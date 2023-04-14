A Crash Course on The Worst Drivers in America

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that nearly 32-thousand people died in traffic crashes in the first nine months of 2022. Causes of accidents range from distracted driving – texting, rubbernecking, motoring while sleepy, etc., to rushed driving and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Some states, as you might imagine, are more dangerous to drive in than others. Most parts of California allows motorcyclists to ‘split lanes.' New Hampshire is the only state not to make seatbelt wearing mandatory. Only 19 states require all motorcyclists to wear helmets.

From the east coast to the west coast, here's where to find the worst drivers in America, and why some states report higher collision rates and fatalities than others.

Most Dangerous State To Drive

The absolute worst drivers in America span out of one of the southernmost states, Mississippi. The blues music hotspot ranks as the most dangerous state to operate a car.

But why is the southern state so dangerous to drive?

According to an article published in Mississippi Today, operating a vehicle on rural terrain increases the heightened danger of driving in the southern state. The article suggests law enforcement and traffic laws fall flat when protecting their citizens from choppy terrain and hazardous roads.

Due to the lack of monitored roads, more and more uninsured (24%) and non-licensed drivers get behind the wheel. In turn, the rural roadsides provide unforgiving paths regarding fatality reports.

With a 13.1% fatality rate out of 100,000 drivers, Mississippi has the highest automobile death toll in all of America. However, the danger doesn’t end on the rural roads. Mississippians also top the charts with DUI – Driving under the influence. Nearly 541 people get arrested for DUI per 100,000 drivers.

Additionally, Mississippi tracks deadly and dangerous drivers affected by drowsy and distracted driving.

The Mississippi State Department of Health notes about 75% of the population admit to participating in phone use during vehicle operations. Whether phone conversations or text messages, the numbers boil down to 10% of fatalities arising from distracted driving in Mississippi.

Bigger in Texas?

The second-largest state in the United States also happens to be the second-most dangerous state to operate a vehicle. The Texas Department of Transportation reports more than 3,000 fatal collisions per year in the Lone Star state. One of the state's most notable factors contributing to accidents is the oscillating weather conditions.

Amarillo, Texas, reaches a 91-degree average in July with a 65-degree low. In the winter, Amarillo’s climate drops to a 50-degree high with a 24-degree low. This city indicates an average annual precipitation index of about 20 inches and an average snowfall index of 19 inches.

Texas’ extreme weather conditions affect road conditions severely. On a warmer winter day, the roads might be easy to drive on, with little ice or snow impacting the speed. So, on a blustery winter day when Texas’ temperature dips below freezing, and the roads gloss over with black ice, a driver might operate the car in the same fashion they did when the road was not as dangerous.

Texas’ official driving safety campaign reads, “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” In a state with monumental ice buildup and blistering heat conditions, drivers must be safe and smart to decrease the precarious driving conditions.

Besides extreme weather conditions, another statistic that makes Texas one of the most dangerous states to drive in is its rate of DUI. The NHTSA reports Texas measures 727 arrested drivers under the influence per 100,000 drivers.

Although this data exceeds Missisppi’s rate, the NHTSA notes North and South Dakota have higher drunk driving rates than Texas. South Dakota has 1,713.0 per 100,000 drivers, and North Dakota preceded that information with 1,681.5 per 100,000 drivers.

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving is distracted driving. The CDC reflects one in 25 drivers over 18 falls asleep at the wheel. Drivers need not fall asleep to experience the ramifications of drowsy driving. Achieving a considerable amount of fatigue affects your ability to stop your car or react to sudden movement on the road. Because of that, your inability to pay attention to road safety decreases.

Some drivers experience drowsy driving effects if they did not sleep an adequate amount the night before, just left work, have an untreated sleep disorder, or take medication with a drowsiness side effect.

Wyoming reports the highest collision numbers from drowsy driving – 6.0 per 100,000 drivers, with Colorado following at 1.4. North Dakota, DC, and Vermont did not report any fatalities from drowsy drivers.

Uninsured Individuals Contribute To Dangerous Driving

Unless you live in Virginia or New Hampshire, it is illegal to drive an uninsured vehicle, yet every state has at least 0.1% of uninsured drivers for a few reasons. Insurance is expensive. Some drivers opt out of insurance to save money, while others believe they won’t succumb to car accidents or road incidents.

Because of this mindset, when uninsured drivers run into collisions, the chance for hit-and-runs rises, leaving the other party responsible for dealing with the car crash alone.

Worst Drivers in The US

Overall, the US is not the safest country to drive a car. Drivers in the US average 29 fatalities per 100,000 drivers, 8.2% from drunk driving, 7.6% from speeding accidents, and 613 drunken driving arrests.

Mississippi, Texas, New Mexico, Missouri, and Oklahoma are the five most dangerous driving states. At the same time, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Connecticut, and New York are the safest states to get behind the wheel.

To drive more carefully, invest in a safe driving course, pledge to only drive while sober and non-drowsy, obey speed limits, enroll in additional driving courses, and eliminate distracted driving by placing cell phones out of reach.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.