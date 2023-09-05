25 Worst Movies Ever Made, According to IMDb

When you understand the cost that goes into making a film and the amount of time and effort required to get it greenlit, you may wonder how some films even made it to the big screen. In some cases, it seems to be about who you know, and in other cases, it appears to be because they think just having a big celebrity name will make it a hit.

Whatever the reason, here are films that viewers voted as the worst movies of all time on IMDb.

1. Daniel The Wizard (2004)

Daniel Küblböck was a German singer who rose to fame after winning a popular televised talent show in Germany in 2002. However, this attempt at a movie career didn't seem to take off. The plot involved evil assassins who set their sights on Daniel Kublbock, a participant from German Idols, triggering a series of comical and fantastical escapades.

Fans describe it as one of the worst movies they've ever seen.

2. Smolensk (2016)

Based on real events, the film centers on the aftermath of the tragic 2010 crash of Polish Air Force Flight 101 in Smolensk, Russia. The main character, Nina, refuses to accept the official account and is determined to uncover the truth behind the disaster. Viewers described it as dull and poorly written.

3. Foodfight! (2012)

This animated movie, which you probably have never heard of, stars Hilary Duff and Charlie Sheen, proving that well-known actors can't always save a bad film. The movie's plot involves a supermarket that transforms into a bustling city inhabited by animated brand mascots after the doors close for the day.

Chaos erupts when a villain seeks to take control, leading to an epic clash of animated characters in a high-stakes adventure.

4. Saving Christmas (2014)

When Kirk Cameron's annual Christmas party faces a crisis due to his skeptical brother-in-law, he embarks on a mission to demonstrate the enduring importance of Jesus Christ amid the commercialized holiday season. Fans suggest that the movie flops because it presents as a big lecture rather than entertainment.

Cameron pleaded with fans shortly after its release to turn the tide of bad reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

5. Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004)

Sometimes, you wonder how some films get green-lit — especially when this is a sequel to a movie that did so poorly. This film centers around extremely intelligent toddlers who thwart a media mogul's experiment to crack the code of baby communication. It starred Jon Voight and Scott Baio, and despite its appalling IMDB rating, it earned $9.11 million.

One person who watched it says they wondered if the actors were held at gunpoint to star in this disaster film.

6. The Cost of Deception (2021)

In 2006, a speech from the Hungarian Prime Minister was leaked with scandalous results. This movie is based on those actual events. When a market researcher discovers her boss's involvement in leaking the speech, she plunges into an investigation that could change her life forever.

Several viewers claimed that public money was spent on the film to deliberately villainize the PM.

7. Turks in Space (2006)

This is possibly the Turkish version of Lost in Space. The plot follows a Turkish family's journey into a new solar system. It becomes a comedic adventure as they strive to adapt to life in an alien environment, leading to hilarious encounters and cultural clashes. According to some movie connoisseurs, this is a remake of the 1982 movie The Man Who Saved the World. Viewers felt this was one of the worst, unoriginal films ever made.

8. Manos: The Hands of Fate (1966)

Some old horror films become cult classics, but this isn't one of them. During a road trip, a family takes a wrong turn and stumbles upon a hidden underground cult. Led by the menacing Master and his servant Torgo, the family is drawn into a nightmarish world of devil worship and horror. Over 37k viewers voted to give this movie its atrocious IMDb score.

9. Birdemic: Shock and Terror (2010)

The plot sounds like something from the 60s, not a film produced over a decade ago. Half Moon Bay, California, is thrown into chaos when mutated birds descend upon the town, leaving a trail of death and destruction. Two survivors join forces to fend off the avian menace and survive the Birdemic. Some people suggested it should be watched, just like when you can't take your eyes off a train wreck.

10. Pledge This! (2006)

This is not the only Paris Hilton film on this list, and the plots have similar themes. Apparently, she wasn't thrilled with it, especially when she discovered the producers needed to add naked scenes to boost its success. It didn't work.

The plot involves Paris as a sorority president who takes on a group of unconventional and mismatched freshman girls seeking acceptance in her prestigious house.

11. The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure (2012)

This is the sort of live-action puppet-based film that you suspect might have followed a successful kids' TV show. However, that doesn't seem to be the case. The whimsical Oogieloves—Goobie, Zoozie, and Toofie—set out on an adventurous quest to find five magical balloons to make their friend's birthday party special, leading to a journey filled with fantasy and friendship.

Viewers described it as torturous for all the senses.

