Worst Of The Worst – 12 Downright Terrible Movies From The 2000s

1. Norbit (2007)

The 2007 Eddie Murphy comedy features Murphy playing multiple performances as he did in The Nutty Professor.

Unfortunately, Norbit doesn't receive the same acclaim. It was nominated for eight Golden Raspberry Awards as one of the worst movies of the year.

2. The Happening (2008)

One fan posted, “The Happening is legit one of the worst movies I've ever seen.” Another laughed, “They outran the wind! lol.” TheMayb said, “Oh my god, this was the most painful thing I've ever watched. It was like Shyamalan went to every actor and said, ‘I see you have some acting chops… forget everything you've ever known about acting and read the lines with as little emotion as possible.”

They continued, “I'm talking cardboard cutout levels of empathy. Trust me. I made the Sixth Sense. I know things….'

3. Planet of the Apes (2001)

One moviegoer said, “Burton's Planet of the Apes isn't good.” Another user posted, “It's not a great movie. It's not even a good movie!” A third stated, “Planet of the Apes was torture.”

They continued, “Like having my junk crushed for two hours. The overacting ape grunting was cringe enough, but the story arc was a total mess.” Another posted, “There's a subplot that involves an orangutan stealing Tylenol and selling it to children.”

4. Knowing (2009)

One film fan posted, “It's like National Treasure except for its hot garbage.” Another said, “Yeah, and I did like the campy twist reveal where they're like, '33 people die? Well, that's not that bad,' and then they flip it over and go, ‘It's EE…everyone else!' It's so silly.” One user commented, “It goes off the rails when the aliens show up to take all the kids away.”

5. Dragonball Evolution (2009)

One critic posted, “That film is a travesty!” Another replied, “Nay, it is an abomination.” A third said, “The film is so bad even ‘bad film' lists don't want to give it publicity.”

One fan stated, “As far as I'm concerned, they never made that movie.”

6. The Love Guru (2008)

Oner film buff said, “Oh man, the love guru. I was a huge Austin Powers fan, so I was first in line when that came out. But good God, was that movie terrible. I tried to watch it a few years ago to see if maybe I had misjudged it, but nope, it's hot garbage.”

Another said, “I have never finished that movie as it's so utterly terrible. I even sat through Master of Disguise and laughed at some of it, but The Love Guru was dreadful.”

7. From Justin to Kelly (2003)

Remember when American Idol first debuted? And then they made a movie starring the first season's finalists, Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson?

The film only made $4.9 million at the box office on a budget of $12 million.

8. Cat in the Hat (2003)

One person said, “The only problem was that it was billed as a kid's movie and not a young adult dark comedy. But, it was funny, not a bad movie, if not totally lore accurate, and a bit messed up.”

Another user posted, “It's a horrible mess of a movie. No one gives a good performance, it looks unbearable, Myers is awful, The Cat is extremely annoying as the lead character, the humor bounces between childish and weirdly mature, it's mean-spirited, the music is awful, and the pacing sucks.”

7. House of the Dead (2003)

One horror fan said, “House of the Dead is one of the worst films of all time. The first time a character died, I laughed out loud, and they did the end screen thing.” Someone else agreed, saying, “Even Boll hates it, and he followed it up with Alone in the Dark and Bloodrayne. It's just that bad.”

Another replied, “I love those 360 pans around the characters when they are armed to the teeth fighting zombies. That was so over the top.” Another user said, “This is the only movie I have ever walked out of in the theatre!”

8. Pearl Harbor (2001)

One film fan said, “The action scenes are stellar. The problem is that most of the movie is a lame love triangle.” Another shared, “The climax is the middle of the movie. So after the attack on Pearl Harbor, we're supposed to care for these two brothers? And their love for some nurse? I honestly forget most of the movie before and after the attack. Such a stupid movie.”

A third said, “I thought the movie ended after the hectic battle scene. BUT IT KEPT GOING AND NEVER STOPPED. I hate that movie.”

11. Catwoman (2004)

One movie watcher posted, “Halle Berry deserved better.” Another said, “There are office scenes that take place days apart, but the characters wear the same clothes. I'm guessing they were the same scene once but got cut up into two days.”

A third replied, “The basketball scene, where it's immediately obvious that neither of them had ever played basketball!”

12. Master of Disguise (2002)

One filmgoer posted, “Dana Carvey's career died with that movie.” Another said, “That and the villain kept farting every time he laughed.” A third shared, “Am I not turtley enough for the turtle club?”

Finally, someone simply stated, “I sat and watched my husband and my 11-year-old boy laugh through this movie about three weeks ago. Just a terrible movie all around, lol.”

