12 Movies Parents Wish They Never Watched With Their Kids

Parents who take their kids to the movies sometimes find themselves regretting it. A movie fan in a popular online forum asked, “What's the worst 90s movie you made your parents take you to see in theaters?” Fans shared the worst movies their parents sat through in the 90s and early 2000s.

1 – Stay Tuned (1992)

One person noted, “Stay Tuned was a rough one, and it was for my birthday, so she took a bunch of kids. And I went to a Christian school, so all the kids were classmates going to a movie about satan torturing a couple by putting them in TV shows.” They also pointed out how there were slim pickings for movie releases if your birthday was at the end of August.

2 – Crossroads (2002)

One movie fan felt they should apologize for making their dad go see Crossroads.

“I do owe an apology to my father for making him take me and my girl friends to Crossroads, in 2002. Sorry, Dad, seventh grade was a rough year,” they wrote.

3 – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)

Another answered, “The Power Rangers Movie. My poor old dad sat through that garbage three times for me.”

One movie fan shared, “I went to see it with my mom and we snuck into Clueless afterward. Yes, my mom would sneak into movies with me when I was a kid. We'd pay for one and stay for a second one.”

4 – Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

One person had to include Freddy Got Fingered. “I like how stupid it is. I believe that Tom Green knew it was stupid for executives to offer him a ton of money to make a Tom Green movie,” they said.

They continued, “That's why his script is intentionally awful, and the main plot is about an idiot being a moron. Then, suddenly someone offers him a million dollars for his doodles. I'm always going to laugh at that kid getting hurt.”

5 – How High (2001)

Another person confessed, “Not 90s, but in 2001 my grandma took me to see How High at the movies. First five minutes, there's nudity. Then, she sat through the whole thing and never said a word.”

Several people laughed and admitted the movie wasn't terrible, but the experience would be.

6 – Scary Movie (2000)

A fan shared, “Scary Movie. My mom took my cousin and me. We were about 12/13 at the time. She didn't know what she had brought us to see,” they explained.

Another user stated, “That scene when the dude yeets so hard she hits the ceiling must have been awkward.” A third person added, “My mom took my friend and me when we were 12 or so and made us leave during that scene.”

7 – Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Somebody volunteered, “My mom took me to the Beavis and Butthead movie. I'm certain she came out of that theater questioning her life choices.”

Another added, “OMG. Everyone would say, ‘I'm cornholio. I need TP for my bunghole.' Honestly, that phrase kept popping into my head at the beginning of the pandemic with the run on toilet paper.”

8 – Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace (1999)

A user answered, “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. My poor grandma had no clue what was happening.”

Another argued, “Neither did the rest of us, though. I saw it as a 19 or 20-year-old Star Wars fan. I walked out of the theater, depressed and not understanding what I had just witnessed.”

9 – American Pie (1999)

A person explained, “My mom brought my friends and me to American Pie when we were 14/15. She had no idea, but she laughed. She was a good egg.”

Several users shared the American Pie theatre experience with their parents — and none of them thought it was comfortable.

10 – Threesome (1994)

One user admitted, “I was an innocent high school sophomore in 1994. My parents had divorced, and mom and I would catch a movie once in a while. So we went to the movies this time, and some flick that looked a lot like Reality Bites was playing, so in we went.”

They continued, “Unfortunately, that movie starring Stephen Baldwin, Josh Charles, and Laura Flynn Boyle was titled Threesome, and that title was NOT a cheeky pun. One of the most uncomfortable one hour and thirty-four minutes of my life.”

11 – Batman and Robin (1997)

Another movie fan admitted, “Batman & Robin was the only movie I have ever walked out of.”

Another user said they loved the movie because they were six then, but their dad was not feeling it. Finally, another answered, “Probably Batman & Robin. I saw Kazaam, but it was with a friend's family.”

12 – Pokemon: The First Movie (1998)

Another person named the first Pokémon movie. They explained, “My mom passed out within 30 minutes while I sat there having the time of my life and eating my Milky Way theater treat.”

Someon added, “Oh, that film was awful! I still have the Pokémon movie edition cards!”

Source: Reddit