I got pretty much the same gift after I had my second kid– a six-month membership at Curves,” another confessed.

A third user shared, “My grandfather would tell my sister at pretty much every family gathering that he would pay for any diet program she wanted. She just needed to tell him which one she wanted to do.”

7. A Dog

“A dog,” one replied. “I love animals, but my mother-in-law got us a lab puppy when we did not have the space or time to have one.” Many agreed that puppies are forever, not just for Christmas (Sia). Another shared, “UGH – animals should NEVER be given as a gift. NEVER. Signed, A person who worked in rescue for ten years and dealt with the influx of unwanted pets come February and March.”

8. Self-Help Book

“I was gifted a self-help book about how to get happy,” one admitted. Another confessed, “Yeah, one Christmas, I was given a book on fitness as an obese teenager. That was a real self-esteem boost.” “A book on how to be a better wife from my mother-in-law,” a third person answered.

“My wife got me a book about depression and a pill dispenser. So I could get prescribed something and take them,” another shared. “Instantly killed any joy I had. The previous year she got me a vacuum cleaner. I got her a Go-Pro for the trips she was going on.”

9. A Birthday Souvenir Mug

“While technically not a Christmas gift, a mug. A souvenir mug from someone's birthday with their face on it,” shared one. Another said, “Reminded me of The Office when Kelly gifted everyone a mug with their face on it.” I have to admit. It was my first thought too. Finally, someone confessed, “I was legitimately thinking of doing this in my office as a joke, but I'm reconsidering it now.”

10. A Scale and Diet Book

One person volunteered, “A scale.” “My sister put on a bit of weight last year, and mum wanted to get her a scale for Christmas. Luckily I talked her out of it,” confessed another.

One user shared that they received a diet book for Christmas when their family knew they had an eating disorder. Another added, “I just posted another comment about receiving a bunch of plus-sized clothing as an anorexic teen. I also received a scale.”

