11 of The Worst Jokes in The MCU

Are you a die-hard Marvel fan who can quote every movie, or are you a more casual viewer who appreciates the characters and lore? Typically, humor isn’t the #1 goal of the writers creating Marvel movies. However, you’ve likely noticed a few bad puns or jokes thrown in there that make you cringe. According to an online discussion, here are a few moments in the running for the worst joke made in the MCU.

1. Bruce Falling on Natasha

Moviegoers were not impressed by this moment. Others discussed rumors surrounding Gal Gadot’s own feelings of disappointment about this scene, stating that she refused to participate and a body double was used instead.

2. An Opportunity for Sif Was Wasted

Multiple users had something to say about Sif—specifically that the one scene she was in was a waste of her character and incredible costume. Plus, fans thought Thor’s joke at her expense was a cheap one.

3. Cheese-Whiz

Q “What do you think is running through my veins right now?”

A: “Cheese-Whiz.”

One viewer said this joke “ruined a good moment for Thor in Endgame.” Others argued that this was a funny joke, so clearly, humor is subjective.

4. Viral Meme Moments

A joke that some commenters wished they would’ve skipped was in Black Panther when they made a joke echoing a forgettable viral meme: “What are those?” They added that it wasn’t the smartest choice, considering how fast memes come and go.

5. Dirty Joke in Quantumania

Apparently, the dirty joke in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was not impressive to some fans of the MCU. One person noted, “That was kind of so bad it’s good to me,” but others did not agree, instead making fun of the implication behind the bad joke.

6. Making Cancer Jokes

A moviegoer stated that they went to see the movie shortly after finding out their father was diagnosed with cancer, of course not knowing there would be any related jokes in the film. They added that they spent most of the movie ugly crying.

7. Having To Explain The Joke

One commenter noted that the “taserface” joke went on too long, while another said it was their least favorite, mainly when Drax forcefully laughed and had to explain what was so funny. Another mentioned that they felt Drax’s character was “dumbed down.”

8. The Entirety of Love and Thunder

Some fans are tired of the jokes and writing overall in the MCU. One person said the whole film was a bad joke to them, while another called it “pure cringe.”

9. Quips at Asgard's Expense

Fans are not impressed with using comedic humor in scenes or while broaching topics that should have been treated with dignity. Specifically, movie fans were upset at the joke made while Asgard exploded.

10. Hulk Dabbing

While the writers may try to remain relevant or appeal to viewers of all ages, these attempts are primarily unimpressive. While one moviegoer said they thought the joke was intentionally out of touch and awkward, another said that instead of adding the dab and other bad jokes, they should’ve leaned into the seriousness.

11. High-School Comedy Level Humor

A commenter thought the moment Peter was caught with his pants down was odd. Another said it was “truly a high-school action romantic comedy film without the romance or the comedy.”

Source: Reddit.