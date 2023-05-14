12 of the Worst Movies to Ever Hit the Big Screen

From painfully bad acting to cringe-worthy dialogue, some movies make us wonder how they ever made it to the big screen. According to movie buffs on an online movie suggestions forum, these are 12 of the worst movies to ever grace the silver screen. Grab your popcorn ready before diving into the depths of some truly terrible cinema.

1. Sex and the City 2 (2010)

The sequel to the popular TV series-turned-movie, Sex and the City 2 follows the four best friends as they head to Abu Dhabi for an extravagant vacation. However, the movie's plot is riddled with clichés and cringe-worthy stereotypes, leaving many fans disappointed with the lack of substance and character development.

2. Norbit (2007)

A comedy film starring Eddie Murphy in multiple roles, Norbit follows the story of a meek man named Norbit who is married to a controlling and abusive woman named Rasputia. When Norbit reunites with his childhood sweetheart, he must navigate his complicated feelings while dealing with Rasputia's interference.

The film was widely panned by critics and audiences alike, with many calling it one of Eddie Murphy's worst performances.

3. Jack and Jill (2011)

Starring Adam Sandler in a dual role, Jack and Jill tells the story of a successful advertising executive who must put up with his obnoxious twin sister during the Thanksgiving holidays.

The movie is widely regarded as one of the worst comedies of all time, with a nonsensical plot, flat humor, and cringe-inducing performances. If you want to make a terrible Adam Sandler movie, so be it, but please leave Al Pacino out of it.

4. Gotti (2018)

Starring John Travolta as infamous New York City mobster John Gotti, the film was a box office and critical flop, with audiences and critics criticizing its weak script, poor pacing, dull performances, and historical inaccuracies.

5. God's Not Dead (2014)

The film centers around a college student who must defend his faith against a hostile philosophy professor. The movie has been criticized for its heavy-handed and often offensive portrayal of atheists and its weak plot and one-dimensional characters.

6. FeardotCom (2002)

A horror film about a website that kills its visitors, FeardotCOM has been panned by critics for its confusing plot, poor writing, and weak scares. The film has been described as a cheap knockoff of better horror movies.

Everything about this movie was bad, right down to the promotional website; they had to settle for feardotcom.com because fear.com was taken.

7. Swept Away (2002)

A romantic comedy starring Madonna and directed by her then-husband, Guy Ritchie, Swept Away follows a wealthy woman and a working-class man stranded on a deserted island.

The film was a critical and commercial failure, with many critics calling it dull, poorly acted, and devoid of any chemistry between the leads.

A Guy Ritchie fan admits that while they were deep diving into his entire filmography, they became excited about seeing this when it came out. However, the movie was so dull they ended up walking out, and a few months later, Ritchie himself trashed the film at the premiere.

8. The Kissing Booth (2018)

The Kissing Booth is a teen romantic comedy that follows a high school student who falls in love with her best friend's older brother. It has been criticized for its predictable plot, shallow characters, and unrealistic portrayal of teenage relationships and has become a sought-after movie to hate-watch.

9. S. Darko: A Donnie Darko Tale (2009)

A sequel to the cult classic Donnie Darko, S. Darko follows Donnie's younger sister as she experiences strange visions and travels through time. The movie was widely panned for its confusing plot, weak performances, and lack of the original's dark and mysterious tone.

S. Darko is one of those sequels we pretend never happened or at least isn't connected to the original masterpiece.

10. The Predator (2018)

A sci-fi action film and the fourth installment in the Predator franchise, The Predator was criticized for its annoying and unlikeable characters, terrible comedy, bad special effects, and messy plot. One viewer complains that nothing made any sense.

They explain, “The villain accidentally kills himself during the climax, and it's never even acknowledged, so a lot of audience members didn't even notice that it happened.”

They add, “It retconned the previous movies, and the Predators have the stupidest motivation in movie history: they want to give themselves autism because they think it gives them an evolutionary advantage. I had to start drinking halfway through to dull the pain.”

11. The Avengers (1998)

Based on the popular British TV series, The Avengers follows two secret agents trying to stop a madman from controlling the world's weather.

The film was a critical and commercial disaster, with many criticizing its poor pacing, confusing plot, and lack of chemistry between the leads.

12. Suicide Squad (2016)

A superhero film about a group of villains forced to work together to save the world, Suicide Squad was heavily criticized for its choppy editing, messy plot, and uneven performances.

Many fans were disappointed with the film's treatment of beloved characters, notably the Joker, who was shredded as a pale imitation of previous iterations.

