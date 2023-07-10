From David Bowie to Radiohead: 24 Amazing Artists With The Worst Debut Albums Ever

Sadly, for some legendary musicians, their first foray into the spotlight wasn't a harmonious triumph. And yes, even big shots like David Bowie and Radiohead missed the mark with their debut projects. But they're not the only ones. Let's explore the turbulent landscapes of creativity, resilience, and the fascinating evolution of these iconic trailblazers.

1. David Bowie (1967) By David Bowie

David Bowie's debut album sounds like he took a left turn at glam-rock and ended up in a parallel universe where his style was utterly incomparable. Funny enough, the album didn't even chart in the U.S. or U.K. But it randomly skyrocketed to number one in New Zealand and Austria! Who saw that coming? Certainly not Bowie himself.

He once confessed, “I didn't know if I was Max Miller or Elvis Presley.” If he was imitating Elvis on this album, it wasn't the hip-swiveling rock & roll legend who changed the world.

2. Empty Sky (1969) By Elton John

We all know Elton John as a superstar, but his rise to fame had a few bumps. His self-titled album in 1970 was not his first; it was a project called Empty Sky released the summer before. Elton said making the Empty Sky album still holds his loveliest memories. Oh, the enthusiasm he felt as the album took shape. Unfortunately, critics didn't share that enthusiasm. Thankfully, Elton got it right the second time around.

3. For You (1978) By Prince

When he scored a three-album deal with Warner Bros., Prince convinced them to let him self-produce his debut. Bad move? The resulting sessions were a mix of tension, debt, and physical wreckage. Critics say For You seemed to suffer from slick overproduction and formulaic disco vibes. Prince may have sounded coy and kittenish, but the witty songwriting and peak innovation that would later define his work was nowhere to be found.

4. From Genesis to Revelation (1969) By Genesis

Five teenage members, fresh-faced and still in boarding school, scored a record deal thanks to an alumnus who had a hit with “Everyone's Gone to the Moon.” And what did they name themselves? Genesis.

The record label wanted them to create a concept album based on the Bible. Their debut album cover read “From Genesis to Revelation,” leading confused retailers to file it away as religious junk. Poor Genesis! Eventually, they reinvented themselves as a progressive rock outfit. Amen to that!

5. Janet Jackson (1982) By Janet Jackson

Did you know that Janet's first album was released at 17? And who set up the deal? Her dear old dad, Joe Jackson. Critics weren't exactly kind, claiming she showed no musical personality. But it's all good because we know Janet blossomed into a musical force to be reckoned with.

On her hit song “Control,” she said, “When I was 17, I did what people told me.” Well, she certainly broke free and showed the world her true colors.

6. Wonderwall Music (1968) By George Harrison

The first release on Apple Records came from none other than George Harrison. Yep, the quiet Beatle made his solo musical debut, and boy, was it something! Wonderwall Music was George's earnest expression of his love for classical Indian music. But let's be honest, it reduced a complex style to a collection of hip background sounds. We appreciated the enthusiasm, but the execution left us scratching our heads.

7. Grit Sandwiches for Breakfast (1990) By Kid Rock

In the '80s, white kids were beginning to vibe to hip-hop, but not many released an album. Kid Rock did, and we're unsure if that's a blessing or a curse. His debut, Grit Sandwiches for Breakfast, is so generic it's like he dumped everything current about hip-hop in 1990 into a giant colander and sifted out all the individuality. Luckily, Kid Rock redeemed himself six years later and avoided being remembered as a historic flop.

8. Cold Spring Harbor (1971) By Billy Joel

Even the “Piano Man” himself was disgusted with the results of his debut album. Poor Billy sounded like a chipmunk! Thanks to a mastering mishap, the songs were played too fast, making Joel's voice higher than a helium balloon. No wonder he fell out with the record label owner.

9. Offering/Ticket To Ride (1969) By The Carpenters

Ah, the Carpenters. Did you know their debut album originally had the title Offering? Yeah, not exactly a chart-topper. It barely reached No. 150 in the U.S. The only saving grace was a cover of “Ticket to Ride,” a minor hit. So, what did they do? They re-released the album with that song as the title. Clever move, Carpenters.

10. It (1983) By Pulp

Before becoming Glastonbury headliners, they had a little detour with their debut album, It, released in 1983. And what happened? Little fanfare, my friend. It's like the nation collectively hit the snooze button. But let's be honest, they were still figuring out their sound, and when they eventually did, many of us were hooked!

11. Infinite (1996) By Eminem

Eminem is the rap god, yes, but before he reached those heights, his life couldn't have been further from the glitz and glamor of hip-hop. Rapping offered him an escape, and he developed his Slim Shady alter-ego. But before Slim Shady took over the world, Eminem released Infinite in 1996. And what happened? It was a resounding failure.

Every setback is a setup for a comeback. Eminem learned and used his lessons to fuel his journey to the top. We're glad he didn't stay stuck in the infinite abyss.

