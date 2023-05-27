13 Worst Deaths in Television and Film Ever According to The Internet

Falling in love with a character on TV is one of the most interesting feelings ever, as you can imagine a world with them. However, that world can crumble easily when that character dies. And from shocking twists to heart-wrenching farewells, these 13 characters' deaths upset viewers the most.

1. Glenn Rhee — The Walking Dead

Oh boy, for worst deaths, one that rocked fans to their core was that of our beloved Glenn Rhee.

Glenn's exit was straight-up gnarly and impossible to shake. Negan, the charismatic and sadistic leader of the Saviors, delivered a chilling message by introducing Lucille, his trusty barbed wire-covered baseball bat.

2. Zara Young — Jurassic World

Poor Zara Young met an end that was as unexpected as it was terrifying. While trying to ensure the safety of her two young charges during a pteranodon attack, Zara found herself snatched up by one of these enormous winged creatures. Talk about a weird way to go!

3. Robb Stark — Game of Thrones

Robb Stark, the noble and honorable king of the North, met his untimely demise during the infamous Red Wedding. As if attending a wedding wasn't stressful enough, Robb and his mother, Catelyn, betrayed themselves to their allies.

The sight of the young wolf being stabbed repeatedly was enough to leave fans in disgust and mourning.

4. Prince Oberyn Martell — Game of Thrones

During a crucial trial by combat, Oberyn faced off against the imposing Gregor Clegane, also known as “The Mountain.” With dazzling agility and impressive combat skills, Oberyn seemed to have the upper hand.

However, “The Mountain” had a little opportunity, delivering a bone-crushing, eye-popping finish that disappointed viewers. It was a ruthless end for a character who captured the hearts of viewers.

5. Captain Miller — Saving Private Ryan

In a mission to retrieve Private James Ryan and bring him safely home, Captain Miller and his squad find themselves in an intense standoff.

During the battle, Captain Miller was shot; we all know what happens next. This scene might make you cry.

6. Private Mellish — Saving Private Ryan

Private Mellish met a grim fate during a brutal hand-to-hand combat scene.

Private Mellish found himself in a desperate struggle with a German soldier during the battle. A tense and relentless fight marked the scene for survival.

The soldier slowly drove a knife into Private Mellish's chest, leaving viewers shocked and terrified by the sheer brutality of the moment.

7. Harry “Opie” Winston — Sons of Anarchy

Opie's loyalty led him down a tragic path. He finds himself trapped in a cell with a group of inmates who have a vendetta against him.

To protect his brothers and pay a heavy price for his loyalty, Opie willingly sacrifices himself. Do you want to know how it happened? You'll just have to watch.

8. Bob Newby — Stranger Things

One character's death that tugged at our heartstrings was that of Bob Newby, played by Sean Astin. Bob, Joyce Byers' kind-hearted boyfriend, was in a nerve-wracking situation when the group was trapped in Hawkins Lab.

To save everyone, he had to navigate a maze filled with lurking demo dogs. In the end, his kind heart couldn't save him.

9. William Wallace — Braveheart

After enduring unimaginable hardships and fighting for Scotland's freedom, Wallace faced his demise with unwavering courage. Bound by chains, he met the brutal executioner's ax, declaring freedom with his final breath. This tragic scene left viewers emotionally shattered.

10. Susan Ross — Seinfeld

Seinfeld fans still shudder at the untimely demise of George Costanza's ill-fated fiancée. In a hilariously tragic turn of events, Susan met her end while licking envelopes for their wedding invitations. Little did she know that the cheap adhesive on those envelopes would be lethal.

11. Hoban “Wash” Washburne — Firefly

Ah, Wash, the lovable pilot from the cult classic Firefly. Wash was known for his witty one-liners and endearing quirks, but he met a tragic fate that devastated fans. Wash's death came out of nowhere; he was impaled with a harpoon-like object courtesy of the enemy.

12. Viserys Targaryen — Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones was notorious for shocking deaths, including Viserys Targaryen's demise. In a horrifying and poetic scene, he was given a “golden crown” in the most literal sense.

They poured molten gold over his head, symbolizing the price of his arrogance and greed. It was a chilling reminder that power comes at a harrowing cost in the realm of Westeros.

13. Emil Antonowsky — RoboCop

RoboCop created a dystopian world of corruption, crime, and memorable characters. Among them was Emil Antonowsky, a thug-turned-cyborg monster.

In a jaw-dropping climax, Emil met his demise grotesquely and explosively. After crashing into a vat of toxic waste, his body melted and mutated into a nightmarish creature.

