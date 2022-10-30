10 Worst Movies 90s Kids’ Parents Sat Through

Recently a Redditor asked, “What's the worst 90s movie you made your parents take you to see in theaters? My poor mother had to sit through Kazaam and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3.”

They elaborated, “She never complained or said anything bad about them. But I feel like I owe her a hug and an apology, at the very least.” True to the internet, several movie suggestions were technically from the early 2000s, but they still provided a humorous list. So here are the ten worst films kids' parent's sat through at the theatre.

1. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)

Redditor thewalruscandyman answered, “The Power Rangers Movie. My poor old dad sat through that garbage three times for me.” HolidayAbroad admitted, “I went to see it with my mom, and we snuck into Clueless afterward. Yes, my mom would sneak into movies with me when I was a kid. We'd pay for one and stay for a second one.”

2. Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Several users agreed that it would be a horrific experience. But Redditor hmmgross argued, “It's technically a 2001 movie. However, I like how stupid it is. I believe that Tom Green knew it was stupid for executives to offer him a ton of money to make a Tom Green movie.”

They continued, “That's why his script is intentionally awful, and the main plot is about an idiot being a moron. Then, suddenly someone offers him a million dollars for his doodles. I'm always going to laugh at that kid getting hurt.”

3. How High (2001)

No_Sort2333 confessed, “Not 90's, but in 2001 my grandma took me to see How High at the movies. First five minutes, there's nudity. Then, she sat through the whole thing and never said a word.” Several people laughed and admitted the movie wasn't terrible, but the experience would be.

4. Scary Movie (2000)

OrganicBridge7428 shared, “Scary Movie, lol my mom took my cousin and me. We were about 12/13 at the time. She didn't know what she had brought us to see.” Another user stated, “That scene when the dude yeets so hard she hits the ceiling must have been awkward.” Finally, burdn3rdd confessed, “My mom took my friend and me when we were 12 or so and made us leave during that scene, lol.”

5. Beavis and Butt-head Do America (1996)

DemotivatedTurtle volunteered, “My mom took me to the Beavis and Butthead movie. I'm certain she came out of that theater questioning her life choices.” P0tat0eater added, “OMG. Everyone would say, ‘I'm cornholio. I need TP for my bunghole.' Honestly, that phrase kept popping into my head at the beginning of the pandemic with the run-on toilet paper.”

6. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Purrrkittymeow answered, “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. My poor grandma had no clue wth was happening.” Usernaame2 argued, “Neither did the rest of us, though. I saw it as a 19 or 20-year-old Star Wars fan. I walked out of the theater, depressed and not understanding what I had just witnessed.”

7. American Pie (1999)

KamikazeFox_ stated, “My mom brought my friends and me to American Pie when we were 14/15. She had no idea, but she laughed. She was a good egg.” Several users shared the American Pie theatre experience with their parents, and none of them thought it was comfortable.

8. Threesome (1994)

One user admitted, “I was an innocent high school sophomore in 1994. My parents had divorced, and Mom and I would catch a movie once in a while. We saw Victor Borge in Boston one time. It was great! “

They continued, “So we went to the movies this time, and some flick that looked a lot like Reality Bites was playing, so in we went. Unfortunately, that movie starring Steve Baldwin, Josh Charles, and Laura Flynn Boyle was titled Threesome, and that title was NOT a cheeky pun… One of the most uncomfortable one hour and thirty-four minutes of my life.”

9. Batman & Robin (1997)

FrenchBulldozer admitted, “Batman and Robin was the only movie I have ever walked out.” Another user said they loved the movie because they were six then, but their dad was not feeling it. Finally, another answered, “Probably Batman & Robin. I saw Kazaam, but it was with a friend's family.”

10. Pokémon: The First Movie (1998)

The_Bean27 nominated, “The first Pokémon movie. My mom passed out within 30 minutes while I sat there having the time of my life and eating my Milky Way theater treat.” Logical_Photograph_1 added, “Oh, that film was awful! I still have the Pokémon movie edition cards!”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit list of the worst films 90s kid's parents sat through. Check out these classic 90s movies everyone should see at least once.

