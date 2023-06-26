The Worst Movie Sequels To Beloved Films of All Time

Sequels and reboots are ubiquitous these days. There are different formats of sequels to choose from: immediate or long-awaited sequels (usually driven by unpaid tax bills).

Some sequels even starred the original cast but were terrible, but a guaranteed way to get a box-office flop is to recast and rewrite the plot. In any case, here is a selection of highly avoidable sequel movies, as suggested by readers in a recent online discussion. You're welcome.

1. Quantum of Solace (2008)

“Quantum Of Solace was a terrible follow-up to Casino Royale,” moans one Bond fan. “It had a bad director, a terrible theme song, and the shaky camera was horrific — plus the villain was a goofball.” I am torn with Bond because I like Daniel Craig, who suits the role from the books. Nevertheless, agree that Quantum of Solace isn't Craig's better Bond film.

2. Pacific Rim Uprising (2018)

Pacific Rim, featuring a strong lead cast of Charlie Hunnam and Idris Elba, has enough mindblowing CGI and fight scenes to be enjoyable. Sadly, its sequel messes with characters and never looks as polished. “Pacific Rim 2 … so bad, says a disappointed moviegoer. “I stopped midway.”

3. Coming 2 America (2021)

Where do we begin? The overstepping plot, the reliance on old characters having the same charm, and don't get me started on that final outro scene! It's a no for me. “Unfunny, and in every aspect, inferior to the first movie,” claims an Internet critic who agrees.

4. Caddyshack 2 (1988)

Like with Coming To America, the original Caddyshack was so funny that a sequel would be nothing more than a business move. There is a reason Bill Murray and Rodney Dangerfield declined the follow-up: why mess with such brilliance? “Caddyshack 2 fails in every conceivable way to live up to the first one,” a contributor confirms.

5. The Sting 2 (1983)

The Sting was a classic featuring Newman and Redford at their acting peaks, so the sequel had huge shoes to fill. Replacing the trustworthy duo with Jackie Gleason and Mac Davis meant the movie struggled.

6. Christmas Vacation 2 (2003)

“Randy Quaid returns as Cousin Eddie, and he's the protagonist this time,” says a fan of the original National Lampoon's cult favorite. If this premise doesn't put you off, you don't deserve to be saved! “It's not even ‘so bad it's good,'” confirms a critic. “it's just bad, like excruciatingly so.”

7. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

I had to put this here because I am perplexed as to why someone would vote for it — without any reason, too, I must add! This third trilogy installment is pure class, from Alfred's battle with Bruce to Batman's fall from grace — and that ending with Officer Blake finding the Batcave. Come on, now.

8. Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

A movie executive calls a development meeting, kicking off proceedings: “So, what could we bring back in 2016?” The response: “We're rebooting Kindergarten Cop!” The executive is skeptical: “Schwarzenegger won't do that.” Answer: “Don't worry, we've got Lundgren on the call sheet already!”

9. Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Here is the premise: In Amity Island, Jaws the Shark's descendent eats Sean Brody in a routine harbor inspection. Meanwhile, Lorraine Brody is so devastated that she escapes to the Bahamas to meet with her surviving son Michael. However, Jaws Jr. has already south from Amity Island to the warm, tropical waters. Here Jaws‘ grand shark stalks its Brody nemesis, who decides this may be a good time for a yachting holiday. Yes, really.

10. Titanic 2 (2010)

Disclaimer: This film has nothing to do with James Cameron's first movie, but shockingly, someone got their hands on a sequel deal. “There was a Titanic Two?” asks a bewildered commenter, echoing my own thoughts. The premise involves a replica ship being sent back on the same route before an Arctic ice-calving event causes a tsunami, etc.

11. The Descent: Part 2 (2009)

I was a fan of the first installment, but this sequel extends an already closed plot — or seemingly closed. When Sarah emerges from the Appalachian caves after her six friends don't, local authorities force her to re-enter the den of Crawlers to find the missing girls. You can guess what comes next.

12. American Psycho 2 (2002)

The title should be enough to warn fans of Brett Easton-Ellis' novel and the subsequent movie starring the impeccable Christian Bale. However, Ellis himself was indignant that this movie was made. Quoted at the time of the straight-to-DVD release, Ellis said, “Serial killers are driven by testosterone. It seems totally untenable to have a woman as a serial killer.”

Can you think of any sequel turkeys?