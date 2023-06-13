The 12 Worst Parts of Otherwise Perfect Films

Perfection can be hard to obtain. By definition, a single flaw (no matter how minor) means something, including a film, cannot be perfect.

These movies got oh-so-close to the “p” word, but one single part of the movie messed it all up.

1. Ghostbusters Ghostbusting

How about the inexplicable scene in Ghostbusters where a ghost unzips Dan Aykroyd's pants and proceeds to…well..you know. That scene gives a new meaning to “ghost buster” and is a sensitive subject for many fans.

2. “Cheer Up, Charlie”

More Gene Wilder. More Augustus Gloop. For the love of golden tickets, more Violet Beauregarde and her endless sass. Less sad mom serenading her sad-sack son. Is that too much to ask?

“Cheer up, Charlie?” More like, “Shut up, Mommy.”

3. Saruman's Non-Death in Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Return of the King is the most critically praised of the original Lord of the Rings franchise, but fanboys are still scratching their head about one directorial decision. How do you leave the death of Saruman, one of the most sinister villains in modern film history, out of the theatrical release?

If you're grading Peter Jackson's third LOTR film on a binary scale ranging between 0 and Perfect, he shall not pass.

4. The Biff Employment in Back to the Future

One perplexed viewer wants to know why George McFly would possibly hire Biff, the guy that attempted to assault George's future wife, as the family's apparent errand boy. George is clearly looking to humiliate Biff, but keeping a deviant around for subjugation alone? That seems pretty risky.

5. The Lewdness in Kingsman: The Secret Service

The first Kingsman movie is a self-deprecating, exhilarating, utterly unique spy movie that audiences loved. The ending, including a heavy-handed bedroom offer, left some viewers' mouths sour.

6. That One Line of Dialogue in The Dark Knight

Arguably the greatest, most culturally impactful superhero film of all time, The Dark Knight, proved that comic book movies can be adult films. However, that one line where a cop says, “Have a nice trip, see you next fall,” to a mobster they do not trip has stuck in some fans' craws.

If you're going to make the wisecrack, the guy in cuffs has to fall on his face. Otherwise, it doesn't make sense.

7. The Pest Behavior in Blade Runner

You're Harrison Ford, noted hunk. Why would Ridley Scott feel the need to cast Ford's character Rick Deckard in Blade Runner as someone who essentially accosts a robot? While there are some in-depth analyses of why this is an important plot point, others see it as a scene that robs Blade Runner of perfect-film status.

8. The Assault Scene in The Irishman

CGI can cover a lot, but The Irishman exposed audiences to CGI's limits. Audiences weren't buying a 70-plus-year-old Robert DeNiro beating a much younger man up. No matter how much facial touch-up technology Scorsese used, we would always recognize a septuagenarian's curb stomp when we saw it.

9. Talia al Ghul's Death in The Dark Knight Rises

As well-regarded an actress as Marion Cotillard is, her “death” as Talia al Ghul in The Dark Knight Rises ain't fooling anyone. Chris Nolan could have swapped in an opossum to handle the scene. Acting-wise, nobody would have spotted the difference.

10. The Hacking Scene in Jurassic Park

Tell me the average viewer had far less computer knowledge in 1993 without actually telling me. Turn on Jurassic Park and watch the “hacking” scene. If that's hacking, I may as well be Edward Snowden.

11. Cameron Diaz in Gangs of New York

“Top o' the mornin' to ya! I'm Cameron Diaz, and Martin Scorsese decided to cast me in a serious dramatic role as an Irish lass in Gangs of New York. Will ya pass the Lucky Charms?”

12. The Music Scene in The Shawshank Redemption

If any movie deserves the “perfect” label, The Shawshank Redemption has to be in the conversation. However, even diehards wonder why Frank Darabont put Red's narration into the scene where Andy breaks into the warden's office and blasts music over the loudspeakers.

Source: Reddit.