12. Yes (1969) By Yes

Yes is one band that divides opinions. Some fans adore them, while critics dismiss them. But let's talk about their 1969 debut album. The most notable thing about it is that there's little to get anyone worked up, whether you're a fan or a critic. Yes didn't make a huge splash, and the two most notable tunes were covers. They gave a lightweight, jazzy spin to the Byrds' “I See You” and attempted a complex improvisation with the Beatles' “Every Little Thing.”

13. Thin Lizzy (1971) By Thin Lizzy

Thin Lizzy, the rockers who gave us killer tunes like “The Boys Are Back in Town,” had to start somewhere. And that somewhere was awkward. Their self-titled debut album didn't showcase the laser-focused twin-guitar hard rock they would become known for. Instead, it stumbled through various styles, from rock to folk to blues, with a lineup that would change later. And guess what? A lot of it was ad-libbed!

14. The Rolling Stones (1964) By The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones need no introduction. But do you know how they started? They recorded their debut album in just four days, and boy, does it show!

At that point, they were yet to stand on their own two feet and failed to stand out from the crowded field of blues bands producing records like their debut. But the Rolling Stones had much more to offer. They showed they were much more than just another blues band and became one of the greatest rock ‘n' roll bands ever.

15. Sonic Flower Groove (1987) By Primal Scream

Primal Scream eventually found the perfect fusion of indie rock and dance with their iconic album Screamadelica. But before they reached that pinnacle, they had their humble beginnings. In 1987, they released their debut, Sonic Flower Groove. Now, you might think it was an instant hit, but nope! Like dozens of other bands at the time, it left critics dissatisfied, calling it “a pile of dull leftovers.”

16. Leisure (1991) By Blur

Damon Albarn once labeled Leisure as downright awful. He expressed relief that you could release a record that missed the mark back then without being instantly tossed into oblivion. Leisure was like a nostalgic leftover from the baggy indie boom of the late 80s and early 90s, with its shuffling rhythms not exactly pointing the way to Blur's peculiarly British indie style.

17. Three Imaginary Boys (1979) By The Cure

Before the grand records, The Cure was just another group trying to figure out punk. This album was excused as a mishmash of random songs they had written over a few years during their live gigs. The kooky cover and the less-than-superb production had nothing to do with them. Trust us; their story begins with their next album, Seventeen Seconds.

18. Lou Reed (1972) By Lou Reed

There was quite a buzz surrounding Lou Reed's debut in early 1972. Everyone knew him as the leader of the Velvet Underground, who had crafted some brilliantly twisted songs in the previous decade. Unfortunately, he seemed to have forgotten to bring something fresh for the listeners. So, he ended up belting out old VU tunes like “Ride into the Sun” and “I Can't Stand It.” That's definitely not what fans were expecting.

19. Wanted Dead or Alive (1970) By Warren Zevon

Warren Zevon didn't exactly look back fondly on the aftermath of his stark and weird first album, which was a shambolic and primitive take on folk rock. The album's release was met with crickets — critics and listeners seemed unimpressed, and it didn't do well commercially either.

20. Pablo Honey (1993) By Radiohead

Radiohead's first is a far cry from the brilliance of their other albums. Pablo Honey has excellent songs like “Anyone Can Play Guitar” and even got platinum certifications in the U.S. and U.K. But the project is all underwhelming. Critics said it was somewhat satisfying but flawed, and fans all agree it's not their best project. The best of Radiohead was yet to come.

21. Metal Magic (1983) By Pantera

Metal Magic is a cringe-worthy imitation of that era's glam metal; no major label wanted to be affiliated with it. The band members themselves would later dismiss this record and the two LPs that followed (Projects in the Jungle and I Am the Night). According to them, their “first major-label record” was the Phil Anselmo-led 1990 masterpiece, Cowboys From Hell. We all agree with them.

22. Movement (1981) By New Order

Joy Division's crew was grappling with the loss of Joy Division's lead singer Ian Curtis the year before. They attempted to write fresh material as they reconvened under the new name “New Order” with Gillian Gilbert. Unfortunately, it ended up being seen as a watered-down version of their former band, and nobody wanted that. Sadly, producer Martin Hannett somehow made the record sound empty and uninspired. But when their follow-up album, Power Corruption And Lies, dropped, New Order found their sound wowed their listeners.

23. Juvenile Hell (1993) By Mobb Deep

Prodigy and Havoc scored a deal with 4th and Broadway just in time to jump on the short-lived kiddie rappers bandwagon. But Mobb Deep's gritty tales of growing up were far from child's play. The duo couldn't back up their hard-bitten street narratives with memorable choruses, and the album's production was nothing more than your everyday boom-bap.

24. The Red Hot Chili Peppers (1984) By Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Chilis' debut album could have done better, riddled with flimsy production and bad vocals. To add to that, there were no real hits or chart-toppers. Their performance on this album was a blueprint for what not to do on subsequent projects.