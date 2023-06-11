12 Worst Performances by Otherwise Great Actors in Film

Through their extraordinary talent, there are those actors who capture audiences and make a lasting impression by how they portray characters and easily slip into various roles that bring the whole plot to life. However, these same lot can often have what we will call the low points of Hollywood's greats. Here are 12 of them.
1. Halle Berry
Catwoman, released before superhero movies became commonplace, was a flop. Berry was at the height of her fame after winning the Academy Award for Best Actress a few years earlier. “In order to give a really bad performance like I did, you need a lot of bad actors around you,” joked Berry as she accepted her Golden Raspberry award for her Catwoman performance.
2. Jeremy Irons
For a seasoned actor with previous roles in Shakespeare, Iron's act in Dungeons & Dragons (2000) was a practical joke. His screams, shouts, and facial expressions were clownish.
3. Russell Crowe
Performing a role that depended on voice notes was an undoing for Crowe in Les Miserables. And when side by side with a singing and dancing maestro like Hugh Jackman, Crowe, at 5 ft 11, is severely dwarfed. Still a great actor but a poor singer.
4. Clint Eastwood
In 1969, Clint Eastwood starred in Paint Your Wagon, a Western musical, which was a career mistake. Eastwood played “Pardner,” a forest dweller who sings mushy love ballads. It begs the question, “Did Crowe understudy Eastwood for his role in Les Miserables?”
5. Natalie Portman
No one wanted to work with Portman after the Star Wars prequels. It's easy to see why given her lack of charisma presented by her role. Was it the script or the plot? We can't entirely say. But it stands as one of her worst acts.
6. Christoph Waltz
Commenting on his performance in Spectre, Waltz said: “I feel that there are some loose ends with my engagement.” Many viewers share the same sentiment. One user says, “that Blofeld role he played was far from the usual trademark.”
7. Rami Malek
Malek was the weak link in the much-anticipated Bond movie, No Time to Die. His role in the film was basic, but Malek couldn't redeem it with a charisma that was, at best, a stone wall. His confused mixture of an Eastern European accent didn't help. Succeeding Waltz as a villain in the Bond series, Malek suffered the same curse.
8. Jared Leto
Leto's long-anticipated portrayal of The Joker in Suicide Squad may have been the project's most regrettable fatality. He only had a little role and couldn't affect the audience much.
9. Keanu Reeves
The concept behind Knock Knock is nothing new to movie freaks. But the poor execution is shocking, especially with Reeves' role. It's more of a plot in the category of “Home Alone” for adults. Fan of Reeves didn't love it.
10. Robert de Niro
The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle debuted in theaters with a thud, which makes us wonder if the money was too good to pass up or if De Niro simply had a taste for mediocre remakes of excellent cartoons. De Niro is a monster; he lacks comedy and life in the role. In this sense, he is not a funny actor. But only he is unaware of it.
11. Tom Hanks
Another viewer summarizes Hanks' performance in Pinocchio: “It was like they kidnapped him, put him in costume, filmed a single take of every scene after letting him read his lines once, and had him back home later the same day.”
12. Dev Patel
After the success of Slumdog Millionaire, Patel looked to make the next step with The Last Airbender. Still, the film was a catastrophe due to the drastically shortened script, shoddy CGI, and bad casting, with Patel taking much of the backlash. Modestly, he concurs.
Source: Reddit
Amaka Chukwuma is a freelance content writer with a BA in linguistics. As a result of her insatiable curiosity, she writes in various B2C and B2B niches. Her favorite subject matter, however, is in the financial, health, and technological niches. She has contributed to publications like Buttonwood Tree and FinanceBuzz in the past and currently writes for Wealth of Geeks.