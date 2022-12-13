15 Worst Christmas Songs of All Time

Is there a Christmas song that you can't stand hearing? Of course, there is. Someone recently asked, “What is your LEAST favorite Christmas song? Everyone has one. Mine is “Christmas Wrapping” by the Waitresses.” Here are the top-voted songs.

15. Baby, It's Cold Outside

“The original “Baby, It's Cold Outside” is so dissatisfying and awful,” one stated. Many others agreed that the song was date-rapey and that he spikes her drink, while others argued the double standards of a woman being allowed to admit wanting to spend the night with a man.

Finally, one said, “It's infuriating to me how many people defend this song, but at least the rapists and rape apologizers are telling on themselves. I mean, come on, she literally slurs the line, ‘Say, what's in this drink?' Thanks for fighting the good fight.”

14. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” one shared. “As a disabled person (as a disabled child when I first heard it), it always bothered me that everyone mocked him and mistreated him for his difference until he was helpful to them. Once they could use him, they stopped bullying him, and suddenly it was okay. It rubs me the wrong way.”

13. Dominick The Donkey by Lou Monte

“Dominick the Donkey” is the worst Christmas song ever. I don't know why it's not higher. Although maybe that's good that fewer people hear it,” voiced one.

Another added, “Can't believe I had to scroll this long to find it. An old summer job of mine did Christmas in July. So for a week, I was forced to listen to a little playlist of Christmas songs, including this one. Every HEE-haw, HEE-haw felt like a splintered pencil to the ear canal. I hate it.”

12. Do They Know It's Christmas? By Band-Aid

That Bob Geldof song “Feed theeeee woooorrld.” shared one. “It's just sanctimonious, self-congratulatory trash from another rich man who avoids taxes. And the whole idea that people in Africa need to know it's Christmas time. No, they don't.”

“Why not offer support and let them follow their religion and celebrate their chosen holidays? It reeks of ignorance. Like the singer's idea, Africa is one big refugee camp of poor little starving savages. Loathe, despise, and abominate that song.”

11. So This is Christmas by John Lennon

“John Lennon's “So This is Christmas.' I despise that song,” shared one. “Yep. Agreed, it's depressing and whiny, and I don't like that I can hear Yoko screeching in the background with that chorus of kids,” another admitted. A third said, “That's legit the only Beatles or Beatles-adjacent song I truly HATE.”

10. Mary, Did You Know? by Pentatonix

“Mary, Did You Know?' It just feels very contrived,” one stated. “Agreed,” said another. “I love Pentatonix, but this song isn't great.” Finally, a third confessed, “I went to an evangelical church as a kid, and my dad sang this EVERY YEAR as well as ‘The Christmas Shoes.”

9. Santa Baby

“Santa Baby,” one replied. “I have always hated songs that sexualize Santa. Like, what is up, people?” Another added, “Agreed! Weird flirting with a married man.” “It's way worse when sung by Michael Bublè,” a third person shared.

8. 12 Days of Christmas

Someone replied, “12 Days of Christmas.” They can say what gifts that wealthy bum is getting in 20 seconds. But they stretch it into twelve verses and a few minutes. And then they play it everywhere.” Many agreed with this sentiment. However, one argued, “What about the Muppets version? Beaker's part is funny every time.”

7. The Little Drummer Boy

One volunteered, “Any and every version of “The Little Drummer Boy.” Many others agreed. However, some argued for Bing Crosby and David Bowie. Still, another replied, “I was thinking, ‘I can't think of any that makes me well up with hatred,' Then you proved me wrong because you're right. It's a terrible song.

6. Dogs Barking Jingle Bells

“Dogs Barking Jingle Bells,” someone admitted. “And iHeart radio uses it all the time.” A second person argued, “It's no Christmas until I hear that! I love it, honestly.”

5. All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey

One replied, “I hate most of them, but Mariah Carey tops the list.” “It'd be ok if I heard it three times instead of 3000 times every Christmas,” shared another. “Agreed,” said a third. “The song itself is good. But hearing it a million times in one month is rough.” Still, others detest the song, and one suggested, “It ruins Christmas for me.”

4. I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas by Gayla Peevey

“The Hippopotamus one,” one said. Several others agreed, “Thank God I'm not the only human being who hates this song!” “This, and literally anything, sang in a similar voice,” another added. Finally, someone joked, “So I take it that you do NOT want a hippopotamus for Christmas.”

3. The Christmas Shoes by NewSong

“That Christmas Shoes” disaster,” shared one. “Yes. That song is a crime against humanity. I didn't know this was an actual movie until I walked home from class and randomly found a copy of the DVD on the road. And it's starring Rob Lowe.” Another person added, “Yeah, I think the movie was based on the song, so it must have been even worse.”

2. Wonderful Christmastime by Paul McCartney

“That stinker from Paul McCartney,” one use nominated. “It's gotten to the point where hearing it makes me very angry.” “He's made more money from that song than the entire Beatles catalog combined,” shared another. “I just heard that one at Macy's yesterday and thought he's still getting royalties for that awful song,” a third commented.

1. Last Christmas by Anyone Other Than George Michael

One person said, “Last Christmas,” sung by anyone other than George Michael. It's usually soulless breathy women who deliver the song like a Hallmark Channel montage sequence where the woman is distraught over lost love.”

Another argued, “I came here to say the George Michael version. He has an amazing voice. It's just not my thing.” Additionally, people agreed, “Jimmy Eat World's version is fine, but my local radio station plays the Taylor Swift version, and it's just not her best vocal performance.”

What do you think? Did Reddit get this right, or should Mariah have been number one on this list? I kid. Also, check out these realistic Elf on the Shelf ideas for parents who want quick, easy, and realistic.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.