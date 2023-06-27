15 Gameplay Mechanics Every Gamer Despises

Have you ever waited months for a highly anticipated video game release only to realize the game is full of gameplay mechanics you can't stand?A recent online discussion calls for the worst gameplay mechanics players experience in a video game.

Here is how fellow gamers responded.

1. When The Goal Is Too Obvious

There's something enjoyable about solving puzzles to complete your objective. You get a sense of accomplishment.

When the goal is super apparent, though, it takes all the fun out of a game.

2. Long-Winded Tutorials

Sometimes all you want to do is play the game. However, the game has other ideas.

We don't need tutorials that last for hours; we just want to play the game. You can trust us; it's going to be okay.

3. Neverending Intros

Storytelling in video games has come a long way, but some titles arguably take things too far.

We don't want to watch a movie; we want to play the game! Having to sit through hour-long cutscenes stinks sometimes.

4. Stressful Time Limits

One gamer says, “I want to like Disco Elysium, but I get paralysis worrying that I will miss something. Does anyone like being put into a beautiful world and told they have ten minutes to do everything?”

5. Stealth Sections

Games like Assassin's Creed and Ghosts of Tsushima are some of the best titles you can play.

However, they're not shy about shoving forced stealth down our throats when we don't want to adhere to that play style.

6. Mysterious Alchemy

Some may not view this as a specific mechanic, but when it comes to gameplay, some titles lock the best items and consumables behind lengthy grinds.

The worst is when they won't tell you how to obtain them. You have to guess and hope for the best!

7. The Weird in Between

When a game forces you to walk because it's cinematic, it can result in pacing coming to a screeching halt. You've spent the entire journey running as you play; why slow down now?

8. Dreaded Chase Sequences

One gamer complains about chase sequences almost ruining their experience. “For example, I hate them in Ori and the Blind Forest, but the rest of the game is so good it doesn't quite kill it for me!”

9. Lost Control

When something happens beyond the player's control, it can result in a frustrating experience. Regardless of your actions or narrative choices, the game sometimes forces events to occur despite your best efforts.

10. Crafting in Linear Games

Modern video games tend to have a love affair with crafting items. It seems incredible, but some gamers beg developers to let them find items instead.

11. Irksome Survival Mechanics

The survival genre of games has exploded in popularity. As a result, mainstream games incorporate similar mechanics even though they're not survival games.

12. Unnecessary Leveling Up

It's a popular trend for developers to shoehorn RPG mechanics into non-RPG titles.

Every game doesn't need a leveling system or a skill tree.

13. Breakable Weapons

One gamer says it best: “Weapons that break. Looking at you, Breath of the Wild.”

14. Mundane Tasks

Chances are that if a task feels like a chore, it is a chore. We play games to avoid chores.

15. Time-Consuming Challenges

Challenging games are all the rage today, but sometimes that difficulty is “challenge for the sake of challenge.”

When gameplay is overly difficult for no reason, it's not fun.

