Car Expert Breaks Down The 3 Worst New Vehicles To Buy In 2023

The average price of a new car in 2023 is $48,000, and with a $700/month car payment, who wants anything less than perfect? If I’m paying that bill, I need it to come with all the bells and whistles and none of the red flags.

This expert on TikTok shares that the best way to save money on a car purchase is to avoid buying a new car altogether since new cars lose 20% of their value in the first year.

We get it, though. Sometimes, we can’t resist that new car smell, and a 2023 car is simply a must. If that’s the case for you, he recommends avoiding the 2023 Chrysler 300, 2023 Ford Explorer, and, most surprisingly, the 2023 Mercedes GLE.

Here's his take:

Is his reasoning solid? Let’s take a look:

2023 Chrysler 300: Overpriced

He argues that the Chrysler 300, though once a legend, isn’t up to par with its sedan competitors. He says its design is outdated and lacks standard tech features you would expect to see in a brand-new vehicle.

CarBuzz states, “None of the trims are equipped with the driver-assist technologies expected of a modern sedan.” And with a base price point of $35k, we want better for you.

2023 Ford Explorer: Unreliable

Next, he exposes the 2023 Ford Explorer as having several red flags. Though many people have enjoyed the family-friendly vehicle, the 2023 model has been known to have transmission issues, a noisy engine, and exterior paint problems.

According to Ford Authority, this SUV has a predicted reliability rate of 1 out of 5, which is not what I’m looking for in a reliable family ride.

2023 Mercedes GLE: Too Many Recent Recalls

Lastly, much to my heart’s dismay, he claims the 2023 Mercedes GLE is the #1 worst new car to buy this year. There have been 11 recalls on previous year models of this car, and this one is too new to trust. It just sounds like a headache that can be avoided.

So, while his overall recommendation is to avoid buying a brand-new car, just be sure to avoid these three models if you must.