Silver Screen Misses: 12 Worst Films by Legendary Directors

Legendary directors don't always get their movies perfectly right. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What is your least favorite movie from your favorite director?” Here are the top 12 responses.

1 – Hugo (2011) From Martin Scorsese

“It's Martin Scorsese's Hugo,” one movie lover said. “I love Scorsese's films and they are one of the main reasons I started to get into films so much more in the last couple of years, but Hugo is just straight-up disappointing and boring.

2 – Hail, Caesar (2016) From the Coen Brothers

One film lover said, “Hail, Caesar!, directed by the Coen brothers. It just didn't do it for me. The humor was very hit or miss, and the whole thing felt like ‘actors gone wild' at times. They added there were “cameos from a dozen-plus characters who feel like their entire role was made to be put in the trailer.”

3 – Intolerable Cruelty (2003) From the Coen Brothers

“The Ladykillers and Intolerable Cruelty are the two most difficult and dissatisfying watches of any Coen brothers films,” said one person.

Another argued, “While I don't particularly enjoy Intolerable Cruelty, I think the movie is made with a little bit of tongue-in-cheek in mind. It feels like a parody movie of rom-coms while still being perfectly serviceable to those who enjoy that genre.”

4 – The Godfather Part III (1990) From Francis Ford Coppola

“I love Francis Ford Coppola, but I hate The Godfather III,” a film lover shared. “It plays out like a bad Dan Brown novel and Sofia Coppola is horrible. But I don't blame her.”

However, another argued, “I'm guessing you've never seen his movie, Jack. It makes The Godfather Part III seem like The Godfather Part II in comparison.”

5 – Inherent Vice (2014) From Paul Thomas Anderson

“Inherent Vice. It is a hugely unpopular opinion, but I'm glad someone finally agrees with me,” said one critic. Another admitted, “I fought to finish Phantom Thread. And couldn't finish Inherent Vice.”

A third said, “Inherent Vice being bad is a relatively unpopular opinion, but I think Inherent Vice is Paul Thomas Anderson's worst.

6 – Django Unchained (2012) From Quentin Tarantino

“Django Unchained,” one stated. “It's still a good movie, but that last 30 minutes sucks. You lose the co-lead and the main villain. All the tension buildup was already released and the film lost momentum. It just fizzles until the last shootout.”

Another agreed that the ending was awful. “Django is fun and I thought other Quentin Tarantino movies were worse,” a third argued.

7 – Boxcar Bertha (1972) From Martin Scorsese

“Boxcar Bertha, a Martin Scorsese movie. What a snoozer. Not terribly well made either,” someone said.

Another replied, “My answer as well, although I'm still like six away from completing the filmography.” A third person added, “Same boat, that one and Who's That Knocking at My Door (1967).”

8 – Isle of Dogs (2018) From Wes Anderson

Someone replied, “This movie was such a disappointment.” While many agreed, others argued, “I enjoyed Isle of Dogs. However, it's not my favorite Wes Anderson, and I thought Fantastic Mr. Fox was better for his animated films. My least favorite was French Dispatch, but I also hate anthology films.”

Other people agreed that French Dispatch is Wes Anderson's worst film.

9 – Frenzy (1972) From Alfred Hitchcock

“Frenzy by Alfred Hitchcock is dreadful,” shared one movie fan. Another added, “It's been a bit since I've seen that, but I agree. Out of what I've seen from Hitchcock, anyway.”

10 – Scott Pilgrim vs The World (2010) From Edgar Wright

Someone suggested, “Probably Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. I don't dislike it at all. However, it's probably the least good out of all Edgar Wright movies I've seen.” However, someone argued, “Last Night in Soho is pretty bad.”

“Last Night in Soho is 100% a movie I would put on this list. Thanks for remembering, haha,” another laughed.

11 – Get on The Bus (1996) From Spike Lee

One person said, “Spike Lee. I'll admit I've purposely avoided some widely acknowledged works of trash like Chi-Raq, so his worse for me is Get on The Bus. Just a bunch of conversations I've already heard and it's a bit of a snore.”

12 – The Last of the Mohicans (1992) From Michael Mann

“Michael Mann's The Last of the Mohicans is by far his worst film,” said one. Another added, “Agree with The Last of the Mohicans. It has a ton of problems.” A third person argued, “The Last of the Mohicans is my favorite movie of all time.”

Source: Reddit.