12 Worst Performances by Otherwise Great Actors in Film

Through their extraordinary talent, there are those actors who capture audiences and make a lasting impression by how they portray characters and easily slip into various roles that bring the whole plot to life. However, these same lot can often have what we will call the low points of Hollywood's greats. Here are 12 of them.

1. Halle Berry

Catwoman, released before superhero movies became commonplace, was a flop. Berry was at the height of her fame after winning the Academy Award for Best Actress a few years earlier. “In order to give a really bad performance like I did, you need a lot of bad actors around you,” joked Berry as she accepted her Golden Raspberry award for her Catwoman performance.

2. Jeremy Irons

For a seasoned actor with previous roles in Shakespeare, Iron's act in Dungeons & Dragons (2000) was a practical joke. His screams, shouts, and facial expressions were clownish.

3. Russell Crowe

Performing a role that depended on voice notes was an undoing for Crowe in Les Miserables. And when side by side with a singing and dancing maestro like Hugh Jackman, Crowe, at 5 ft 11, is severely dwarfed. Still a great actor but a poor singer.

4. Clint Eastwood

In 1969, Clint Eastwood starred in Paint Your Wagon, a Western musical, which was a career mistake. Eastwood played “Pardner,” a forest dweller who sings mushy love ballads. It begs the question, “Did Crowe understudy Eastwood for his role in Les Miserables?”

5. Natalie Portman

No one wanted to work with Portman after the Star Wars prequels. It's easy to see why given her lack of charisma presented by her role. Was it the script or the plot? We can't entirely say. But it stands as one of her worst acts.

6. Christoph Waltz

Commenting on his performance in Spectre, Waltz said: “I feel that there are some loose ends with my engagement.” Many viewers share the same sentiment. One user says, “that Blofeld role he played was far from the usual trademark.”

7. Rami Malek

Malek was the weak link in the much-anticipated Bond movie, No Time to Die. His role in the film was basic, but Malek couldn't redeem it with a charisma that was, at best, a stone wall. His confused mixture of an Eastern European accent didn't help. Succeeding Waltz as a villain in the Bond series, Malek suffered the same curse.

8. Jared Leto

Leto's long-anticipated portrayal of The Joker in Suicide Squad may have been the project's most regrettable fatality. He only had a little role and couldn't affect the audience much.

9. Keanu Reeves

The concept behind Knock Knock is nothing new to movie freaks. But the poor execution is shocking, especially with Reeves' role. It's more of a plot in the category of “Home Alone” for adults. Fan of Reeves didn't love it.

10. Robert de Niro

The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle debuted in theaters with a thud, which makes us wonder if the money was too good to pass up or if De Niro simply had a taste for mediocre remakes of excellent cartoons. De Niro is a monster; he lacks comedy and life in the role. In this sense, he is not a funny actor. But only he is unaware of it.

11. Tom Hanks

Another viewer summarizes Hanks' performance in Pinocchio: “It was like they kidnapped him, put him in costume, filmed a single take of every scene after letting him read his lines once, and had him back home later the same day.”

12. Dev Patel

After the success of Slumdog Millionaire, Patel looked to make the next step with The Last Airbender. Still, the film was a catastrophe due to the drastically shortened script, shoddy CGI, and bad casting, with Patel taking much of the backlash. Modestly, he concurs.

