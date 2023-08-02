10 Worst Film Takes People Have Heard From Fellow Movie Watchers

Have you ever watched a film with someone who didn't get it? Maybe they shared their confusion or kept their dislike to themselves, but you couldn't understand how they could ignore the value of the art. Here are some instances where filmgoers encountered awful opinions about beloved films.

1 – Modern Movies Are Better

Too many people think modern movies are better than their predecessors. Not all modern movies are bad, but how can you say a classic like 2001: A Space Odyssey is trash? Or an intense film like The Vanishing doesn't deserve the hype? One film connoisseur claims they almost threw up when someone told them that ET isn’t very good and modern movies are better.

2 – Barney

Recently, Peacock released a two-part documentary about Barney. Some individuals show no remorse for the purple dinosaur and host parties to destroy replicas of the fictional character. Someone comments that their friend thinks Barney exists to instruct viewers on socialist values. That's why sharing makes up a large portion of the shows and films.

3 – WALL-E

When WALL-E dropped in 2008, the robotic, post-apocalyptic love story warmed the hearts of millions. To this day, those who despise Pixar give WALL-E a pass. However, film fans claim others refuse to watch the animated feat due to the lack of dialogue. According to this mindset, a movie with little dialogue is boring.

4 – Zodiac

Based on an actual series of murders that affected the San Francisco area in the 60s and 70s, Zodiac presents a chilling unsolved mystery. To this day, the identity of the Zodiac killer remains unknown, yet those who dislike the film still state their anger toward the lack of closure.

5 – Squid Game

A viewer shares that they remember when Squid Game was all the rage, and their mom said that she doesn't like subtitles and doesn't like the “acting.'” The “acting” refers to the English dubbing not lining up with spoken words.

6 – The Menu

Satire flooded cinemas in 2022. Perhaps the most riveting satire was The Menu, a tale about a celebrity chef who invites prestigious guests to a special dinner reservation. But, some viewers express they don't think the story is plausible. One The Menu appreciator spills an acquaintance's interpretation of the movie, saying that The Menu is about the evils of famous people's influence and the demise of society because people are sheep. This person also thinks that knowing how sociopaths work in real life, there is no way Chef Julian would do what he did in the movie's climax. This makes the movie unrealistic and not good.

7 – Comedy Is a Burden

Drama, horror, animation, anime, and comedy fill theaters daily. Yet, some people don't observe comedy because they think it harms society.

8 – Pre-2000s Films Are Boring

This take parallels the first one and suggests that the entire catalog before the new millennia is not worth watching. This person says their mother, from the 70s, avoids any movie released before the 2000s due to its “slow, ugly, and boring” nature.

9 – Endings Should Always Be Happy

Believe it or not, moviegoers watch historical films and still think they should have happy endings. The Titanic and The Boy in The Striped Pajamas are great examples. of this. Both based on actual events, the films interpolate fictional characters with historical accuracy. Many people express they've viewed these kinds of movies, and after the viewing concluded, their friends utter something like, “I wish the ending was happier.”

10 – Animation Is for Kids

For any animation enthusiast, Disney fan, Dreamworks fan, or cartoon lover, you know this is not true. Animation applies to everyone and usually fosters hidden (or blunt) messages for adults in children's targeted programming. Also, Perfect Blue is one of the best-animated films ever to grace the world, and it is in no way, shape, or form for kids.

