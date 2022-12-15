The 10 Worst Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time, Ranked

Hallmark Christmas movies are a staple of anyone's holiday season. People generally either love or hate these films. There are so many of them that they can't possibly all be winners. Most of them are heartwarming, romantic, and sometimes even steamy. But others are just straight-up cringe and predictable.

10. A Boyfriend for Christmas

As the *unoriginal* title suggests, the main character Holly Grant, asks for a boyfriend for Christmas from a mall Santa. The weird part is that she asked when she was just 13 years old. The even weirder part is the mall Santa held onto that wish for 20 years before sending her a boyfriend named Ryan.

9. Debbie Macomber's Mr. Miracle

Rob Morrow plays Harry Mills, a guardian angel, in this cheesy movie. He is tasked with changing Addie's (Britt Irvin) perspective on life. Addie's father passed away, and she moved home to be with her mother and finish school. Mills poses as an English teacher and is given a deadline by his mentor, Celeste, that he has until Christmas Day to work his magic.

This movie is extra cheesy with a side of cringe, but if you're into that, you'll love this movie.

8. Santa Switch

If you're an avid watcher of Christmas movies, this plot will sound suspiciously familiar. Dan Ryebeck (Ethan Erickson) is unemployed and unable to afford gifts for his kids for the holiday. His wife is leaving him, and he isn't spending enough time with his kids, so, in a last-ditch Hail Mary effort to save his family, he starts looking for ways to make it the best holiday ever.

Along the way, he stumbles along Kris Kringle (Donovan Scott) and passes his mantle onto Ryebeck, giving him the chance to experience the “Christmas spirit.” Ryebeck struggles with balancing his new job as Santa and fixing his family.

7. Christmas at the Palace

Hallmark loves making royal romance Christmas movies. Because of the channel's already impressive catalog of unexpected royal romances, Christmas at the Palace seems unnecessary, with an extra amount of cringe-worthy predictability.

6. Christmas Song

Christmas Song follows two teachers who are vying for the position of music teacher after their two schools merge. They end up making music acts in a Christmas song competition that the town gets to see. The blossoming romance between the two teachers makes the competition messier, and the female main character, Diana, must choose between her career and her heart.

Overall, the movie is corny, cheesy, and not very memorable.

5. Mingle All the Way

Mingle All the Way is about Molly, who designs an app called, you guessed it, Mingle All the Way, which is supposed to help businesspeople get dates to networking events, so they aren't judged for not having a romantic partner. Molly is forced to use the app for herself when an investor questions the worth of her creation. The problem is, the male lead is, well, a jerk.

And is a jerk for so long that his character is practically unredeemable by the time the romance starts.

4. A December Bride

A December Bride is a painfully predictable romance. Layla O'Reilly is an interior designer who has been invited to her ex-boyfriend's wedding-to her cousin. She's forced to take the guy who introduced them as her date, Seth Murphy. For some reason, Seth decides to announce at the wedding that he and Layla are engaged (well, fake engaged).

But, surprise surprise, by the end of the movie, they do get engaged and then married. Who would have thought?

3. Every Christmas Has a Story

In true Hallmark Christmas movie fashion, the main character is a #HolidayHater. Kate Harper is a TV show host in LA who accidentally admits she doesn't really like the holidays on air. Of course, her boss and the advertisers are furious. And, in true Hallmark Christmas movie fashion, Kate finds herself in a small, Christmas-loving town where she magically discovers her love of Christmas.

And of course, there's a man waiting in said small town to help her find not only her Christmas spirit but also a suspiciously fast-moving romance.

2. Fir Crazy

In predictable meet-cute movie fashion, a newly out-of-work shoe company executive is forced to move home and manage her family's Christmas tree lot. While doing so (reluctantly, of course), she meets a schoolteacher named Darren, who, like any normal man, buys not one, not two, but three Christmas trees to try to get her attention. And only in a Hallmark Christmas movie would it be considered cute and not creepy that he admits to walking by the tree lot often just to catch a glimpse of her.

1. A Christmas Detour

This movie centers around Paige Summerland, who is flying to NYC to meet her fiance's family (never mind that if they're engaged, she should have met them already). A snowstorm redirects her flight, and she ends up bonding with her seatmate, Dylan MacKenzie. Despite the fact that she's, well, engaged, she ends up falling madly in love with Dylan because, of course, she does. So, in true Hallmark Christmas movie fashion, she calls off her wedding and rides-well, flies-off into the Christmas sunset with her new man. Totally realistic.

