12 Bands With The Worst Lead Singers According to The Internet

In the arena of rock music, there have been numerous bands with legendary lead vocalists that have grabbed audiences. However, not all lead singers have lived up to expectations. The online world has evolved into a venue for fans to express their views on the subject. Here's a look at bands who have let people down due to terrible performances from the frontman.

1. Six Feet Under

Six Feet Under is a band whose lead vocalist has received a lot of criticism. Many music fans have voiced their displeasure with the band's lead singer, Chris Barnes. As one person put it frankly, “Barnes' voice fail is maybe the greatest in music history.”

Barnes' vocals have been heavily criticized, with some suggesting that he has permanently harmed his ability.

2. Motley Crue

Attendees at a recent Motley Crue event noticed a notable breakdown in Vince Neil's performance. Neil struggled with forgetting lyrics during the concert, which upset fans. He even faced an embarrassing moment during a performance when he forgot how to begin a song. This incident has added Vince Neil to the list of “worst band lead singers.”

Don't worry, Motley Crue is still on the list of legendary rock gods.

3. Hoobastank

Hoobastank's lead vocalist has suffered a backlash from dissatisfied fans, with one listener describing a live acoustic version of a new song as “so bad that it turned them off entirely from the band's music.”

People recall the singer's voice as initially awesome, but they were horrified by a terrible live performance, leading them to suspect a different vocalist was employed for studio recordings.

4. Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have faced criticism for its main vocalist, Anthony Kiedis. Some admirers have noticed Kiedis's poor singing voice. Despite his recent vocal difficulties, the band's musical performances have been praised for elevating and making Kiedis' singing more tolerable. This opposing viewpoint underscores the band's unique dynamic, in which their combined musical skill matches Kiedis' perceived faults.

5. Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses has come under fire due to their lead vocalist, Axl Rose. Many music fans have criticized Rose's vocal ability, labeling him as one of the worst lead vocalists in the industry. Rose's image as a bandmate has also deteriorated, with multiple publications noting his difficulty cooperating and working smoothly within the group.

6. The Used

Among the bands chastised for their lead singers, The Used stands out, with frontman Bert McCracken attracting a lot of attention. Critics claim that his style, notably in the “screamo” genre, does not appeal to them. Among concerns from listeners are excessive yelling and vocal strain, as well as a failure to nail notes precisely, which results in a disturbing live performance.

7. The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins, a band known for its alternative rock style, has come under fire for their lead singer, Billy Corgan. The strain in Billy's voice has been compared to that of someone straining to sing while enduring the agony of great physical exertion.

8. Panic! At The Disco

The pop band, Panic! At The Disco has received mixed reviews about their main vocalist, Brendon Urie. There has been criticism of his declining singing ability over the years. According to observers, he may have overworked and neglected his vocal cords, resulting in a harsh, raspy tone.

9. Falling In Reverse

Ronnie Radke, the lead singer of Falling in Reverse, has also received criticism. Rock and metal fans have voiced disgust with his singing approach. Critics have described his voice as whiny, with an unfavorable intonation.

Radke's move into rap music was similarly criticized, with his mixtape and performance of “Gangsta's Paradise” being judged badly.

10. Counting Crows

Counting Crows also make the list especially when they play live. One concertgoer remarked on the lead singer's inability to give a version of their hit song “Mr. Jones,” claiming that Adam Durtiz became winded after only 30 seconds. Many attendees had a bad concert experience, resulting in complaints and even early exits.

11. Blink 182

Among the bands that have faced criticism for its lead singers, Blink 182 has had its fair share of it. Tom DeLonge, the band's lead vocalist, has a distinct high-pitched voice that has become a stylistic signature, yet, his live performances have frequently been underwhelming.

Due to significant slurring, concertgoers in Las Vegas had difficulty understanding the singer's words during a performance.

12. The Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger's vocal talents usually cause debate among music fans. Looking beyond their familiarity with The Rolling Stones' songs, some listeners express astonishment at what they regard as flaws in Jagger's vocal performance. Critics claim that his vocal style frequently combines loud, sarcastic talking with atonal, throaty yelping. Jagger's vocal limitations have been a source of contention, with differing perspectives on his singing ability.

It's OK, we still like them.

(Source: Reddit)