7 Of The Worst Jim Halpert Moments From The Office

by
Jim Halpert has plenty of fans. Played by John Krasinski, he's one of the more likable characters on The Office. That doesn't mean he's free from some less-endearing moments. Here are examples of why Jim isn't as good of a guy as you recall.

1. The Recital Filming Debacle

Jim Halpert, The Office, Pam
Remember when he got irrationally angry at Pam for not filming their daughter's recital? Mistakes happen; CeCe will have more recitals to attend and film.

2. Calling His Childhood Friend “Too Dumb to Hang Out With”

Jim Halpert, The Office
Childhood friendships end all the time for a variety of reasons. This shouldn't be one of them. Come on, Big Tuna, be better than this.

3. When Jim Didn't Shower For Two Days

Jim Halpert, The Office
Jim didn't shower for multiple days in the sixth grade. I can't imagine how badly he smelled as a (presumably) active pre-teen.

4. How He Ended His Relationship With Karen

Jim Halpert, The Office, Karen
Break-ups are never easy, so you should always try to take the high road and be empathetic.

What you shouldn't do is force your girlfriend to completely uproot your life and have her live in a hotel while you play “will they or won't day” with your long-term crush.

5. Dating Someone When You Love Someone Else

Jim Halpert, The Office
Jim is a bad boyfriend. Before ruining Karen's life, he dated Katy Moore, played by Amy Adams. The relationship didn't last long, though, and Jim dumped her without showing any remorse.

6. Secretly Starting A Business Against Your Wife's Wishes

Jim Halpert, The Office, Pam
Marriage is about communication. If you're making a major decision, like spending your savings to start a business, you should probably let your wife know. You absolutely should not do it behind her back after she said no.

7. Jim Is A Disgusting Roommate

Jim Halpert, The Office, Darryl
We get it; Jim is traditionally handsome, dorky, and witty. He also is a man-child who refuses to clean up after himself. I feel so bad for Darryl after living with Jim's mess.

