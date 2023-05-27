12 Worst Double Standards in Society Today

Double standards are one of the worst things about today's society. Seeing people of different genders, statuses, races, or ages judged differently hurts. It should be a fair-for-all world, but who are we kidding? Some things never change.

Here, we explore 12 of the worst double standards in society.

1. No Days Off?

One of the most common double standards in the workplace is how some people are treated when they request days off or are a few minutes late to work when they are present every other day.

Meanwhile, others with closer connections to the bosses, who often do nothing for the organization, get off with as many off days as they like and arrive as late as they want. It's unfair and creates a toxic work environment.

2. Stations for Changing Diapers

These days, men also assume the supposed roles of mothers, as women assume theirs. Parenthood has no gender. However, some places beg to differ, with only the ladies' room having stations for changing diapers.

Men need to change diapers, too, and it is just as important as it is for the ladies room to have poop stations as it is for the mens room to have it.

3. Women Can't Abuse Men

Many men are taught to be hush about the pain and trauma caused by a woman because “women can't abuse men.”

It is untrue and leads to a generation of emotionally, physically, and psychologically abused men with untreated traumas passing it on to their generations. Their relationships also suffer because someone forced them to “man up.”

4. Tardiness and Late Paychecks

Tardiness is never a good look and speaks negatively of the employee. However, life is unpredictable, and one can be late occasionally.

Some employees may be late only four times a month, but their paychecks come late every month. Still, their employers get mad at them for making the same offense they commit every month. Isn't it funny?

5. 99 Rights and One Wrong

“You can do 99 things right and will always be criticized for the one thing you did wrong,” a contributor says. I've witnessed this first-hand, and it is one of the most enraging things you ever have to go through.

What's worse is watching them praise others for getting one thing right after their 99 wrongs. It sucks.

6. Company Loyalty

Isn't it funny how some companies expect you to be loyal to them when they can't even pretend to return the favor? They expect your full-time dedication when they make you feel dispensable to them.

Suppose one gets a better offer than their current job, which makes them feel under appreciated. In that case, they should be able to send in their notice and leave without bad blood — especially when the company can cut them off for no reason.

7. News Based on Race

News should be news, regardless of where it happened or the race involved. “I just read an article where a pregnant woman was shot by seven men trying to steal her car, and she ended up losing her baby,” someone shares.

“This happened back in February, and no one heard about it, but if the races were swapped, it would honestly be international news.”

8. People of Color Can't Be Racist

Yes, they absolutely can. Why can't they? Color does little to determine who a person is on the inside. There's a lot of racism extended toward white people daily, and hardly anyone sees this as a cause for concern. Folks need to pay close attention to the true meaning of things to avoid any form of hypocrisy.

9. Pollution

Every day, people are made to believe each of their actions are responsible for pollution. While that holds some truth, factories and companies, the true culprits in the fight against pollution, are the ones who mainly push that message.

It's unfair that they become the “climate police,” advising everyday people how to live to “fight” climate change.

10. Body Shaming

Body shaming comes in different forms but boils down to one thing. How come body shaming for women is unacceptable, but with men, well, what's the big deal?

People always ridicule men for their appearance or state how a “real” man should look. However, if the reverse is the case, all hell lets loose.

11. Ogly Eyes

Another double standard society needs to eliminate is that women can ogle men all they want, and there would be no harm. “But if that same man was to do it to that woman it would be invasive,” one says.

These men may have partners or dislike attention — do unto them as you would love them to do unto you.

12. Cheating Is Cheating

So many women don't think “fooling around” with other women is cheating and have regular bouts of “fun.” They accuse their partners of being over-jealous or possessive when they could not handle the same if their partner returned the favor.

Cheating is cheating, regardless of gender, which women must understand.

(Source: Reddit)