12. Going Overboard (1989)

Adam Sandler is not everyone's favorite comedian. Still, he's had much success and a cult-like following with many of his films. This early contribution, however, didn't tickle anyone's funny bone. The plot follows a struggling young comedian who takes a job on a cruise ship, hoping it will be his big break into the world of stand-up comedy.

Some moviegoers admitted they couldn't even make it through the film.

13. Disaster Movie (2008)

A group of friends find themselves thrust into a chaotic world of natural disasters and catastrophic events, ranging from asteroids to killer bees, all in one unforgettable and tumultuous night.

Writers and Directors Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer found some success early in their parody films. Still, much like a comedian who doesn't understand when the joke isn't funny anymore, these films continued to be made.

14. The Hottie & the Nottie (2008)

This Paris Hilton movie lead film barely broke even. The plot involves a man who agrees to find a suitor for the main character's unattractive best friend to win a date with the woman (Hilton) he desires. It's all supposed to be about him learning a lesson about the true nature of beauty and friendship, but many filmgoers felt it was so bad that it was time they could never be repaid with.

15. Radhe (2021)

Bollywood is its own genre, and Indian moviegoers love these singing-dancing extravaganzers. However, out of all the Bollywood movies, this one was voted as one of the absolute worst. The plot follows ACP Radhe as he embarks on a relentless mission to locate his kidnapped brother.

Radhe is played by renowned actor Salman Kahn, who holds the record for having eight consecutive years of highest-grossing films. Still, that achievement couldn't save this one.

16. From Justin to Kelly (2003)

Apparently, the first-ever American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson, needed to make her acting debut as well because someone felt the need for her to star in this film about a server from Texas who falls in love with a Pennsylvania college student over their love of singing. People felt it deserved a score of zero if that was a possibility on IMDb.

17. Race 3 (2018)

Another Bollywood film by actor Salman Kahn is about a criminal family's unity and allegiances that are pushed to the brink when shocking revelations emerge. In most cases, sequels are a terrible idea, but Hollywood and Bollywood won't learn that lesson.

18. Enes Batur: Imagination or Reality? (2018)

This film is based on the true story of Enes Batur, a young individual who is faced with a pivotal life decision: to pursue higher education or dedicate himself fully to his career as a professional YouTuber, leading to a comedic exploration of ambition and choices. If you have success on YouTube, stick to what you know. It's not necessarily going to translate well to feature film.

19. House of the Dead (2003)

This film surprisingly grossed over $10 million. It involves a group of college students who attend a rave on a mysterious island, only to find themselves in a desperate battle for survival as hordes of bloodthirsty zombies take over. Some video game plots transfer well to film — this one did not. It's meant to be a horror but presents like a disastrous comedy.

20. Baaghi 3 (2020)

Another Bollywood film. Another sequel and another man going on a violent rampage as he sets out to rescue his kidnapped brother. Apparently, India wasn't impressed. Viewers said everything about it was terrible, from the acting to the storyline to the special effects.

21. Son of the Mask (2005)

Based on the Jim Carrey movie The Mask, this film tried and failed to follow its success. It surprisingly grossed $17 million but doesn't star the famous comedian. Instead, it follows a cartoonist who finds the Loki mask and also creates an animated character that comes to life. He's meant to be the “son of the mask;” however, the film just falls flat.

22. Hobgoblins (1988)

A security guard faces a dangerous mission as he attempts to track down and eliminate diminutive aliens capable of making fantasies come true, with disastrous and comedic consequences. Perhaps the producers of this puppet-based movie felt that they could also get in on the success of the Gremlins.

23. Student of the Year 2 (2019)

This Bollywood film follows student Rohan Sachdev's journey through academic and romantic hurdles. The plot follows his pursuit of the prestigious “Student of the Year” title, battling bullies, rivalry, and insecurities. It even features a cameo by Will Smith, but that didn't make a difference to how people felt about this disaster.

24. Who's Your Caddy?(2007)

When a prominent rap mogul seeks membership at a conservative country club in the Carolinas, he faces staunch opposition from the club's president. This movie stars some big names such as Big Boi, Terry Crews, and Jeffrey Jones, but many felt it was an unfunny waste of time and money.

25. Epic Movie (2007)

Jennifer Coolidge has come a long way since starring in this ridiculous movie. This parody film was based on the biggest movie hits from the previous year. This type of film has its audience because it grossed over $87 million worldwide — an amount that probably means the writers of this horrible movie couldn't care less what you say about it on IMDb.