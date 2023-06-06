Viewer’s Remorse: 12 Film Sequels That Demand a Warning Label

Sequels can be a hit or miss; sometimes, the latter is the case. Despite the hype and anticipation, some films fail to capture their predecessors' essence, leading to a disappointing experience for moviegoers. According to fans of these films' previous installments, these are the 12 worst film sequels that left audiences underwhelmed.

1. Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)

In this sequel to the cult classic sci-fi film, we find Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) living in a future where the Earth's ozone layer has been destroyed, and the human race is on the brink of extinction. MacLeod learns that he is not the last of his kind and that other immortals have lived among humans for centuries. However, this time, the immortals are revealed to be aliens from planet Zeist who have been banished to Earth. The film takes the franchise in a new, confusing direction by introducing aliens and changing the mythology of the immortals.

2. Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)

The long-awaited sequel to the 1996 blockbuster takes place 20 years after the first film's events. The Earth has been preparing for the return of the aliens, but when a new, more advanced race of aliens arrives, they are unprepared for the threat.

The film follows a group of characters, including former President Whitmore (Bill Pullman), his daughter Patricia (Maika Monroe), and fighter pilot Jake Morrison (Liam Hemsworth), as they try to stop the aliens and save humanity. However, the film fails to recapture the magic of the original, with a convoluted plot and lackluster action sequences.

3. Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

The final installment of the Jaws franchise sees the iconic shark seeking revenge on the Brody family. Following the death of her son Sean (Mitchell Anderson), Ellen Brody (Lorraine Gary) becomes convinced that the shark is targeting her family. She travels to the Bahamas to join her other son Michael (Lance Guest), and his family, where she hopes to confront the shark once and for all. However, the film is criticized for being cheesy and poorly executed, with an absurd premise and unconvincing special effects.

4. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The conclusion to the Skywalker Saga sees Rey (Daisy Ridley) and her allies facing off against the evil Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), who has somehow returned from the dead. Meanwhile, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) struggles with his loyalty to the dark side and his feelings for Rey. Star Wars fans tore the movie apart for its rushed pacing, messy plot, and lack of coherence with the rest of the series.

5. Son of the Mask (2005)

A disastrous attempt at reviving the beloved 1994 comedy, The Mask — the film follows Tim Avery (Jamie Kennedy), a struggling cartoonist who discovers an ancient mask that gives him superpowers. When he has a son, his baby inherits the mask's powers, leading to chaos and mayhem. The film is panned for its unfunny jokes, terrible special effects, and a cast that fails to live up to the original. Some even believe this film killed Jamie Kennedy's career.

6. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

The third entry in the popular franchise sees adventurer Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser) and his family battling an ancient Chinese Emperor (Jet Li) who has been resurrected with his army of terra-cotta warriors. The film is criticized for its predictable plot, weak performances, and subpar special effects.

7. The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

The long-awaited fourth film in The Matrix series sees Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) back in action, but their reality has been drastically altered. Neo is now living as a video game designer haunted by visions of the Matrix, while Trinity is a mother who doesn't remember her past life. When they are reunited, they must fight to uncover the truth and stop a new threat to the Matrix. However, the film was eviscerated for its lack of meaningful character development and reliance on nostalgia rather than original storytelling. Many even claimed the creators must resent their own franchise.

8. American Psycho II: All American Girl (2002)

A direct-to-video sequel to the acclaimed 2000 film American Psycho, this movie follows a young criminology student named Rachel Newman (Mila Kunis), who becomes obsessed with the legacy of Patrick Bateman (the serial killer from the first film). As she competes with her classmates to become Bateman's teaching assistant, she begins to emulate his murderous tendencies. Fans hate this sequel because it has no real connection to the first film, is poorly written, and Kunis gives an unconvincing performance as a psychopath.

9. Caddyshack II (1988)

This sequel to the beloved 1980 comedy sees a new cast of characters taking on the snobbish members of the Bushwood Country Club. When tycoon Jack Hartounian (Jackie Mason) buys the club, he clashes with the club's president, Chandler Young (Robert Stack), and his scheming nephew (Dan Aykroyd). This terrible sequel is a pale imitation of the original comedy classic, with a weak script, unfunny jokes, and a cast that fails to recapture the magic of the original.

10. Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)

This sequel to the 1980 cult classic follows Dan Aykroyd reprising his role as Elwood Blues, who is released from prison and sets out to reform the Blues Brothers band with a new set of musicians. Along the way, he must confront the Russian mafia, a rival band, and his own personal demons. Critics slated the film for its weak plot, unremarkable musical performances, and the absence of John Belushi (who died in 1982).

11. Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

The sequel to the 2013 sci-fi action film takes place ten years after the events of the first film, with a new generation of pilots taking on a new threat of Kaiju monsters. The film follows Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), the son of the first film's hero, as he trains a new group of pilots and faces off against a rogue Jaeger (a giant robot used to fight the Kaiju). The sequel to the popular sci-fi action film lacks the heart and intensity of the original, with a weak script and uninspired action sequences.

12. Ghostbusters (2016)

A controversial reboot of the beloved 1984 comedy sees a new team of Ghostbusters (played by Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones) battling a new wave of paranormal activity in New York City. This reboot fails to capture the original's magic, with a weak script, unfunny jokes, and a cast that fails to live up to the original.

Source: Reddit.