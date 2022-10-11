10 of the Worst Movies With the Best Actors

One Reddit user asked, “Worst movies from the best actors? Like legit terrible movies. My wife and I are trying to come up with some and are falling short. We love Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tom Cruise.” Redditors responded, and these are the ten movies they delivered.

10. Jack Palance in Hawk The Slayer (1980)

A 1980 British sword and sorcery adventure film, Hawk the Slayer, follows two sparring brothers fighting to gain control of a magical sword. With over 3K reviews on IMDB, this movie only received a 5.3/10. Palance was injured during a sword fight scene with John Terry. This British film was shot in only six weeks with just over $650,000 to spend.

9. Dame Judi Dench in Cats (2019)

With a calculated net loss of $113.6 million, the studio hoped the film would call out to young women as counterprogramming against Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Instead, the film's poor performance was attributed to the hostile reception of the trailers, poor reviews, and competition from The Rise of Skywalker.

One Redditor posted, “I think we can all just go with Cats!” Another user posted, “Despite the formidable cast, this Cats rendition is an awful mistake.”

8. Ralph Fiennes in The Avengers (1998)

The Avengers was all but universally panned. At one point, Rotten Tomatoes gave it an average score of 2.93/10. A sense of overwhelming dislike dominated the reaction to the film. One Redditor said, “And the sad thing is that it isn't even the worst movie of Sean Connery.”

7. Sir Anthony Hopkins in The Road To Wellville (1994)

Fickle_Chance9880 posted, “The Road to Wellville was… interesting. It had moments. And Anthony Hopkins was in a Transformers movie.” One Redditor said, “The Road to Wellville tricks you into thinking it's good, but you must suss it out.” Another user said, “Anthony Hopkins has been in much worse.”

6. Marlon Brando in The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996)

American science fiction horror film, based on the 1896 novel The Island of Doctor Moreau by H. G. Wells. This third adaption stars Marlon Brando, Val Kilmer, David Thewlis, and Fairuza Balk. This 1996 sci-fi adventure tainted the legacy of all-time Hollywood great Marlon Brando.

When the film finally crawled into cinemas in August 1996, the much-publicized drama that had erupted behind its scenes cemented its reputation as an unmitigated disaster.

The shoot of this movie was more tormented than that of Apocolypse Now. Just before the start of production, Brando's daughter committed suicide. Brando refused to learn his lines and, in fact, demanded they be fed him via earpiece during filming.

5. Nicolas Cage in The Wicker Man (2006)

One user put, “Nicolas Cage… The Wicker Man.” Inn_Unknown posted, “Any movie where Nic Cage gets to wear a bear suit and punch women is a masterpiece! How did that pitch meeting go?” Another Redditor replied, “You see, it's a horror movie but with bees. And some evil women perform sacrificial rituals because they want honey.”

4. Gary Oldman in Tiptoes (2003)

One Redditor posted, “Gary Oldman played a dwarf in a movie!” Jcmib noted, “How are we not mentioning the other Oscar winner in Tiptoes?” TheChainLink2 stated, “It was just as bad as it sounds, but he was the best part of it.” MovieMike007 exclaimed, “Gary Oldman in Tiptoes plays a dwarf!”

3. Malcolm McDowell in Caligula (1979)

Acidwashvideo posted, “None of the main cast could have known how the final product would look, let alone that a bunch of other people was gonna sneak in to film hardcore inserts.” Another user said, “Essential viewing for anyone who loves bad/weird movies, and for those who enjoy Malcolm McDowell's interpretation of complex, charismatic, awful people.”

One Redditor stated, “I unironically cherish Caligula. Many great memories of inflicting it as an endurance test on friends. If someone sticks it out with you and is on your level in finding it hilarious, they're a keeper!”

2. Dwayne Johnson in Southland Tales (2006)

GDFanarnia said, “Southland Tales has just about every ‘big' name. Sean William Scott, the Rock, Justin Timberlake, JON LOVITZ!!! And I have no idea what the plot is. Watched once after finding the movie a long time ago with a friend. Lost the DVD almost immediately!”

One user said, “Sean William Scott doing the Curly Shuffle on the ice cream truck as it descends into the heavens still gets me laughing randomly.” RichCorinthian stated, “This movie, together with the fact that the director's cut of Donnie Darko is WORSE than the theatrical cut, convinced me that Richard Kelly just had one great idea and got lucky.”

1. Al Pacino in Jack and Jill (2011)

One user posted, “Wait until after you've tried to watch it before you thank me. But you're welcome.” MasculineCompassion said, “It is not bad in a good way. It is just boring and uncomfortable.” ErisEpicene said, “I agree about it not being bad in a fun way, but disagree with the idea that it's boring. I found it persistently, egregiously painful, and tasteless.”

One Redditor said, “Adam Sandler‘s Jack and Jill is a terrible movie, but I must admire Pacino's commitment to the Dunkaccino bit.” DwightFryFaneditor informed, “It's not funny bad. It's cringe. You're warned.”

