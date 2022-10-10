The Worst Movies Ever Made, Avoid at All Costs

Have you ever sat through a garbage film? Of course, you have; who hasn't? A Redditor recently asked, “What's one of the worst movies you have seen?” People flooded the comments with feedback; these are the worst movies they have ever watched.

1. It Comes at Night (2017)

Available to watch on Paramount+.

DemoFrage nominated “It Comes at Night. It's on Paramount+, and well, nothing ever came.” It Comes at Night is a psychological horror film following a highly contagious disease that forces a family to hide in a forest as the Earth is ravished by disease. It stars Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, and Carmen Ejogo

Related: 8 Controversial Comedies That Could Never Get Made Today

2. Downsizing (2017)

Available to watch with VOD.

Downsizing is a sci-fi comedy-drama following a man (Matt Damon) who undergoes a procedure that shrinks his body to a tiny size to live in an experimental community. However, his wife backs out at the last minute, and he finds himself alone in the community until he meets and befriends a destitute activist. It co-stars Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, and Kristen Wiig.

3. The Emoji Movie (2017)

Available on Hulu Live and Sling TV.

The Emoji Movie is a computer-animated sci-fi comedy following a multi-expressional emoji in a teenager's smartphone that goes on a journey to become a normal emoji capable of making only a single expression. Featuring the voices of T.J. Miller, Christina Aguilera, James Corden, Anna Faris, and Maya Rudolph.

Related: Top 5 TV Show Cancellations That Still Frustrate Disappointed Fans

4. American Hustle (2013)

Available to watch on Starz.

American Hustle is a black comedy crime story following two con artists (Christian Bale and Amy Adams) forced by an FBI agent (Bradley Cooper) to comply with an elaborate sting operation. The operation will take down the mayor of Camden, New Jersey (Jeremy Renner). It co-stars Jennifer Lawrence as Bale's wife.

5. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (2019)

Available to watch on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, or Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, is an epic space opera and the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. After discovering that Darth Vadar didn't kill the evil Emperor Palpatine, the rebels race to find him.

6. Splice (2009)

Available to watch with VOD.

Splice is a sci-fi horror film following genetic engineering experiments by a young scientific couple attempting to introduce human DNA into their work, splicing animal genes. Despite being forbidden by their bosses to do it, they conduct and create a creature called Dren. At first, it's an incredible experience, but it quickly turns into horror and disaster.

7. Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959)

Available on Pluto TV, Tubi, and Amazon Prime Video.

One Redditor expressed, “Plan 9 From Outer Space is the gold standard for bad movies.” Another user argued, “Plan 9 is so bad it's good. It's made with heart, genuine, and a guy doing his best, and you have to admire him for it.” Plan 9 from Outer Space is a sci-fi-horror story following extraterrestrials seeking to stop humanity from creating their doomsday weapon that could destroy the universe.

8. Wonder Woman 1984

Available to watch on HBO Max.

Wonder Woman 1984 (WW84) is an American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Wonder Woman. It's set during the Cold War and follows Diana (Gal Gadot) and her past love Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) facing off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

9. Lady in the Water (2006)

Available to watch with VOD.

M. Night Shyamalan‘s Lady in the Water is a fantasy-psychological-thriller following a man (Paul Giamatti) rescuing a mysterious woman (Bryce Dallas Howard) from danger. However, as he falls in love with her, he discovers that she is a character from a bedtime story trying to get home.

Did Reddit get this list right? Check out five decades of the worst movies of all time.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.